God’s Favorite Idiot Set for Eight More Episodes

Netflix unveiled yet another show in June, but this time around the show was almost entirely unique compared to anything else found on the service, or at least from the service itself, and that show, “God’s Favorite Idiot” indeed featured one of America’s favorite idiots in the form of Melissa McCarthy, but for once Melissa isn’t the main character or focus of the show. Instead, this time around compared to her previous movies, the actress’s husband Ben Falcone tackled the lead role in this interesting end of days comedy that brought the two into main roles together. Some of the most popular films that Falcone has written and even directed or appeared in, alongside McCarthy include “Tammy”, “The Boss”, “Thunder Force”, “Superintelligence”, and others. While only eight episodes of the hysterical and original comedy premiered on Netflix in June, eight more episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” are set to be filmed sometime this year and likely released next year. Below, we’ve discussed “God’s Favorite Idiot”, the eight episodes that premiered already, and of course what fans of the new show can expect from this hard-hitting husband and wife comedy duo.
God’s Favorite Idiot
Released to Netflix on June 15th, “God’s Favorite Idiot” starred Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Usman Ally, Kevin Dunn, and even Leslie Bibb, whose possibly most well-known as Meegan from The League, and several others. The main cast of characters alongside McCarthy and Falcone’s characters of Amily and Clark, respectively, work as tech-support agents until Clark’s miraculous accident and his co-workers get involved in helping him save the world from The Devil’s reign upon Earth. Originally, the show was set to be a solid sixteen episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” but when filming was announced the have wrapped, only eight episodes of the series were completed filming, so the show will eventually return for the second set of eight episodes, that may wrap “God’s Favorite Idiot” up overall. The show followed Ben Falcone’s character as he was struck by lightning and not only survived but had started to realize he had a literal glow to him at times. From this realization, others started to notice, which eventually led to most of the world, or at least America becoming aware as the press was quickly on the subject. Overall, the show has been an outstanding comedy that has showcased not only the instant favorite expected from McCarthy but also the surprisingly comedic role played by her husband, Ben Falcone, who has taken the mantle of the main character for once in his own work, however this time around, Falcone wasn’t the director of his own, which has happened less often than not.
The First Eight Episodes of God’s Favorite Idiot
“God’s Favorite Idiot” wasn’t just a man chosen by God to help spread the message of her existence, but also a love story as Amily and Clark have been co-workers for some time and Clark has felt some way about her for a while but until these events started to take place in Clark’s life, that love went unnoticed. Overall, the first eight episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” brought everything from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to Satan, God, archangels and one’s near-death, the so-called “Harry Pottering” of things, and more as the end of days approached, and arrived, for what will likely take up the next, or last, eight episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot”.
The Second and Possible Final Set of Eight Episodes of God’s Favorite Idiot
As the apocalypse has appeared to start descending upon the Earth, with Satan causing havoc and attempting to turn, or kill Ben Falcone’s character to help her versus helping spread God’s message and rekindle the hope of her existence and love for humanity. When God was last shown, she had stated she was incapable of helping Clark beyond wisdom as she herself was fighting the evil forces trying to end the world. Although we’ve seen Satan, Leslie Bibb’s character made it very clear, when asked by other characters, that although she was Satan, she was not Lucifer or The Devil but a somewhat lower-ranking official than The Devil himself. Overall, the possible final, and next, eight episodes of “God’s Favorite Idiot” will likely feature the ultimate battle between god and evil, although it’s not a fight fans of Melissa McCarthy could have ever expected her to play but with roles such as a detective of puppet murders and a superhero as of late, literally any role could be possible for the multi-talented actress whose fans will follow her anywhere.