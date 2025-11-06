28 Things That Are Going To Happen That Most Of Us Are Not Even Aware Of

Most of us are understandably preoccupied with the here and now. Things like our jobs, our families, and our daily routines take center stage. But beneath the surface of everyday life, massive, world-altering events are quietly gathering momentum. An online community posed a fascinating question to keen observers: what’s something that’s about to happen that most people aren’t aware of?
The answers are a glimpse into the very near future, touching on everything from cosmic events and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and biology. This is what’s just around the corner, and some things might need a little more attention than others…
#1
Any articulate person whose personal lexicon exceeds a fifth grade reading level will be accused of being a bot or using ai.
It’s already happening.
The Great Regression.
#2
The water crisis, tbh. Everyone’s talking about AI and politics but clean water’s quietly becoming the next big disaster. It’s already hitting a bunch of places hard and barely anyone’s paying attention.
#3
Insect populations are collapsing around the world which has dire consequences for agriculture and natural order.
#4
Apparently not only SNAP benefits, but Head Start (subsidized daycare) is going to stop on Monday because of the government shutdown.
The war on the poor is actually happening, it makes me sick to my stomach .
#5
Antibiotic resistance. Like the pandemic on d***s. Which it’s resistant to.
#6
On November 21 you will be able to see Uranus with the naked eye. It will be at its closest point to earth.
#7
The collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current.
It’s the ocean current that’s responsible for the mild climates in Europe by transporting hot ocean water from the Caribbean up the Gulf Stream. The melting ice caps and glaciers affect the salinity and therefore density of the water up near the arctic, interrupting this current. If the AMOC collapses (and it has before), Europe will become inhospitable.
#8
I think our economy is closer to collapse than anyone in media or government is letting on. Yes, Wall Street is thriving but around 60% of Americans are struggling with basic needs & would be devastated by a $1500 emergency expense. This is unsustainable & AI is going to make it MUCH worse very quickly.
#9
The US electricity system is precarious. As Trump cuts clean energy projects, AI takes up more power/energy than we’ve needed before, and much of our infrastructure has been patched not upgraded, we may start seeing way more brownouts.
#10
That when people get hungry (desperate), they will be offered to move into sanctioned places where they will be fed…..as long as they work.
#11
Healthcare will become essentially out of reach for a large proportion of Americans. .
#12
The dead internet theory has basically already started.
The theory outlines that once AI becomes so good we can’t tell what’s real or fake, the internet will d** off as bots just interact with other bots 24/7. There’s no longer anything authentic and even “creators” lose their jobs to great prompt writing on Sora.
#13
ALL of the Beech trees and ALL of the Ash trees in North America will be dead or dying within 15-20 years.
The country will look very very different.
EDIT: Neither of the causes for this are established in the UK. Do not believe the person below claiming the Beech and Ash bounced back when it happened in the UK. Even if that is what ultimately happens in the US, it’s certainly not going to happen in our lifetimes (or your children’s and grandchildren’s lives for that matter).
#14
Apathy fatigue.
S**t keeps getting worse and worse and so often / bad you just adjust to the ‘new normal’ of well… it got worse.
Up until the point you’re directly effected most are numb to it.
#15
But Serbia is about to hit the one year anniversary of the Novi Sad railway canopy collapse, the students have been protesting for almost an entire year, and currently people are marching from all over the country to Belgrade and Novi Sad. I think it’s gonna be a big one but I have a bad feeling about the potential for police violence and suppression.
Pumpaj.
#16
The AMOC (Atlantic current) is slowing and may slow considerably in the next century and we don’t know when. When it happens we will have a mass extinction and it will be like the movie the day after tomorrow sort of. Europe will freeze, crops will fail, it will be really bad.
#17
Pretty sure the soil fungus that k****d off the Gros Michel banana (The larger and tastier banana we had before the Cavendish bananas we have now) has evolved. The banana species we have now was resistant to this and it’s likely in our lifetime the banana we know now will need to be genetically modified or they will be gone.
#18
Already happening slowly but, the weaponization of space.
#19
Real conversations are about to become rare and valuable.
#20
ICE will be sent to polling places in the deep blue precints of tossup/left-leaning districts to stop democrats from voting.
And the media either won’t cover it or will act surprised, just as they did for J6 despite that being equally predictable.
#21
Medicaid will be cut next year after the elections. It’s already been voted on, but they’re waiting until elections so people aren’t concerned with it. From a friend insider who’s running for senate.
#22
Experiments are already underway to use DNA and biological organisms as information carriers and computing devices. Scientists are storing data in DNA strands and creating “biological computers” based on mold and bacteria.
#23
AI is going to cause a crisis of college educated people in long term unemployment. The world is not ready.
#24
The Klarna bubble is going to pop, and millions of people are suddenly going to find themselves in collections.
#25
I knew someone within the pork industry who was absolutely convinced that within the next 5ish years there will innevitably be a world wide pig pandemic that would cause significant pork shortages due to stretegic euthanasia. Not sure if they’re right or not but it’s possible.
#26
On November 7 2025, the Supreme Court will determine whether they are going to revisit same-s*x marriage.
#27
The biggest financial crisis ever.
#28
The sun is flipping its magnetic poles right now – something it does every 11 years. North becomes south, south becomes north. Takes about a year to complete.
This is why we’ve been seeing crazy auroras way further south than normal lately. The sun’s magnetic field gets tangled during the flip, causing more solar storms and those incredible light shows.
Wild part? Most people have zero idea the sun is literally reversing its polarity while we’re all just going about our day. Next solar flip won’t happen until the mid-2030s.
