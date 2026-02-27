Influencer Claps Back After Her Bizarre Hotel Hack For Washing Underwear Sparked Backlash

Tara Woodcox, an influencer and lifestyle and fitness coach, recently went viral for sharing a tip on how to wash one’s undergarments while traveling.
In a video posted on November 9, 2025, Woodcox advised her followers to use the hotel room’s coffee maker as a makeshift laundry for dirty underwear.
The post has garnered over 1,700 likes on Instagram, where she has more than 391,000 followers.
“Totally lost all respect for you with this post,” one of her followers commented under the video.
Tara Woodcox faced severe backlash for “gross” advice on washing underwear
In the initial post, Woodcox shared a travel hack with her followers, suggesting what to do when they have not packed enough undergarments for the trip.
“I am about to show you guys one of the coolest tricks ever. So you’re traveling, and you didn’t pack enough underwear,” she said in the video, sitting in front of a standard coffee brewing machine.
“All you have to do is put your underwear where you’d put the coffee grounds, you close it, you press brew, and it puts scorching hot water through it.”
Despite a limited number of likes on the original video, it has been shared and viewed all around the internet, sparking outrage over her “unsanitary” advice.
“You could simply overpack underwear and not be gross,” one person said. Another commented, “She should not be allowed to stay in hotels anymore.”
“That’s so rude, disgusting and inconsiderate!” wrote one more. Many suggested that washing the clothing in the bathroom sink was a much more hygienic option.
“Why not wash them in the sink with hot water and soap and dry them with the dryer?” one said. “This has to be a joke right?”
Tara Woodcox defended her underwear washing hack in response to the backlash
In a recent video posted on February 23, Woodcox claimed she had never washed underwear in a hotel coffee machine and that it was simply a joke.
“I’ve never actually done that, but it’s really funny,” she said. “It was more of something that I posted to be like, ‘Why not to use the coffee pots?’”
“I learned that from a friend who is a flight attendant, and I was like, ‘Ew!’ But I’ve never used those coffee pots anyway, not even because of the underwear, just because they’re dirty and I don’t think the hotels clean them.”
Unfortunately, the explanation did not win her any goodwill with her followers, who continued to call her out for sharing a “reckless” tip.
“It BACKFIRED, and you need to be arrested for what you’ve done,” one said. “I’m shocked your lawyer didn’t tell you to stop discussing this in public,” said another.
“You’re lying,” said one more, pointing out that her explanation did not match the words of her original post. “You were not telling people ‘this is why you shouldn’t use the coffee pot.’”
Tara Woodcox addressed the $1 million lawsuit rumors over the viral video
After the clip sparked widespread outrage, several online reports claimed that Woodcox was allegedly being sued for $1 million over the video.
The influencer shared a screenshot of a DM conversation with a follower on her Instagram story, addressing the matter.
“Can you confirm this is all just funny and you’re not actually getting sued? I’ve been worried about you,” the follower said, and suggested setting up a GoFundMe to help with the rumored lawsuit.
“Awwww, you’re amazing,” Woodcox responded. “No, there’s no lawsuit. That was an AI video. Thanks so much.”
Woodcox has continued to talk about the matter on her page. In her most recent post, she said she is being asked by media outlets to answer questions and that her followers are helping her choose one.
“I have been bombarded with all kinds of mainstream news outlets wanting me to sign with them to do an interview,” she said. “I am all about being transparent. I don’t hide much in my life… I will answer all the questions you guys have.”
“She should be banned from all hotels.” The internet was appalled by Tara Woodcox’s bizarre underwear hack
