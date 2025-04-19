Should Beef Return With Steven Yen and Ali Wong In The Second Season?

Every year, several new shows manage to stand out in the crowded television market. They go on to leave a lasting impression on both critics and viewers. Well, that’s exactly the case with Netflix’s Beef — a comedy-drama starring Steven Yen and Ali Wong. The miniseries has gone on to win several major awards such as Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
It’s a ten-episode series that focuses on two Los Angeles residents whose lives spiral out of control following a road rage incident. The entire season is available on the streaming service now; and the Netflix show certainly lives up to the hype. When we last left off, Danny was in a coma with Ali consoling him in the hospital.
A new romance was teased between the two after these characters found some common ground through their unpleasant excursion in the desert. However, it appears that the story is officially over with these characters. It’s being reported that the second season will focus on two feuding couple, though no other details have been reported. Given how things left off in the first season, should Beef return for a second season?
Is It A Mistake To Not Return To Ali and Danny?
The first season turned the lives of Danny and Ali upside down. The former was struggling with a construction company and the latter was a rich socialite that was unfulfilled with his marriage. The inciting incident may have kicked off a fierce rivalry between these characters, but Lee Sung Jin (Beef creator) nicely focus on the personal issues that resulted in these characters losing control that faithful day. All the animosity and hostility that was bubbling up inside wasn’t based on that road rage incident.
It highlighted that struggles in life on both spectrums in class and by the time episode ten rolled around, Danny and Ali’s personal lives have been ruined. That’s why the finale was so great. Them being forced to work together allowed for these two characters to sit down and breath. For the first time, Danny and Ali had to reflect on all of the damage they caused in their lives, and the two managed to find common ground throughout the episode.
Though episode ten left off with a tease that there were two would end up as a couple, there’s no need to return to Danny and Ali’s story. It would’ve been nice to see how they work as a unit in a follow-up season. Though the second season could’ve been a redemption arc for how these characters could get their lives back in order, it’s not particularly necessary either.
Why It’s A Good Thing That The Creator Is Making This An Anthology Series
We seen just how one bad day can spiral into chaos and madness. Danny and Ali’s story was compelling, but that final episode saw the first signs of change to a better life. Sure, Danny was shot in the end, but the future seemed bright for these characters even if the final shot was Ali hugging Danny as he’s in a coma. An anthology series is nothing new. It’s been a think for decades, but shows like Fargo or True Detective made it such a hot commodity in recent years.
What’s great about an anthology series is that if always has a set beginning, middle, and end. That means it won’t won’t endlessly drag on for the sake of viewership or money, nor will you be wasting your time on something that could be cut before the story is finished. You’re following an incredible journey with a set of characters throughout a span of several episodes.
As entertaining as it was to watch Steven Yen and Ali Wong, there’s only so much you can do with their characters. Yung put them through hell in the first season, but that was there journey. Neither character were particularly happy with their lives, and the changing up the status quo has pulled them into a direction for the better. The show is called BEEF, so the drama is within the destruction of their lives. There was definitely a change from beginning to end, and though everything didn’t end on a positive note, Beef feels more grounded in realism because it doesn’t go for the traditional happy ending that shows typically do.
Why It’s Best That The Series Move On From Ali and Danny
Simply put, it allows creator Lee Sung Jin to explore different themes and cultures under his clever premise. There’s certainly more story to tell with All and Danny, but it’s not necessary that we continue following their characters. If the rumors about the second season casting are true then we could be in for an exciting treat. Just like Fargo played with the characters and storytelling in each and every season, Jin will be allowed that creative freedom that will give the show a longer shelf life. Ali Wong and Steven Yung were incredible in their ro
