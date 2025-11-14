Dad Spends Months Talking To His Baby In The Womb, She Reacts To His Voice With The Biggest Smile Once Born

Every parent could attest to the statement that there are very little things that could compare to seeing your child for the very first time. Especially if it’s your firstborn. One Brazilian couple had this magical moment not too long ago and it was especially sweet because of their daughter’s reaction.
Just moments after Antonella was born, she graced her parents with the most adorable smile ever. And there might be just the perfect reason for it. Turns out, her father Flávio Dantas used to speak to the baby while she was still in her mother’s womb.
In a touching Instagram post, the father described the moment Antonella was born as magical. “I can’t explain the feeling I felt at that moment,” he wrote. “Every day I talked to my daughter in her mother’s womb, I always told her that I loved her, that Dad was there and that I was going to be the best father in the world! When she was born, how did she repay me? With the sweetest smile ever,” the father rejoiced.
“A love that doesn’t fit inside the chest!” was how Flávio described his feelings for the firstborn daughter. The man was so excited about his child’s arrival that he celebrated by posting multiple photos on social media with many heartwarming captions. “God gave me my biggest reason to raise my head, let go of sadness and go after the world to be able to give you,” the man wrote under one of the pictures.
Antonella’s mother Tarsila also shared photos of her daughter with equally sweet messages next to them. In one of the pictures the woman shared, she described her daughter as “a gift sent by my Lord”. Another photo showcased the mother embracing her daughter with the caption that read: “If wealth were measured in words, I would sum it up in just one: you. My rare jewel cut by the hands of God.”
The parents are raising Antonella in Rio de Janeiro where the couple resides. Flávio is a naval soldier while Tarsila used to work in a kiosk as an attendant and a cook.
