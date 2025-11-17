Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

by

Submit one of your best Macro-Photos you got using a macro lens/camera!

#1 My Pup’s Booper

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#2 Cicada Shell

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#3 I Hope This Counts – Dragonfly, Canon Power Shot Sx60hs

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#4 Butterfly Effect

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#5 It’s Bitch Spider Shot With Canon 50d And 60mm Prime Lens

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#6 My First Macro

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#7 Succulent

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#8 Eew, I Know

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#9 Does This Count? My Sphynx Cat’s Paw

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#10 A New Family Moved In

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#11 Don’t Know Why I Took It, But It’s Couscous

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#12 I Took This Using My Canon Rebel T6. It’s A Bit Of Railing On The Roof Of A Tiny House

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#13 Spiderweb Thread

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#14 Detail Of A Gorgeous Vintage Gorham Sterling Silver Bracelet

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#15 Snail

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#16 I Took This In My First Photography Class

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#17 Busy Bee

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

#18 Not Good But Still…

Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Macro Photos That You Took (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jon Batiste: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Who is Sons of Anarchy’s Jax Teller?
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2014
Yes, Severance is Strange, but Compelling
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2022
Hey Pandas, What About Your Job Is Really About To Cause You Serious Health Problems? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Bear” Dumped By A Breeder Gets A Job At An Art Gallery
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Comes Up With An Excellent Plot For A ‘Home Alone’ Sequel, 73K People On Twitter Are Here For It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.