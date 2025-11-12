109 One In A Million Coincidences That Are Hard To Believe Have Actually Happened

Some people believe in fate, that everything in life happens for a reason, is predetermined and therefore out of your power. Others believe in an existence that is more of a series of random events and occurrences that, no matter how bizarre they may seem, are purely chance coincidences.
Wherever your beliefs lie on the fate-coincidence scale, these odds-defying scenarios will blow your mind. Bored Panda has compiled a list of a few times when coincidences were just so perfect, occurrences so rare that even the most ardent skeptic may wonder if there weren’t some supernatural forces at play.
What’s the weirdest coincidence that you have ever encountered? Let us know in the comments below!
#1 This Bird Landed On The Page About Itself
Image source: I_drink_your_tears
#2 What Are The Chances?
“20 years ago I went to an air show with my Grandpa and Uncle. One of the aircraft I sat in was the OH58 Kiowa. This was the day that I decided that I wanted to be a pilot. Today while looking through some old photos I found the picture below of me sitting in the Kiowa. I thought it was cool because that’s what I’ve been flying the past month. Upon arriving to the airfield today I asked operations if they have ever had a Kiowa with the tail number listed on the aircraft that I sat in when I was eight years old. (What are the chances right?) They looked it up and not only had they once had that aircraft there, but it was sitting on the ramp. I went out and took a picture with it and realized that I had actually been flying that specific Kiowa this past month. Twenty years later I am flying the exact aircraft that helped spark my dream to fly.”
Image source: RockYourOwnium
#3 My Friend Just Got This Once In A Lifetime Picture
Image source: nimo4749
#4 Dog Gave Birth To Three Puppies, Each With Their Own Corresponding Number On Their Back
Image source: ArkadiusBear
#5 Close
Image source: superhero112
#6 The Mountains And Trees Lined Up Perfectly On This Camper On The Highway
Image source: tomboski
#7 Hometown Zip Code, T-Shirt, Race Number, Finishing Time – All 33607
Image source: Sneaky-Goat
#8 What To Do After A Car Crash?
Image source: redditsaveworld
#9 A Dragon Fly Landed On My Friends Foot And Mirrored Its Own Tattoo
Image source: Callyzone
#10 Right Place, Right Time
Image source: norcal530
#11 Fire Breather Looks Like He’s Kissing A Fire Dragon
Image source: Gr33nLight
#12 I Call Bullsh*t, They Obviously Rehearsed This
#13 So My Dad, A Fisherman At Lake “attersee”, Austria, Just Fished Up His Old, Lost Wallet In One Of His Fishnets, After He Had Dropped It Into The Lake 20 Years Ago
Image source: -F1ngo
#14 Brother Spent A Year Trying To Get A Lightning Photo. He Caught This Last Night, I Just Noticed The Boat In The Bottom Left
Image source: RetroSwagSauce
#15 In Very Rare Circumstances It Is Possible To See A Full 360 Degree Rainbow From An Airplane
Image source: OskarsLidums
#16 Butterfly Bro Lands On His Own Picture
Image source: officialbearbear
#17 Managed To Catch This Balloon Popping On My Phone
Image source: mh00259
#18 Oddest Odd Possible
Image source: shaqfan99
#19 A Flamboyance Of Flamingos… Shaped Like A Flamingo
Image source: ROBERT B. HAAS
#20 Mosquito Killed By A Dart
Image source: LAKE__RAT
#21 Swedish Guy Accidentally Captures Green Meteorite While Searching For The Northern Lights
Image source: JouwPF
#22 My Blind Son Found A Four Leaf Clover On His Own. What Are The Odds?
Image source: uncledude
#23 Rare Cloud Phenomenon Over Eastern Victoria, Australia
Image source: reddit.com
#24 What Are The Odds?
These are the mugshots of William West and William West, and they are not related. They were both sent to Leavenworth Prison at the same time, in 1903, and after some confusion, the staff understood they had two different prisoners with the exact same name, who looked exactly alike. They are part of the reason fingerprints are now used as identification.
Image source: Daily Mail
#25 Two Collided Bullets From The Battle Of Gallipoli
Image source: GallowBoob
#26 Bad Timing
Image source: Give_Us_Moth_People
#27 Man Slides Into Pool But Never Swims
Image source: BrightenthatIdea
#28 My Dog’s White Stripe Lines Up Perfectly With The Water’s Edge
Image source: tortugatuba
#29 My Brother Accidentally Wore The Same Outfit As My Daughters Birthday Present
Image source: TheWinterSoldiersAss
#30 Triple Rainbow
Image source: pinkpanther02
#31 My Friend’s Father Caught A Blue Lobster The Other Day. Odds Are 1 In 2 Million
Image source: ItsTwitch
#32 4 Strangers Same Outfit
Image source: superfab96
#33 Cell Phone Picture From Friday Nights Storm. The Lighting Happened Right After The Camera Started Taking The Picture
Image source: Kr4kin
#34 The People You May Know Section Of Facebook Put Up These Pictures That Align Perfectly With Unrelated People
Image source: Endless_Vanity
#35 Lottery Ticket Vs. Winning Numbers
Image source: itslqb
#36 This Car Owner Is Just Lucky
#37 An Albino Deer I Spotted In Northwestern Wisconsin Yesterday
Image source: whitedeerwoods
#38 Restaurant Sign Saved By Chance
#39 One Shot, One Opportunity
Image source: John Galt
#40 What Are The Odds Of This Accident?
Image source: theslainman
#41 Eggsperts Say Odds Are 11 Billion To 1
Image source: caitmak
#42 I Dropped A Plate By Accident,and It Spilt In Half Perfectly. No Shards Or Chips
Image source: Epic_Spitfire
#43 Once In A Lifetime
Image source: platformsessions
#44 Almost 12 Years Ago My Dad Caught A Picture So Rare That No One Believed Us When We Told Them. Today I Finally Found The Picture To Prove It…
Image source: future_career
#45 The Print On The Lorry In Front Is In The Same Spot My Wife Took Her Background Photo
Image source: Freddiemcindoe
#46 Friend Tried To Toss Me His Keys At Work, They Got Stuck On Piping In The Roof Like This
Image source: itzbranman
#47 These Licence Plates
Image source: cfj
#48 We Got Another Rare Lobster In At Work. This Time He’s A 1 In 30 Million Calico Lobster
Image source: steinamo
#49 This Lady’s Dress
Image source: Koopatroopa_7
#50 Aussie Currently Traveling Around Greece, I Just Found Half An Australian Bank Card Out The Front Of My Hotel. The Name, Valid Date And First 6 Numbers That Are Visible Are Exactly The Same As My Own Card. I Ran Upstairs And Pulled Apart My Bag And Found Mine Completely Intact Where I’d Left It
Image source: mortoson
#51 I Saw A Gull Standing On Top Of Another Gull
Image source: dsaddons
#52 How Does This Even Happen?!?
Image source: paradockz
#53 My Dad Started Learning Archery 2 Years Ago. He Comes Back From Lessons With This Once In A Lifetime Shot
Image source: imgur.com
#54 Sequential License Plates
Image source: tylerdanger
#55 Today, I Think I Found The Rarest Thing I Will Ever Come By And Never Seen One Until This Morning On My Front Tire. An Albino Fly
Image source: tony71110
#56 What Are The Odds?
Talking to a friend at my local coffee shop, and my mom comes up in conversation. I haven’t spoken to her in a few days, so I call her. She’s driving down the same street, passing the coffee shop, so she says “I’ll come in and say hi!” We were both wearing the exact same outfit
Image source: BrendanQuine
#57 Car’s Lucky Day
Image source: jacklebee
#58 Lucky Speeder
Image source: kmakky
#59 The Irony
Image source: tricky3737
#60 My Friend Captured Possibly The Rarest Thing That’s Ever Happened
Image source: groggyMPLS
#61 These Two Local Doctors. Two These Doctors Local
Image source: deanmakesglass
#62 Both Lines At McDonalds Had The Same Cars
Image source: bionic_giraffe94
#63 The House My Sister Is Looking At Buying Has A Picture I Painted When I Was In High School For A History Project On Their Wall
Image source: allysonrainbow
#64 Identical License Plates But From Different States
Image source: Morty_Goldman
#65 On Our Way To An Amusement Park When We See A Man Holding A Sign Saying “Jesus Is This Way”. Start Joking That Jesus Is At The Amusement Park. This Is What We Park Next To
Image source: the_voices_are_back
#66 She Was Born For This Job
Image source: AdamE89
#67 After Having It For 2 Years, I Accidentally Found My Phone Background The Other Day Near Santa Cristina, Italy
Image source: xbshooter
#68 I Just Dropped My Bank Note On The Floor And I Thought It Had Disappeared
Image source: no_ta_ching
#69 My Sister, Other Sister, And Parents Accidentally Bought Me The Same Birthday Card
Image source: Mrazmerized199
#70 This Guy Had Two Nails From A Nail Gun Hit His Leg, And They Both Missed His Femur And His Kneecap
Image source: ILLMATIC1994
#71 My Default Router Password Described My Rare Birthmark
Image source: JasonSpeenus
#72 Is This Going To Be A Bad Day Or A Good One?
Image source: DisguisedAsAMuggle
#73 What Are The Odds?
Image source: streeter5000
#74 I Mean, What Are The Odds?
Image source: reddit.com
#75 This Captcha Password
Image source: Endless_Vanity
#76 The Left Door Perfectly Describes The Right Door’s Condition
Image source: ParadiseSquared
#77 Leaf Meets Crack In The Gate
Image source: YoungDungeness
#78 Lucky Car
Image source: holysocks
#79 I Found 5 Peanuts In A Shell
Image source: Crimhoof
#80 “Beware Of Death” Sign Above An Unexploded Shell In A Tree During WW1
Image source: dazzio
#81 Yesterday I Got Lucky, I Ride Again
Image source: MrLongman
#82 My Friend Threw His Homework In The Air
Image source: sex_panther96
#83 The View Of Street From My Work
Image source: pace0008
#84 After Finding 3 Four-Leafed Clovers And Buying Them Tape With $7.77 On The Receipt, I Hit Frontpage. 5 Hours After Posting, My Brother Showed Me That His Odometer Was 77,777 Miles
Image source: Ghosttwo
#85 My Cousin Caught A Lobster With Double Pinchers. Both Claws Work
Image source: aperull
#86 My Worksheet For Statistics Said I Wouldn’t Get The Same Numbers When I Used A Random Number Generator. I Did
Image source: miffedaf
#87 3 Eggs. All Twins. The Odds Of This Happening Are About 0.003%
Image source: BrianTheLady
#88 My Daughter Got A Book In The Discarded Book Pile At Her Hs That My Wife And My Wife’s Mom Also Checked Out In Hs
Image source: xCASINOx
#89 My Phone Captured A Card Being Dealt, Total Accident But Mildly Interesting Consequence
Image source: CleverAliases
#90 These Two Bullets Hit Each Other At The Battle Of Gettysburg
Image source: trucktrend
#91 Couple Wins Lottery For The Third Time
Image source: SneakyWalrus061
#92 Dices Got Stuck In My Friend’s Glass While Shuffling
Image source: iLeleplus
#93 Cheating Death
#94 Can I Get $100 On “Christ That’s Lucky” Please Jim
Image source: Starskeyhq
#95 Someone Flipped This Up There
Image source: naughtywarlock
#96 Gunpowder Shooting Up Out Of A Miniature Cannon Lands Directly In A Container Of Gunpowder
#97 How Fast Can A Moth Even Fly?
Image source: Znuge802
#98 My Friends Order Number Was The Same As Her Total
Image source: ReeceC30123
#99 My Pinball Stopped Exactly… Here
Image source: LeoPanthera
#100 Lesson For Today: Do Not Shake Your Starbucks Iced Coffee Over Your Laptop Because There’s A One In A Million Chance The Bottom Will Fall Off
Image source: Mentalinertia
#101 Shot An Arrow Into A Public Archery Target And Accidentally Re-Tipped My Arrow With Another Arrowhead That Was Stuck Inside
Image source: RylanTheWalrus
#102 This Bill Is Exactly 11111
Image source: parannoyed_me
#103 Threw My Phone Into The Air On A Timer Many Times (Yes, It Did Land In The Water Eventually), And Somehow Got This Wonderful Photo
Image source: LDthrowaway311
#104 This Wasp Got Crushed By My Garage Door As It Closed
Image source: SpooningThemSoftly
#105 Top 3 Spots Of This Nascar Race Belong To Numbers 1, 2, And 3
Image source: bbreedy
#106 I Accidentally Washed A Couple Of Dollar Bills And One Turned Out To Be A Counterfeit
Image source: drawmesunshine
#107 The Events That Aligned To Make This Happen Are Uncanny
Image source: Antrikshy
#108 I Shot A Spider With A 23GA Nailgun From 4 Feet Away And Scored A Headshot
Image source: benmarvin
#109 It Took A Year For Him To Finally Trump Them, But It’s Happening
Image source: baimastr1
