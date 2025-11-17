“Death Is But The Next Great Adventure”: Dumbledore Actor Michael Gambon Dies At 82

Sir Michael Gambon, the British-Irish actor, notable for his portrayal of professor Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter, has passed away today (September 28) at the age of 82.
His widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus said their “beloved husband and father” died peacefully in hospital with his family by his side, following a bout of pneumonia, the BBC reported.
Sir Michael Gambon has passed away peacefully at the age of 82
Image credits: Warner Bros.
Born in the Cabra, a suburb of Dublin, on 19 October 1940, Michael made his debut as an actor at age 24 in theatre.
According to the Irish Times, Michael wrote a letter to Micheál Mac Liammóir, the Irish theatre impresario who ran Dublin’s Gate Theatre, accompanied by a CV describing a rich and wholly imaginary theatre career.
He reportedly died of pneumonia at the hospital
Image credits: Warner Bros
He was subsequently offered a part in Othello at the Gaiety.
While both parents were Irish, Michael’s father decided to find a job in the reconstruction of London following World War II, prompting the family to move to Mornington Crescent in London’s Camden borough when Michael was six.
His career spread over six decades
Image credits: gettyimages.com
Michael grew his acting career alongside Laurence Olivier, as one of the initial members of the Royal National Theatre.
The father-of-three performed in many productions of works by William Shakespeare, including not only Othello, but also Hamlet, Macbeth and Coriolanus.
Michael was born in Dublin and grew up in Camden, London
Image credits: gettyimages.com
As a result, the talented artist was nominated for thirteen Olivier Awards, winning three times for A Chorus of Disapproval in 1985, A View from the Bridge in 1987, and Man of the Moment in 1990.
Michael made his Broadway debut in 1997 in David Hare’s Skylight, leading the actor to win a nomination for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.
He received many accolades, including four BAFTAS
Image credits: tumblr.com
The Dublin-native debuted his career in films in a story he knew all too well: Othello, in 1965.
Michael went on to act in many other movies including The Insider, The King’s Speech, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Casual Vacancy.
The actor has received many accolades throughout his over six-decade-long career, including four BAFTA Awards, three Oliver Awards, and becoming knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.
Michael was notable for his role as Dumbledore in Harry Potter
Image credits: HPotterUniverse
His death shocked many fans and famous friends
Image credits: crowndefensx
Michael’s Dumbledore character was often cited for his wise quotes in the Harry Potter franchise, such as:
“It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live.”
“But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be.”
Image credits: OmarJimenez
But Harry Potter fans have found solace with one particular Dumbledore quote that has gone viral, since Michael’s heartbreaking passing away:
“After all, to the well-organised mind, death is but the next great adventure.”
Image credits: JeremyClarkson
Image credits: laughoutlloyd25
Image credits: stuzi_pants
Image credits: Benjami36935807
Image credits: SynthPotato
Image credits: SevkiNFT
