Sleep is essential for our physical and mental health. It allows our bodies and minds to rest and repair themselves. But how much do you really know about sleep?
Here are 10 facts about sleep to keep you all aware and awakened to wonderful things of nature.
#1 2. Sleep Is Important For Our Physical Health. Sleep Helps Our Bodies To Repair Cells And Tissues, And It Boosts Our Immune System
#2 3. Sleep Is Important For Our Mental Health. Sleep Helps To Consolidate Memories, Improve Mood, And Reduce Stress
#3 1. We Spend About One-Third Of Our Lives Asleep. The Average Adult Needs Around 7-8 Hours Of Sleep Per Night
#4 5. We Move Around During Sleep. Sleep Is Not A Passive State. We Move Around Our Beds And Change Positions Throughout The Night
#5 6. We Can Sleep With Our Eyes Open. This Is Called Sleepwalking. It Is A Type Of Sleep Disorder That Causes People To Walk Or Perform Other Activities While They Are Asleep
#6 8. We Can Sleep Without Breathing. This Is Called Sleep Apnea. Sleep Apnea Is A Serious Medical Condition That Can Lead To Heart Problems And Other Health Problems
#7 9. We Can Sleep Standing Up. Some Animals, Such As Horses And Camels, Can Sleep Standing Up
#8 4. We Dream During Sleep. Dreams Are A Way For Our Brains To Process Our Thoughts And Emotions
#9 7. We Can Sleep Without Dreaming. This Is Called Non-Rem Sleep. Non-Rem Sleep Is The Deepest Stage Of Sleep
#10 10. Avoid Caffeine And Alcohol Before Bed. Get Regular Exercise, But Avoid Exercising Too Close To Bedtime
