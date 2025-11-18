George Lopez Slams Jennifer Lopez For Posting Provocative Selfies Amid Divorce From Ben Affleck

“Have you ever seen a dude more miserable in a marriage than Ben Affleck?” asked George Lopez during an appearance on the Politickin’ podcast, in which he called out Jennifer Lopez for posting suggestive photos while still in the process of divorcing the actor.
The selfie was posted on August 31, 2024, and sees the singer showcasing her body in the mirror. “It’s almost like she’s already moved on,” George said to hosts Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Hendrickson.
The photo was included in a post containing 16 pictures aimed at rebranding the celebrity amid her separation from Affleck. “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace,” reads a shirt she appears wearing in one of the images.
The comedian, however, believes that J-Lo’s attempts at portraying a more positive image are moot, as he considered her provocative pictures to be an attempt at hurting Affleck more than anything else.
“Jennifer Lopez is [already] posting a selfie with her a–. It’s almost like [saying] ‘Hey! Does anybody want some? There it is!’” he joked.
The comment came around minute-40 of the aforementioned podcast, as George and the hosts talked about the difficulties of dating Latino women.
The comedian mentioned how difficult they can be in his opinion, especially if they have children from another marriage.
“Like Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world. He’s engaged to a Latina who’s been married twice with three step kids,” he explained. “Jeff, you can find anything on Amazon. You probably can find a Latina with no kids, you know.”
George went on to state that for Latino men, being a stepfather is “the last thing you want to be,” before pointing out Ben Affleck as an example.
“The divorce isn’t even finished and she’s taking pictures of her a–,” he repeated, before one of the hosts interrupted him, seemingly in an effort to redirect the conversation away from such topics and back to the comedian’s career.
The couple’s long and tumultuous relationship began more than 20 years ago. They first separated in 2004, reunited in 2022, but their new marriage again lasted only just two years
The couple got engaged for the first time in 2002 after the actor surprised Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond that reportedly cost $2.5 million. However, they separated just two years afterwards citing the overwhelming media attention they were receiving as a reason.
They tied the knot in 2022, with Lopez posting a celebratory Instagram post that read: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
Their relationship became tense during early 2024, with rumors circulating that a separation was inevitable. The gossip became reality on August 20, 2024, when Jennifer Lopez finally filed for divorce from the actor in LA County Superior Court.
On August 24, an insider revealed to People magazine that the couple had a lot of appreciation for one another, but that Affleck’s mood swings were too much for the marriage to handle.
“The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press,” the source explained.
“They were trying to work through it, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”
