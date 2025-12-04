59 Funny Yet Unhinged Memes That We Can’t Explain

There are many different types of humor. Depending on your age, your lifestyle and what kind of mood you’re in, you might find one much funnier than the others. But not every joke can be explained. And this list is full of a wide range of memes, some of which don’t have much context. But hopefully, they’ll still make you chuckle!
We took a trip to the Grape Juice Boys account on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest posts below. You may find some of these memes incredibly relatable, while others might leave you scratching your head. But as long as some of them make you giggle, we’ll consider that a success. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that you’d like to share with your friends!
Everyone enjoys a good laugh. But apparently, the kind of humor that you enjoy might provide some insight into your mental health. According to Discover, there are four distinct styles of humor that people often use: affiliative, self-enhancing, aggressive, and self-defeating.
Affiliative humor refers to jokes that are typically considered funny to anyone and everyone. These might be relatable jokes that don’t require much context to understand, and they’ll probably be family friendly. Self-enhancing humor, on the other hand, involves jokes that allow the person telling them to laugh at themself and at life’s absurdities. This often includes making light of a situation where things didn’t go according to plan or where the person made a clumsy mistake.
Now, aggressive humor involves making jokes at the expense of someone else. This often involves punching down, and it might include sarcasm, teasing, or criticism. These kinds of jokes probably won’t be considered funny by everyone; they might even be seen as rude and/or offensive.
Finally, self-defeating humor involves putting yourself down to gain the approval of others. This means that you’re making yourself the butt of the joke, often to make fun of yourself before anyone else can. But these kinds of jokes can sometimes make others uncomfortable, if they feel a little bit too real.
Unsurprisingly, it’s the latter two styles of humor that can sometimes signal that mental health issues may be present. Julie Aitken Schermer, a psychological researcher at The University of Western Ontario, told Discover that individuals often using these styles of humor are actually more likely to self-harm. “Personally, I would argue that self-defeating humor is the most concerning style as it is also linked with loneliness and feelings of not mattering,” Schermer warns.
Now, the reason why this particular list of memes is so bizarre is likely because it’s full of Gen Z humor. And if you’re of an older generation or aren’t chronically online, you might not know exactly what that means.
According to Greenlight, the essence of Gen Z humor is absurdity and anti-humor. This young generation typically utilizes randomness and surprising juxtapositions in their jokes. This is different from Millennial humor, which is often centered around self-deprecation, nostalgia and being quirky.
Unsurprisingly, social media has played a huge part in shaping Zoomer humor. TikTok, in particular, has allowed trends to spread like wildfire. And the further a meme goes, the more outlandish it will become. Eventually, the captions aren’t making any sense, and they’re full of obscure references to other memes and internet trends. Yet somehow, they’re still hilarious, at least to those who are in on the joke.
These multi-layered Gen Z jokes are sometimes hard for us older folks to wrap our heads around. Essentially, it’s as if one person starts an inside joke, and it just snowballs into thousands of other inside jokes across the internet. Without any context, these bits can be extremely confusing.
“It’s hard to understand why [these kinds of jokes are] funny unless you saw the original video and followed its evolution, which would require someone to have spent a lot of time on TikTok and be algorithmically served these videos, or have them shared within your community,” Andrew Lloyd writes for Business Insider.
Something else that makes Gen Z special is the fact that they’re the first generation that has really grown up with memes. They’ve been able to see memes about anything and everything, and they’re fluent in the language of communicating through them.
“Traditional media companies aren’t getting their information to us in a way that we find accessible, so we’re kind of forced to make our own ways to get news across,” one student told CBC. Because this generation has come up with their own way of communicating, it doesn’t always make sense to the rest of us.
Then, if you're interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring memes that might not make a lot of sense, look no further than right here!
