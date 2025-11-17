40 ‘Cursed Images’ Posted On This Account That Might Give You Goosebumps (New Pics)

by

During our scrolling adventures on social media or websites, most of us have likely come across an image that we were not quite sure we wanted to see or perhaps even wished we could unsee. Some of these pictures should have never been shown to the wider public for various reasons, while others belong to a separate group known as “cursed images”. This name refers to the peculiar and often mysterious or disturbing character of the photos. Despite their creepy nature, we find ourselves strangely drawn to them, perhaps experiencing goosebumps akin to those caused by twisted horror movies or for multiple other reasons.

Today, we present a fresh selection of cursed images curated by Cursed.Aesthetic, an Instagram account that shares some of the most cursed pictures out there. The profile counts nearly 170k followers, and the number of its community members still grows. Prepare to find yourself thinking, “What have I just seen?” as you scroll through the “cursed list” we have assembled for you.

#1 Shake That

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#2 Yes

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#3 Nice

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#4 Rip

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#5 Training

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#6

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#7

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#8 How Supportive

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#9 People Are Eating What

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#10 Herby Lookin A Little Rough After Retirement

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#11 ??

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#12 Wish Ya Coulda Told Me That A Little Sooner

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#13 He Still Gotta Pay?

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#14

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#15 Come Back

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#16 Someone Get Him A Pair Of Loafers

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#17 Happy Holidays

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#18 Finding Some Big Deals On Facebook Market Place Out Here

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#19 Gotta Lock Up The Chanclas

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#20 Get To Work!!

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#21 I Can’t Stop Seeing It

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#22 He’s Living In My Walls

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#23 Hugs!

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#24 Oi Bruv Jus Cleenin My Teef

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#25

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#26 God I Love Boxes I’m Just Like A Cat I Love Climbing Them And Just Being Inside… It’s Like A Nice Hug That Lasts As Long As I Want

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#27 My Parents B Like

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#28 Panini

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#29 What I Ordered For My Final Meal At 5:04 Pm At UPS Florence, Colorado For My Crimes Against Humanity

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#30 A Look Into My Daily Life (I’m A Targeted Individual)

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#31 Have Fun!

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#32 Yup

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#33 Pediatrics Will Always Terrify Me

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#34 Yea Could I Get 2 Spicy Potato Soft Tacos And A Quesalupa Replace Meat With Potatos Thanks

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#35 Rollin W The Girlies

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#36 Dream Blunt Rotation

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#37 Who Gave Da Goose Sandals

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#38

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#39 What’s His Name

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

#40 Hawt Dawg

Image source: cursed.aesthetic

Patrick Penrose
