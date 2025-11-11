Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

by

My name is Martin Hunt, and for the past ten years, I have been designing and folding detailed origami versions of iconic vehicles from the Star Wars films. Each origami art model is folded from a single square of paper with no cuts or tears. Where possible, I try to use the colored side of the paper to add extra detail to the Star Wars models and match the patterns seen on the real movie props.

Some Star Wars vehicle models can be folded in under twenty minutes; the most complex designs can take upwards of six hours to complete. The design process itself can take anything from an afternoon to several days. To date, I have created 33 unique original designs spanning the six theatrical films, covering a wide range of ships, fighter jets, vehicles, droids, and even a Death Star!

More info: starwarigami.co.uk

X-Wing Starfighter

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Millennium Falcon

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Darth Vader’s T.I.E. Fighter

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Snowspeeder

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Imperial Star Destroyer

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Luke’s Landspeeder

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

A-Wing Starfighter

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Speeder Bike

Highly Detailed Origami Models Of Star Wars Vehicles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
American Made Inventors: Five Interesting Facts About this New Show
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2017
The Top 5 Blacklist Season 5 Episodes
3 min read
May, 27, 2018
Nina Dobrev Movies
January 9: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2022
season 12 of The Voice
Check Out The Voice Season 12 Premiere Blind Auditions!
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2017
Top Ten Best Jimmi Simpson Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2023
80 Job Listings With Requirements So Ridiculous People Walked Away Immediately (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.