25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

by

Legend has it, Madonna’s song “La Isla Bonita” is about San Pedro, Belize. Whether that is true or not, you often hear the addictive tune as you walk around the charming coastal town, shop in the local boutiques, or have lunch at a beachfront restaurant.

San Pedro is located on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, which is both a Caribbean and a Central American country. The island is only 25 miles by 1 mile wide but it is a thriving place that offers many activities and celebrations, and is an increasingly popular tourist destination. In fact, CNN Travel named Belize one of the best destinations to visit in 2023.

More info: my-store-c8c547-2.creator-spring.com | Instagram

#1 A Tricolored Heron Extending A Wing In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#2 The San Pedro Carnival Of 2022

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#3 An Aerial View Of Part Of The Belize Barrier Reef

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#4 A Boat And Palm Trees From A Beach In San Pedro

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#5 Front Street In San Pedro Town, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#6 A Bar Over Turquoise Water In San Pedro

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#7 A Dock And Palapa Over Clear Water In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#8 A Funny Weather Forecast Sign On A Beach In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#9 The San Pedro Carnival Of 2022

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#10 A Tropical View In San Pedro

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#11 A Beach In San Pedro With Golf Carts And A Bar Over The Water

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#12 A Building At The End Of A Dock In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#13 The Road Going North On Ambergris Caye, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#14 Time For Rest And Relaxation In San Pedro

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#15 A Picture-Perfect Beach In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#16 Pristine Waters North Of San Pedro Town, On Ambergris Caye, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#17 A Path To The Beach In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#18 A Beautiful View In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#19 The Belize Chocolate Company, On The Beach In San Pedro

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#20 Boats And Buildings Over The Water In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#21 Welcome To “La Isla Bonita” Aka San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#22 A Cute Massage Shack On The Beach In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#23 A Peak At The Beach And Turquoise Waters In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#24 An Alleyway To The Beach In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

#25 Hues Of Blue In San Pedro, Belize

25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Movie Review: No Time to Die
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2022
“Leave Me Alone Sweater” By Ruth Grace
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Parody Corporate Stock Pics Because They Never Show The Reality Of Breastfeeding As A Working Mom
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 8 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2022
This Dog Protected A Toddler For 15 Hours In The Wild And Is Now An Honorary Police Doggo
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Story Behind My Painting “The Bird “Doctor”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.