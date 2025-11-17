25 Photos From My Trip To San Pedro In Belize

Legend has it, Madonna’s song “La Isla Bonita” is about San Pedro, Belize. Whether that is true or not, you often hear the addictive tune as you walk around the charming coastal town, shop in the local boutiques, or have lunch at a beachfront restaurant.
San Pedro is located on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, which is both a Caribbean and a Central American country. The island is only 25 miles by 1 mile wide but it is a thriving place that offers many activities and celebrations, and is an increasingly popular tourist destination. In fact, CNN Travel named Belize one of the best destinations to visit in 2023.
#1 A Tricolored Heron Extending A Wing In San Pedro, Belize
#2 The San Pedro Carnival Of 2022
#3 An Aerial View Of Part Of The Belize Barrier Reef
#4 A Boat And Palm Trees From A Beach In San Pedro
#5 Front Street In San Pedro Town, Belize
#6 A Bar Over Turquoise Water In San Pedro
#7 A Dock And Palapa Over Clear Water In San Pedro, Belize
#8 A Funny Weather Forecast Sign On A Beach In San Pedro, Belize
#9 The San Pedro Carnival Of 2022
#10 A Tropical View In San Pedro
#11 A Beach In San Pedro With Golf Carts And A Bar Over The Water
#12 A Building At The End Of A Dock In San Pedro, Belize
#13 The Road Going North On Ambergris Caye, Belize
#14 Time For Rest And Relaxation In San Pedro
#15 A Picture-Perfect Beach In San Pedro, Belize
#16 Pristine Waters North Of San Pedro Town, On Ambergris Caye, Belize
#17 A Path To The Beach In San Pedro, Belize
#18 A Beautiful View In San Pedro, Belize
#19 The Belize Chocolate Company, On The Beach In San Pedro
#20 Boats And Buildings Over The Water In San Pedro, Belize
#21 Welcome To “La Isla Bonita” Aka San Pedro, Belize
#22 A Cute Massage Shack On The Beach In San Pedro, Belize
#23 A Peak At The Beach And Turquoise Waters In San Pedro, Belize
#24 An Alleyway To The Beach In San Pedro, Belize
#25 Hues Of Blue In San Pedro, Belize
