“I Have Mental Illinois”: 64 Iconic Shirts People Wore In Public That Absolutely Went Hard (New Pics)

Fashion is more than just clothes, fabrics, and keeping up with the latest trends. It is also a chance to make a statement. And sometimes, the easiest way to do that is by wearing one that is literally printed across your chest.
That is exactly what the folks in this list decided to do. They stepped out into public wearing shirts so bold and unexpectedly hilarious that strangers had to whip out their phones and document the moment. Scroll down for the full lineup.
#1
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#7
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#10
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#14
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#15
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#17
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#18
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#19
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#20
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#21
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#22
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#24
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#25
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#26
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#27
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#28
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#30
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#31
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#32
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#35
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#37
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#38
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#40
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#41
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#42
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#44
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#45
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#46
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#47
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#48
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#49
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#50
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#51
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#52
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#53
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#54
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#55
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#56
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#57
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#58
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#59
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#60
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#61
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#62
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#63
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#64
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