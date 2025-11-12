Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt And Other Artists Inspire This Jewellery Editorial By Ryan Houssari

For this jewelry editorial shoot, I wanted to portray women as a work of art – scratch that, a work of moving art. She is coming out of the gold Baroque frame as if the portrait has come to life, the moment she puts on her jewels. To me the this perfect mélange between classic artisanship and modern folklore designs – and I wanted to show this contrast by juxtaposing classic tableaus with modern elements, adding an interplay on patterns. The model is styled to look like a modern day art muse, in different headpieces and colors. It is a play on proportions, fantasy and reality, traditional and contemporary.

Creative Direction/ Photography: Ryan Houssari
Jewelry: Monalissa Jewels
Production: Candyfornia Studio, 2018

