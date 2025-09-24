80 Funny Teachers Who Deserve An A+ For Their Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

School can be tough… Hours of concentration, loads of homework, awkward group projects, and battling to remember that formula you’ll probably never use in real life. But every now and again, a teacher swoops in like a comedic superhero and saves the day with some unexpected humor.

Sometimes the jokes are spontaneous, other times they’re as well-planned as the day’s lesson. Whether it’s pulling off a goofy stunt to lighten the mood, turning mundane lessons into laugh-out-loud comedy skits, or expertly pranking students, these jokesters are bringing the vibes and proving they’re worth their weight in comedy gold.

Students have been sharing the times their teachers reminded them that school isn’t just about learning – it’s about laughing and having fun too. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most hilarious teacher moments. Some are so legendary they might be remembered for years to come. We also explore the benefits of using humor in teaching and learning. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1 Today Was “Meme Day” At My Old High School For Homecoming Week. I Appreciate This Science Teacher Even More Now

Image source: Ginger_King

#2 Open House Is Tonight And My Teacher Had This The Whole Period

Image source: LePotaters

#3 My Math Teacher Takes Pi Day (And Facial Hair) Seriously

Image source: imgur.com

#4 Genius Fundraiser, 1 Dollar For A Piece Of Duct Tape (Principal Of My Ex’s School)

Image source: imgur.com

#5 My Teacher Put Up A Picture Of Himself On His Door So It Looks Like He’s In His Office

Image source: baked_potato17

#6 You Lying

Image source: BAEHELPWICK

#7 This Teacher Is Hilarious

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Your Tears Are Delicious

Image source: ExpertAccident

#9 My Professor Can Be A Troll Sometimes

Image source: imgur.com

#10 One Of The English Teachers At My Highschool Put This In The Hall Outside Her Door

Image source: Amk1221amk

#11 My Bio Teacher’s Favorite Thing About Teaching

Image source: Braydenonreddit

#12 Actual Clock My Math Teacher Has

Image source: EggDog69

#13 A Rule My Teacher Made

Image source: cabbage_fork

#14 A Hardworking Teacher

Image source: Informal-Ride9351

#15 My Teacher Had This On The First Day Back From School

Image source: Keefkeef6

#16 My English Teacher Put This On The Clock During Finals. How Clever

Image source: tallu309

#17 A University Lecture On Phase Changes Today Had An Interesting Introduction

Image source: callmegecko

#18 Funny Biology Teacher Is Funny

Image source: imgur.com

#19 My Old High School Teacher Dressed Up For His Yearbook Photo

Image source: Akonkira

#20 I Think I’m Gonna Like My Math Teacher This Year

Image source: BarcodeLabel

#21 Teacher In Philippines Asks Engineering Students To Create Their Own Anti-Cheating Headwear

Image source: Vaganhope_UAE

#22 Teacher Canceled Class Today. Left This On The Door

Image source: itsadisneything

#23 A Teacher I Know Adopts Dachshunds. This Is How She Decided To Decorate Her School Door

Image source: JohnnyDramabaybay

#24 One Of The Teachers Was Absent For Photo Day: They Improvised

Image source: Karmey2

#25 My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today

Image source: MrsJordanHarris

#26 We Got Our Yearbooks. Best History Teacher Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Forgot My Phone In English Today. Found This On The Camera Roll After My Teacher Returned It

Image source: TheSheriffMT

#28 Bro My Teacher Pulled Up To School With A Tank Of Propane And A Grill And Started To Make Us Some Breakfast For Us. God Bless His Soul

Image source: mrstorydude

#29 This Is My Uncle Randy. He Is A Social Studies Teacher. He Wore The Costume To His Class And Taught His Class While Wearing It

Image source: AbramUC

#30 My Students Keep Asking Me For 50 Cents For The Vending Machine. This Is What The Next One Is Gonna Get

Image source: IcedWhiteMochaPlease

#31 Someone Kidnapped My Tourism Teachers Cactus

Image source: Shrew62

#32 Physics Professor At My School Teaching In Costume

Image source: imgur.com

#33 This Teacher Had Enough Of Kids Stealing The Calculators

Image source: imgur

#34 All The Single-File Students

Image source: Burmy87

#35 From The Wall Of An English Teacher

Image source: kamehamehaa

#36 Bless This Teacher

Image source: stargoslaby

#37 My History Teacher Gets Pretty Creative With His ID

Image source: imgur.com

#38 I Might Have Found This Too Entertaining

Image source: StateYourBusinessEgg

#39 Meirl

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Got My Phone Taken Away By A Teacher, Got It Back Like This

Image source: Mister_Lazy

#41 English Teacher Friend’s Seventh Grade Class Just Got Their First Writing Assignment

Image source: HotelBravo

#42 High School Teacher Uses This For Attendance

Image source: imgur.com

#43 My Physics Teacher Back In Highschool Had This Grill Of An Old Chevy And Made His Students Take This To The Bathroom As A Hallpass

Image source: Odd_Goat4188

#44 This Teacher Projects His Face During Exams

Image source: ecd4517

#45 My Math Teacher Has A Stamp Of His Face That He Uses On People’s Tests If They Do Well

Image source: WildSlothMan

#46 My Teacher Always Was The Funny Type

Image source: TedyBearGumDrops

#47 Teaching Nowadays

Image source: HelMort

#48 Full Time Teacher, Part Time Roller

Image source: isaynonowords

#49 Pretty Sure My Kid’s Daycare Teacher Is Former Mafia

Image source: Porespellar

#50 My Friend Is A Teacher. His Coworkers Take Magnum Pi And Picture Day Very Seriously

Image source: goonch4

#51 Never Underestimate Teachers

Image source: reddit.user

#52 So My Teacher Tried To Lighten The Mood About The Hurricane

Image source: JhbTeam

#53 My English Teacher’s Yearbook Photo. Best Yearbook Photo Ever? I Think So

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Something Important To Know If You Ever Want To Become A Teacher

Image source: Sheas_Rebellion

#55 My German Teacher

Image source: reddit.com

#56 My Ancient Civ. Teacher Thinks He’s Soooo Funny

Image source: Macinman719

#57 My Teacher’s Hall Passes

Image source: reddit.com

#58 My Teachers List Of Banned Words

Image source: DrowningInDewdrops

#59 My Buddy Is An Elementary Art Teacher, This Is How He Integrated A Mask Into His Halloween Costume

Image source: Jeromiewhalen

#60 Teachers Call In A Sub For The Yearbook Photo

Image source: Yeti_Father

#61 Math Teacher Here. Got Tired Of Kids Asking Me For/Not Returning My Pencils

Image source: imgur.com

#62 My Teacher Was Dressed As Arthur

Image source: fluffedwaffles

#63 My Friend Doodled On An Assignment, The Teacher Had A Question

Image source: guardontheright

#64 Also, This Photo Is So Silly

Image source: yumeMira_gyu

#65 Some Of My Classmates Were Saying “This Isn’t The Movie”

Image source: SwaggerSoda

#66 My Friend’s Math Teacher Learnt About Skibidi Toilet And Set This As The Starter… Only In UK

Image source: SplatqrYT

#67 I Asked My Calculus Teacher To Get Me The WiFi Password. So The First 10 Digits Are Just The First Ten Digits Of Pi

Image source: FinnTheTitan

#68 My Teacher Kept Getting His Bathroom Pass Stolen, So He Made His Own

Image source: Irrelevantusername31

#69 My Conducting Teacher Dressed Up As A Cockroach For Halloween

Image source: memepires

#70 My High School Has Some Pretty Awesome Teachers

Image source: FelixFaust27

#71 My Little Brother’s Teachers Did This In The Yearbook

Image source: Coooturtle

#72 Merry X-Mas

Image source: imgur.com

#73 Funny Teacher Comments

Image source: reddit.com

#74 I Love My Physics Teacher

Image source: reddit.com

#75 Saw This Light Switch Cover In A Teacher Staff Lounge Restroom

Image source: justbepresent

#76 My Chemistry Teacher’s Poster Made Me Chuckle

Image source: JoeRad73

#77 What My Science Teacher Put Up During Our Test, He Used Reddit So If My Teacher Sees This, Guess Which One If Ur Students Posted It

Image source: unicycyleyboi999

#78 My Teacher Put This On The Whiteboard During The Final

Image source: Bubbles1813

#79 My Teacher Put Family Guy On For Our Class

Image source: nightmarepizzza

#80 I’m A Middle School Teacher. I Dress Up For Class Sometimes

Image source: imgur.com

