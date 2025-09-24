80 Funny Teachers Who Deserve An A+ For Their Sense Of Humor (New Pics)

School can be tough… Hours of concentration, loads of homework, awkward group projects, and battling to remember that formula you’ll probably never use in real life. But every now and again, a teacher swoops in like a comedic superhero and saves the day with some unexpected humor.
Sometimes the jokes are spontaneous, other times they’re as well-planned as the day’s lesson. Whether it’s pulling off a goofy stunt to lighten the mood, turning mundane lessons into laugh-out-loud comedy skits, or expertly pranking students, these jokesters are bringing the vibes and proving they’re worth their weight in comedy gold.
Students have been sharing the times their teachers reminded them that school isn’t just about learning – it’s about laughing and having fun too. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most hilarious teacher moments. Some are so legendary they might be remembered for years to come. We also explore the benefits of using humor in teaching and learning. You’ll find that info between the images.
#1 Today Was “Meme Day” At My Old High School For Homecoming Week. I Appreciate This Science Teacher Even More Now
Image source: Ginger_King
#2 Open House Is Tonight And My Teacher Had This The Whole Period
Image source: LePotaters
#3 My Math Teacher Takes Pi Day (And Facial Hair) Seriously
Image source: imgur.com
#4 Genius Fundraiser, 1 Dollar For A Piece Of Duct Tape (Principal Of My Ex’s School)
Image source: imgur.com
#5 My Teacher Put Up A Picture Of Himself On His Door So It Looks Like He’s In His Office
Image source: baked_potato17
#6 You Lying
Image source: BAEHELPWICK
#7 This Teacher Is Hilarious
Image source: imgur.com
#8 Your Tears Are Delicious
Image source: ExpertAccident
#9 My Professor Can Be A Troll Sometimes
Image source: imgur.com
#10 One Of The English Teachers At My Highschool Put This In The Hall Outside Her Door
Image source: Amk1221amk
#11 My Bio Teacher’s Favorite Thing About Teaching
Image source: Braydenonreddit
#12 Actual Clock My Math Teacher Has
Image source: EggDog69
#13 A Rule My Teacher Made
Image source: cabbage_fork
#14 A Hardworking Teacher
Image source: Informal-Ride9351
#15 My Teacher Had This On The First Day Back From School
Image source: Keefkeef6
#16 My English Teacher Put This On The Clock During Finals. How Clever
Image source: tallu309
#17 A University Lecture On Phase Changes Today Had An Interesting Introduction
Image source: callmegecko
#18 Funny Biology Teacher Is Funny
Image source: imgur.com
#19 My Old High School Teacher Dressed Up For His Yearbook Photo
Image source: Akonkira
#20 I Think I’m Gonna Like My Math Teacher This Year
Image source: BarcodeLabel
#21 Teacher In Philippines Asks Engineering Students To Create Their Own Anti-Cheating Headwear
Image source: Vaganhope_UAE
#22 Teacher Canceled Class Today. Left This On The Door
Image source: itsadisneything
#23 A Teacher I Know Adopts Dachshunds. This Is How She Decided To Decorate Her School Door
Image source: JohnnyDramabaybay
#24 One Of The Teachers Was Absent For Photo Day: They Improvised
Image source: Karmey2
#25 My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today
Image source: MrsJordanHarris
#26 We Got Our Yearbooks. Best History Teacher Ever
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Forgot My Phone In English Today. Found This On The Camera Roll After My Teacher Returned It
Image source: TheSheriffMT
#28 Bro My Teacher Pulled Up To School With A Tank Of Propane And A Grill And Started To Make Us Some Breakfast For Us. God Bless His Soul
Image source: mrstorydude
#29 This Is My Uncle Randy. He Is A Social Studies Teacher. He Wore The Costume To His Class And Taught His Class While Wearing It
Image source: AbramUC
#30 My Students Keep Asking Me For 50 Cents For The Vending Machine. This Is What The Next One Is Gonna Get
Image source: IcedWhiteMochaPlease
#31 Someone Kidnapped My Tourism Teachers Cactus
Image source: Shrew62
#32 Physics Professor At My School Teaching In Costume
Image source: imgur.com
#33 This Teacher Had Enough Of Kids Stealing The Calculators
Image source: imgur
#34 All The Single-File Students
Image source: Burmy87
#35 From The Wall Of An English Teacher
Image source: kamehamehaa
#36 Bless This Teacher
Image source: stargoslaby
#37 My History Teacher Gets Pretty Creative With His ID
Image source: imgur.com
#38 I Might Have Found This Too Entertaining
Image source: StateYourBusinessEgg
#39 Meirl
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Got My Phone Taken Away By A Teacher, Got It Back Like This
Image source: Mister_Lazy
#41 English Teacher Friend’s Seventh Grade Class Just Got Their First Writing Assignment
Image source: HotelBravo
#42 High School Teacher Uses This For Attendance
Image source: imgur.com
#43 My Physics Teacher Back In Highschool Had This Grill Of An Old Chevy And Made His Students Take This To The Bathroom As A Hallpass
Image source: Odd_Goat4188
#44 This Teacher Projects His Face During Exams
Image source: ecd4517
#45 My Math Teacher Has A Stamp Of His Face That He Uses On People’s Tests If They Do Well
Image source: WildSlothMan
#46 My Teacher Always Was The Funny Type
Image source: TedyBearGumDrops
#47 Teaching Nowadays
Image source: HelMort
#48 Full Time Teacher, Part Time Roller
Image source: isaynonowords
#49 Pretty Sure My Kid’s Daycare Teacher Is Former Mafia
Image source: Porespellar
#50 My Friend Is A Teacher. His Coworkers Take Magnum Pi And Picture Day Very Seriously
Image source: goonch4
#51 Never Underestimate Teachers
Image source: reddit.user
#52 So My Teacher Tried To Lighten The Mood About The Hurricane
Image source: JhbTeam
#53 My English Teacher’s Yearbook Photo. Best Yearbook Photo Ever? I Think So
Image source: reddit.com
#54 Something Important To Know If You Ever Want To Become A Teacher
Image source: Sheas_Rebellion
#55 My German Teacher
Image source: reddit.com
#56 My Ancient Civ. Teacher Thinks He’s Soooo Funny
Image source: Macinman719
#57 My Teacher’s Hall Passes
Image source: reddit.com
#58 My Teachers List Of Banned Words
Image source: DrowningInDewdrops
#59 My Buddy Is An Elementary Art Teacher, This Is How He Integrated A Mask Into His Halloween Costume
Image source: Jeromiewhalen
#60 Teachers Call In A Sub For The Yearbook Photo
Image source: Yeti_Father
#61 Math Teacher Here. Got Tired Of Kids Asking Me For/Not Returning My Pencils
Image source: imgur.com
#62 My Teacher Was Dressed As Arthur
Image source: fluffedwaffles
#63 My Friend Doodled On An Assignment, The Teacher Had A Question
Image source: guardontheright
#64 Also, This Photo Is So Silly
Image source: yumeMira_gyu
#65 Some Of My Classmates Were Saying “This Isn’t The Movie”
Image source: SwaggerSoda
#66 My Friend’s Math Teacher Learnt About Skibidi Toilet And Set This As The Starter… Only In UK
Image source: SplatqrYT
#67 I Asked My Calculus Teacher To Get Me The WiFi Password. So The First 10 Digits Are Just The First Ten Digits Of Pi
Image source: FinnTheTitan
#68 My Teacher Kept Getting His Bathroom Pass Stolen, So He Made His Own
Image source: Irrelevantusername31
#69 My Conducting Teacher Dressed Up As A Cockroach For Halloween
Image source: memepires
#70 My High School Has Some Pretty Awesome Teachers
Image source: FelixFaust27
#71 My Little Brother’s Teachers Did This In The Yearbook
Image source: Coooturtle
#72 Merry X-Mas
Image source: imgur.com
#73 Funny Teacher Comments
Image source: reddit.com
#74 I Love My Physics Teacher
Image source: reddit.com
#75 Saw This Light Switch Cover In A Teacher Staff Lounge Restroom
Image source: justbepresent
#76 My Chemistry Teacher’s Poster Made Me Chuckle
Image source: JoeRad73
#77 What My Science Teacher Put Up During Our Test, He Used Reddit So If My Teacher Sees This, Guess Which One If Ur Students Posted It
Image source: unicycyleyboi999
#78 My Teacher Put This On The Whiteboard During The Final
Image source: Bubbles1813
#79 My Teacher Put Family Guy On For Our Class
Image source: nightmarepizzza
#80 I’m A Middle School Teacher. I Dress Up For Class Sometimes
Image source: imgur.com
