Hey Pandas, Go Ahead And Come Out Here (Closed)

So, coming out as LGBTQ is hard, so I want to make it easier for people! Do you want to start your coming out process but don’t know how? Come out here (I was first out on the internet!) Want to practice coming out to family or friends? Put it here! If you want, you can ask for tips on how to come out from someone who has already done it (me.)
#1
I’m bisexual. Nobody knows except for my therapy group (everyone’s LGBTQ+ there so it was easy there) and now hundreds of strangers now it too. My parents are very accepting and loving, but I can’t seem to find the right moment and don’t know how to tell ‘em. Anyone tips?
#2
Gay
#3
*inhales* I’M AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACCCCCCCCCCCEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SKREEEEEEEE!!!!! now where is that garlic bread? ;)
#4
They said to come out sooo…
Hey yall,
I’m Bisexual.
Deal With It LOL
anyone want tacos ;w;
#5
Im lesbain and now only people on this page know but i dont careeeee
#6
Hello, I’m pansexual and demisexual. Meaning I don’t feel sexual attraction to a person without a close emotional connection.
