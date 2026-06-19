67 Times Poor Sign Design Sent A Hilariously Confusing Message (New Pics)

If someone is tasked with creating a sign, the most important thing to keep in mind is ensuring that their message is clear. Whether they’re advertising for a company, fundraising for a charity, or trying to find their lost cat, if people can’t read their sign, it’s pointless.
But sometimes, even if viewers can read it, they still take it to mean something completely different than what the author intended. We took a trip to a subreddit that’s dedicated to sharing comically bad signs. All of these photos feature signs that make absolutely no sense when read from left to right, so their messages were completely lost. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious pics, and be sure to upvote the designs that you can’t believe people thought would be a good idea!
#1 Save A Useless Tree Toilet Paper
Image source: mbelf
#2 Mc D A U I Rl+vi Tr E Lu S N R It Ge Y
Image source: ExNihiloAdInfinitum
#3 Please The Shoes Take Off
Image source: popopornado
You might assume that you’re an expert on signage based purely on the fact that you’ve seen thousands of them. Nowadays, it’s kind of impossible to avoid them. We’re bombarded with signs when driving on the highway, walking down the street, passing any business, and even when we open up any webpage. In fact, the average person consciously sees about 100 ads per day, many of which come in the form of signs.
But just because we’re all used to seeing signs doesn’t mean that we have the skills to create them. As we can clearly see from this list, it’s harder than it looks! Apparently, it’s extremely important to get a second, third, or perhaps even a tenth opinion before sending a sign to print. Or you might get roasted online for creating a ridiculous message like “We Don’t Care, Give Up.”
#4 Fourskin Co. Season
Image source: calebthelee
#5 If Your Drink Reading This Water
Image source: Far_Performance_4013
#6 Safe Are Best, Spaces The Places!
Image source: olliebean333
If you want to avoid the mistakes that have been made on this list, Vistaprint published “The Ultimate Guide To Signage Design,” so we’ll share some of their wisdom with you, pandas. First, they note that there are different types of signs that serve various purposes, so it’s important to understand the specific niche you want to fit into first.
Designing a billboard is different from designing a banner, and A-frames, digital screens, shop fronts, and flags all have their unique requirements as well. So step one requires doing lots of research. Peruse loads of inspiration first, and understand exactly what you want (and don’t want) before committing to anything concrete.
#7 We Back. Stop Pain
Image source: bashothebanana
#8 Do You Fitter? Want Stronger?
Image source: throughthebreeze
#9 Please Order Ring Food The Bell Thank For You
Image source: laurenweeener
Once you’ve made it to the drafting stage of designing a sign, it’s important not to get too attached to any one idea. Feel free to play around and experiment to ensure you find the best possible design. And once you do believe that you’re making progress, you’ll have to get reviews and feedback from people whose opinions you trust. It’s not always easy to hear critiques, but it’s much better to hear them in the drafting stage than after you’ve printed 300 signs.
#10 One I Gonna Wings Day Am Grow
Image source: FuckerJames
#11 (Berlin) More Who Than Are A You Gym
Image source: martisio054
#12 Lucky Fried Geandma Skewers
Image source: cuavas
When it comes to the most important elements of sign design, Vistaprint says color, typography, graphics and images, material, texture, and size and scale are crucial to consider. You want the sign to stand out, but in a good way. You need the font to be legible and appropriate for the message, but the correct size as well. The text should be concise, perfectly visible, and engaging. Ideally, the message will be one that people remember and something that’s consistent with the rest of the brand.
#13 Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans
Image source: fearless_moth56
#14 Date 5 The 4 Save 26 (Supposed To Say Save The Date 5/4/26)
Image source: lisahanniganfan
#15 We Don’t Care. Stop
Image source: Feeling-Cobbler-3581
As for some of the most common mistakes sign designers tend to make, Forbes warns that a lack of contrast can ruin any great message. If the text doesn’t stand out from the background, nobody will be able to read it. But that doesn’t mean the colors should clash. There’s a fine line between having a bold contrast and hurting people’s eyes when they look at the sign.
#16 Fere
Image source: delicious-urine
#17 Twisted Bar And Monkey Grill
Image source: maharahji
#18 Wish Dream Do, It, It, It!
Image source: Wednesdaaayyy
Something else to consider is the artwork featured on a sign. The words might be the most important part, but the images featured play a huge role too. It’s extremely important to put artwork in front of many eyes to ensure that it won’t be misconstrued. This means having viewers look at it from various distances to see if it translates from close up and far away. And if your company has a logo, it’s wise to include that in any and all signage too.
#19 The MA Good RI Satan
Image source: superyoshi013021
#20 They Prove Wrong Can’t Him Rip Charlie
Image source: weetabixbandit
#21 Black Black Power Pride
Image source: BertaniWasBehindIt
Finally, sign designers (de-sign-ers?) have to remember that their work doesn’t exist in a vacuum. They must consider the context in which people will view their messages. If the design doesn’t match the location where it will be seen, it’s never going to be effective. For example, what works well on a billboard in the center of a city might be pointless on a beachside boardwalk. Remember all of these factors if you want to get your point across.
#22 Wash Plyur Eaown Secup
Image source: Healthy_Donut8351
#23 We Am Arebitious
Image source: WENUS_envy
#24 Be Pet Gay Dogs
Image source: HvyMtl1sLfe
Are you enjoying these hilarious sign fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe were actually printed, and let us know in the comments below what the worst sign you’ve ever spotted out in the wild was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring the same subreddit, look no further than right here!
#25 Bunk Single Metal Pine Beds Beds Beds Beds
Image source: nomanslandishome
#26 Be Work Have Brave Hard Fun
Image source: Vencero_JG
#27 Ghafy Oapoo Dslru A N
Image source: disboicito420
#28 Can’t Ram Dodge It It!!
Image source: FlipRedward
#29 Twenty The One Cure Pilots And Many More
Image source: Ludu8
#30 Feed Me And Tell Me Tacos I’m Pretty
Image source: LaChazzz
#31 Now This Watch Drive
Image source: LeastRequirement944
#32 Pflugerqb Villegyn
Image source: Broke-Down-Toad
#33 Check Leave Out Happy
Image source: Flaky_Opportunity479
#34 Please Skate, Do Not Board, Ride In Store
Image source: SanaJisu
#35 Burbur Gerger?
Image source: haerien
#36 Leftovers Smorgs To Take Only Cannot Be Go Can Be What You Taken Purchased Can Eat
Image source: yeehaw1005
#37 Make War, Art Not
Image source: SuperchargedV6
#38 We Indian Brew Only
Image source: Conan_Black
#39 Trans Intolerance Rights Must Are Not Human Be Rights Tolerated
Image source: PhoenixfischTheFish
#40 Welcome Tattoo To The Street
Image source: wyqsuy
#41 We Bad, Fix Jobs
Image source: Chrisofthegreen
#42 Hot Onion Corn, Dogs Ring Dogs
Image source: phigene
#43 We Who R We R
Image source: Chemical-Finger6452
#44 God U Rip
Image source: jaweissavl
#45 For Squeeze Service Me
Image source: Melancholy_Rainbows
#46 You Don’t Get To My Judge Pain
Image source: OriginalUsername590
#47 Will Be You My Player For Two Life?
Image source: Super_Awesome_H
#48 Boga Arme Ds
Image source: Po3ito
#49 Do Not For Any Block Amount The Aisle Of Time
Image source: RunnySmoky
#50 Equaffass Aliectass Tyionin Advsinded Entcerica Ureityted
Image source: timmie1606
#51 Don’t X-Mas Open Inside
Image source: I_have_a_dragon
#52 Jataorfo Paveieod Nernnt Seal
Image source: HAVARDCH95
#53 No Added Apple Sugar Cake
Image source: zipniko
#54 Mind When Your Head Leaving
Image source: CornSeller
#55 Cant Your Hear Horn
Image source: eventualist
#56 Walk Better Your Brain Way To Health
Image source: Skbit
#57 Make Not Art Trash
Image source: rawfodoc
#58 Please Snacks Open Inside
Image source: drunkbettie
#59 If This Is… You’re All You Do… Missing Most Of The Gym
Image source: Maka91
#60 Fuck Suck Ice My Dick
Image source: mickeytr33s
#61 Popo Pepe Yes Yes
Image source: LazaroFilm
#62 One Cant Our Month Hold History
Image source: TheLambbread
#63 Hot Smoke Fish Chicken Pork Pull Chop Pork
Image source: breakfree89
#64 Free Chinese Delivery Cuisine
Image source: SirSwegginton
#65 I’m Your Ooo Arirang 20.03.2026 You’re My Hope
Image source: KaitoSeishin
#66 The A Novel Of The Titanic Girl On The Titanic
Image source: lisahanniganfan
#67 Take David It Grutman Personal
Image source: iansee
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