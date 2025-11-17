30 Ridiculous Cars That Some People Actually Thought Were A Good Idea

The shiny, attractive appearance of a car is one of its best-selling features. However, not every vehicle’s destiny is to remain like this. Automobile lovers around the world are finding many new ways to add a special touch to them. Sure, customizing your ride can be harmless fun… until it no longer resembles a vehicle. Tacky stickers, unorthodox colors, and questionable modifications can transform your car into a vehicle of fears rather than dreams.

A Facebook group called “PoSC” is a place where people gather to post their sightings of the most bizarre-looking vehicles on the streets. Enjoy steering through this list of some of the funniest ones that will make you question your knowledge about cars.

#1 Uhhhhhhhhhh Yes Plz

Image source: Dylan Lockman

#2

Image source: Eddie Mossberg

#3

Image source: Mike Ross

#4 “Im Tired Boss”

Image source: Bill Cronin

#5

Image source: Edward Lee

#6 I Have No Idea

Image source: Marcello E Cavallo Jr

#7

Image source: Leahcim Remlap

#8 Now That’s A Statement. Not Necessarily A Bad One Considering The Ribbon

Image source: Paul Gehring

#9 Planet Express Space Ship

Image source: Ed Covert

#10

Image source: Judy Coy

#11 Bee Cre8ive

Image source: Dave Joralemon

#12 There Were Many Points Where Someone Could Have Said “You Know, Do We Need To Continue?”

Image source: Richard Furleigh

#13 One Way Camper. This Be A Fine Last Ride

Image source: Tom Bunn

#14

Image source: Obuto Botuto

#15 I Don’t Even Know What To Say Here. Please Help

Image source: Lori J. Silveira-Smith

#16 Photos Of Slammed Corvettes

Image source: Marc Donato

#17 Pontiac 6000 Frankenstein Motorhome?

Image source: Marc Donato

#18 110% S**t

Image source: Ed Covert

#19

Image source: Andrew Lewis

#20 Here’s Whatever The Hell This Is

Image source: Bill Cronin

#21 Wow

Image source: Brian Rc Poppe

#22 Some One Looking For Aliens

Image source: Jonathan Carlos Sarduy

#23 When You Can’t Decide What Style You’re Going For

Image source: Luis Alvarado

#24 You Should Call Them

Image source: Leahcim Remlap

#25 I Saw One Of These Yesterday!

Image source: Stephen Prahl

#26 This Gem Made Visiting Some Of My Family A Little Better

Image source: Tyler Pl-ay

#27

Image source: Leahcim Remlap

#28 If There Ever Was A Vehicle That Perfectly Fits This Group

Image source: Brandon Brown

#29 I’m Going To Go With No Insurance

Image source: Darrick Foust

#30 Oh Boy

Image source: Hemi Eisner

