30 Ridiculous Cars That Some People Actually Thought Were A Good Idea

The shiny, attractive appearance of a car is one of its best-selling features. However, not every vehicle’s destiny is to remain like this. Automobile lovers around the world are finding many new ways to add a special touch to them. Sure, customizing your ride can be harmless fun… until it no longer resembles a vehicle. Tacky stickers, unorthodox colors, and questionable modifications can transform your car into a vehicle of fears rather than dreams.
A Facebook group called “PoSC” is a place where people gather to post their sightings of the most bizarre-looking vehicles on the streets. Enjoy steering through this list of some of the funniest ones that will make you question your knowledge about cars.
#1 Uhhhhhhhhhh Yes Plz
Image source: Dylan Lockman
#2
Image source: Eddie Mossberg
#3
Image source: Mike Ross
#4 “Im Tired Boss”
Image source: Bill Cronin
#5
Image source: Edward Lee
#6 I Have No Idea
Image source: Marcello E Cavallo Jr
#7
Image source: Leahcim Remlap
#8 Now That’s A Statement. Not Necessarily A Bad One Considering The Ribbon
Image source: Paul Gehring
#9 Planet Express Space Ship
Image source: Ed Covert
#10
Image source: Judy Coy
#11 Bee Cre8ive
Image source: Dave Joralemon
#12 There Were Many Points Where Someone Could Have Said “You Know, Do We Need To Continue?”
Image source: Richard Furleigh
#13 One Way Camper. This Be A Fine Last Ride
Image source: Tom Bunn
#14
Image source: Obuto Botuto
#15 I Don’t Even Know What To Say Here. Please Help
Image source: Lori J. Silveira-Smith
#16 Photos Of Slammed Corvettes
Image source: Marc Donato
#17 Pontiac 6000 Frankenstein Motorhome?
Image source: Marc Donato
#18 110% S**t
Image source: Ed Covert
#19
Image source: Andrew Lewis
#20 Here’s Whatever The Hell This Is
Image source: Bill Cronin
#21 Wow
Image source: Brian Rc Poppe
#22 Some One Looking For Aliens
Image source: Jonathan Carlos Sarduy
#23 When You Can’t Decide What Style You’re Going For
Image source: Luis Alvarado
#24 You Should Call Them
Image source: Leahcim Remlap
#25 I Saw One Of These Yesterday!
Image source: Stephen Prahl
#26 This Gem Made Visiting Some Of My Family A Little Better
Image source: Tyler Pl-ay
#27
Image source: Leahcim Remlap
#28 If There Ever Was A Vehicle That Perfectly Fits This Group
Image source: Brandon Brown
#29 I’m Going To Go With No Insurance
Image source: Darrick Foust
#30 Oh Boy
Image source: Hemi Eisner
Follow Us