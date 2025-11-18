50 Times Cats Made Their Owners Laugh And They Just Had To Share Pics Online

If you take a close look at all the memes that made cats famous, they are predominantly documenting their behaviors rather than anything else.
It is that behavior that has led folks to conclude all sorts of things about cats. Like cats being jerks. And cats doing whatever it is that they’re doing in the pictures below.
#1 Truly The Perfect Camouflage!
Image source: brolbo
#2 My Pillow Was Lumpy And Made A Noise
Image source: SporadicHuman
#3 Queen Size
Image source: kitty_o_shea
#4 This Cat Angrily Protecting Its Trunk Full Of Watermelons
Image source: yallapapi
#5 I Fell Asleep On The Couch And Woke Up With This Cat On My Lap. I Have Three Cats, But This Isn’t One Of Them
Image source: MrBragg
#6 This Is An Emergency
Image source: svullenballe
#7 I’ve Been Taken Hostage. Send Help
Image source: reddit.com
#8 The Way My Cat Sits Sometimes
Image source: gustaffff
#9 I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life … Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her
Image source: amonaroll
#10 I Can Hear The Ocean
Image source: tissuepapercatmat
#11 I Called My Wife To Ask Her If The Cat Liked His New Toy. She Sent Me This
Image source: badmark
#12 This Filing Bin Comes With Additional Security Measures
Image source: CookieOmNomster
#13 I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute
Image source: deadpegasusx
#14 Please Enjoy These Pictures Of My Cat Hugging His Emotional Support Pringles Can
Image source: Agreeable_Error_5485
#15 I Regret This Toy
Image source: heybuddy93
#16 My Cat Showed Up At My House Like This Today. Apparently, We Have A Cat Lover In Our Street
Image source: Nabo92
#17 Seems Unimpressed
Image source: PrincipledInelegance
#18 He Keeps Bringing Me My Keys From My Pants In The Other Room (Am Wearing Pajamas), Help
Image source: Hashbrown565
#19 I Am Away For The Week And Our Pet Sitter Sent Me This
Image source: NightRoseHole
#20 My Husband Plays This Game He Calls “King Of The Cats” Where He Tries To Hold All 3 Of Our Boys At Once… Today He Was Successful
Image source: kittygirl_444
#21 Draw Me Like One Of Your French Criminals
Image source: Chewie-Squeak
#22 Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed
Image source: CaramelKat96
#23 Little Pea And His Single Dad
Image source: AndyPea1230
#24 I Normally Feed Him At 5:30am. It Was 5:35am And I Was Still In Bed So I Got This Look
Image source: patsfan038
#25 Paloma Was Busted For Being Illegally Smol (1.3 Lbs)
Image source: Zealousideal_East_32
#26 Is The Suitcase Too Small
Image source: Current-Fun-655
#27 Well That’s Not Standard Auto Engine Equipment. Found This Guy In My Engine Compartment
Image source: Stanimal54
#28 She Makes Me Giggle Every Time She Sploots – Look At Those Feets
Image source: gothic_empath
#29 I Interrupted Their Meeting. What Are They Plotting?
Image source: Peircen20
#30 You May Ask Doom One Question
Image source: CanaryMysterious2428
#31 Someone Got In There…and Got Mad She Couldn’t Get Out
Image source: allihaas
#32 Left This Idiot Home Alone For Five Minutes
Image source: grimytimes
#33 A Photo Of The Guy Who Barfed On Me At 4am While I Was Dead Asleep
Image source: Chazm0dan
#34 So Apparently In My Absence My Husband Has Hung Cat-Level Wall Art. So Sophisticated!
Image source: Andromeda321
#35 In Prison For Tiny Crimes (Actually Just A Vaccination Appointment, But Beans Let Her Thoughts Be Known)
Image source: seomke
#36 Badger Didn’t Come When I Called Him, So I Went To Investigate. Turns Out He Has No Paws!
Image source: FemcelStacy
#37 My Outdoor Stray Cats Look Like My Indoor House Cats’ Stand-Ins
Image source: nonbinaryspongebob
#38 I Doordashed Dunkin Donuts For My Nephew And I. This Was The Drop-Off Photo
Image source: DiamondInHell
#39 I Don’t Have Kids So I Threw My Kitty A Birthday Party
Image source: the_pizzacat
#40 They Act Like They Don’t Have 4 Litter Boxes
Image source: Notwhatyouexpected45
#41 When I First Got My Little Guy He Was So Tiny And Fell Asleep On My Hand
Image source: fuzzyshadow13
#42 I Was Told To Try Aluminum Foil
Image source: titsafun
#43 Returned Home To Find That Tim Had Found The Catnip Drawer…
Image source: thefullness
#44 Don’t Climb The Headboard? Look Up At Me Hooman, I Am Your God..
Image source: LunaSash
#45 He’s Been Getting Into The Plant So I Had To Take Drastic Measures
Image source: samspastic
#46 Well, What Do You Do?
Image source: losttraveler76
#47 Leaving For Work? Without Feeding Me?!
Image source: AspiringOccultist4
#48 Small Apartment + Two Kittens = Two Kitties Politely Pooping In One Litter Box
Image source: cigaretteashtray
#49 Ever Just Part Your Cat?
Image source: BeaBzz
#50 How Do I Get Waterproof Lipstick Off My Cat??
Image source: HottieShreky
#51 This Smol Gang Of Criminals Has Taken Over My Sister’s Bedroom
#52 Recently Discovered My Cats Prefer To Sleep Behind My Gaming Husband Rather Than With Me In Bed
#53 My Fixed Cat Brought Me A Kitten
#54 Left This Idiot Home Alone For Five Minutes
#55 Have You Ever Been Able To Catch That Moment On Camera?
#56 Help Me Caption This Photo Of Our Family Cat
Follow Us