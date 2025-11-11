126 Of The Worst Packaging And Labeling Fails Ever

It seems like packaging design should be fairly simple, but there seem to be quite a few people in the business who don’t seem to get the basics. This list of packaging and labeling fails illustrates the importance of the phrase “measure twice, cut once.”

We’re sure we’ve missed something, so if you’ve noticed any hilarious, unintentionally inappropriate or simply failed product packages or labels, we’d love to see them! You can vote for your favorites in this list or add your own.

#1 Soup For Sluts

Image source: Towie Lee

#2 Barbie And Ken

Image source: unknown

#3 My Dog

Image source: retailhellunderground.com

#4 Dinosaurs

Image source: unknown

#5 Training Balls

Image source: imgur

#6 Tastes Like Grandma

Image source: weknowmemes.com

#7 Strange Sausages

Image source: retailhellunderground.com

#8 Rice With Herpes

#9 Musical Instrument

#10 Watermelon

Image source: imgur

#11 Child Shredded Meat

Image source: thesun.co.uk

#12 It’s A Boy

Image source: funnyjunk.com

#13 Homo Sausage

Image source: Duncan WJ Palmer

#14 Pampers

Image source: mandatory.com

#15 Only Puke

Image source: Bill Greyskull

#16 The Jew’s Ear Juice

Image source: psit

#17 Fortune Cookie

Image source: fundir.org

#18 Incredibly Relaxing Toilet Seat

Image source: Tom

#19 Megapussi

Image source: javiersanagustin

#20 Barbie

Image source: imgur

#21 Nice Try Easter Bunny! Nice Try…

Image source: 9gag

#22 Sweet Treat

#23 Strawberries

#24 Australia

#25 Easy Living

Image source: Notsure

#26 Onions

Image source: imgur

#27 Crap In A Box

#28 Virginity Soap

#29 Stir Fried Children

#30 Tomatoes

#31 Pull-Back Tarantula

#32 How Do You Close This Juice Box?

#33 Not Your Regular Ingredient…

Image source: Londoner

#34 Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte

#35 Hot Dog Buns

Image source: imgur

#36 Ass Sandwhich

#37 Disney Packaging

Image source: imgur

#38 Ice

Image source: teamjimmyjoe.com

#39 Dog Toy

Image source: kianleong.com

#40 Finishing Sauce

#41 Tasty Law Suit?

Image source: jetsoclub.com

#42 Natural Energy

#43 Cock-flavored Soup Mix (with Natural And Artificial Flavor…)

#44 Baguette With What?

Image source: Facebook

#45 Hooker Turkey

#46 Milk Under The Bowl

Image source: imgur

#47 Instant Abs

#48 Failfruit: The Not-so-seedless Watermelon

#49 Happy Virus

#50 Monkey Business

Image source: direct.front.distractify.com

#51 No One Likes Plain Crack When You Can Have Shrimp Crack!

#52 For When Kitty Needs A Fix.

#53 Unexpected Tauriel

#54 Fanta

Image source: bulvy.cz

#55 Camel Balls

#56 This Baby Is Really Excited About These Diapers

Image source: Fatdel

#57 Who Is This Val Hersheys Person Who Hugs And Kisses Ass??

#58 Manicure …

Image source: engrish.com

#59 O’loral – Because You’re Worth It….

#60 Maybe Baby – Swiss Way To Get Pregnancy Confirmed

#61 Aunt Bessie Spotted A Di*k

#62 Iceberg Lettuce

#63 Honest Branding At Its Finest

#64 Whell I Never

#65 Pumpkin Spice Watermelon

#66 For The Baby In You

Image source: direct.front.distractify.com

#67 Check This Out

#68 Body Killer- The Product Advertised Here Was An Energy Drink Named “body Fat Killer”

#69 London? Paris?

#70 Then How About Some Nachos With That *extra Crunch* ?

#71 I Think Someone’s Frigid

#72 Super Dickmann’s

#73 Crap Chocolate – Old French Brand.

#74 Authentic People Flavour

#75 On Yo Hipster Ass!

#76 A German Pen (dick Means Thick… But Come On!)

#77 Vegetarian Frog.

#78 From Denmark. They Also Do A Salt Liquorice Version – Salty Spunk! Mmmmmm!

#79 Suitable Design

#80 Suddenly Straight

#81 I Hate It When My Hair Falls Jackie… Hate It

#82 I Love Pooh.

Image source: pooh-chan.com

#83 Cannibalism In Switzerland? (french/italian: Butter To Roast Swiss, German Is Correct)

#84 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Image source: themetapicture.com

#85 Perfect For The Man Purse

#86 Kinky Licker….. Er I Mean Liquor…. :)

#87 For Softer Hands….

#88 Brains ?

#89 Pussy Drink

Image source: ocado.com

#90 Chocolate Colon

#91 Animal Puzzle – See How They Fit Together…

#92 On The Prowl Spa Kit By Hoof

#93 This Is A Sweet Made From Coconut In My Country Sri Lanka :-)

#94 Spotted In Meheeko

#95 Everyone Loves Some Mild Shito

#96 Luckily We Grow No Horns..

#97 Free Boobs

Image source: engrish.com

#98 Iceberg Lettuce

#99 Welsh Translates To – “i Am Not In The Office At The Moment. Send Any Work To Be Translated”

Image source: news.bbc.co.uk

#100 Oh Yes!

#101 Volleyball For Girls

Image source: cristianls.ro

#102 Brand Name In Other Languages By Seotacticas

#103 I Can’t Open The Philadelphia!

#104 Not My Favorite Flavour Of Cookie! Maybe This Is A Cookie Tamper..

#105 Natural Energy

#106 On Sale In Every Supermarket In Australia

#107 Cock Flavored Soup

#108 Or You Can Drink Happy Vodka & Eat *crunchy* Nachos All While Wearing This Monkey Suit …

#109 Perfect Match!

#110 Cock A Doodle Doo

#111 Man Filter, Very Convenient…

#112 Happy Vodka Anyone?

#113 Cock Soup

#114 Chocolate Finger

#115 Tasty Soup

#116 Sorbits

#117 One Choice Of Grout Colour

#118 What A Knob….

#119 V8 Vegetable Juice- How Many Vegetables???

#120 Those Look More Like Oranges To Me.

#121 Citrus Fun Times

#122 Spam

#123 Suspicious Flavour…

#124 Negro

