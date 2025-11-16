40 Best Posts Found On “Angry Upvote”, A Dedicated Online Group That Shares Posts So Bad It Makes Folks Laugh In Rage

Who ever said there is no place for anger on the internet?

Anger isn’t bad, if you know where to channel it. And this online community found a creative way to do this.

r/AngryUpvote is a Reddit community for that “feeling of a particularly bad dad joke.” Though there ought to be a little asterisk (*) added to that phrase, which you will learn about a bit later, but for now, scroll further, enjoy the top posts from the subreddit, read up more on what it’s all about, and, of course, vote and comment.

#1 Take My Upvote And Leave

Image source: Intrepid_Mastodon_97

#2 Angry For A Different Reason

Image source: sadface_jr

#3 Wait, That’s Legal

Image source: PoshAndRepressed

#4 Good One

Image source: shotgun-priest

#5 I’m Not Sure How To Feel About This One

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Idk If This Has Been Posted Here Or Not But God Damnit

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Oh For Gods’ Sake

Image source: Ncfetcho

#8 Checkmate

Image source: _MrEngland_

#9 Take My Upvote

Image source: Inst_inct

#10 Wow, Okay

Image source: Redbeak27

#11 You’re Welcome

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Just Leave Your Upvote And Back Away

Image source: jonxtine90

#13 You Butter Believe It!

Image source: QuakeGuy98

#14 Get Out

Image source: larsmert

#15 He Threw Up

Image source: Interesting_Crow580

#16 Not To Be Confused With A Kazoo

Image source: EthanSL24

#17 One More For The Portfolio!

Image source: isytown

#18 Fricking New Jersey

Image source: Outrageous_Ebb_7517

#19 From R/Nuxtakusubmissions

Image source: 1Raheem

#20 *Eleven Pants*

Image source: Lazybones_17

#21 Gym

Image source: nanosaitama

#22 What About Their Faces?

Image source: Pristine_Ad136

#23 Title

Image source: Stephadamus1171

#24 Holy Tintinnabulations Batman !

Image source: rainbowarriorhere

#25 Ya Need Glasses…

Image source: Anothergamer5

#26

Image source: WaRDishOaTHrEP

#27 *laughs In Evil*

Image source: S**ta**1512

#28 Took Me Some Time

Image source: HIDD3N_WEEB

#29 I Hate You

Image source: MeltsYourMind

#30 Bloom’n Onion Anyone?

Image source: Allanon_Kvothe

#31 Not Happy

Image source: BrandaNix

#32 Live Stream

Image source: mcaus15

#33 Ah Yes, Fireworks:

Image source: Brent_Fox

#34 This Makes Me Mad…. Take My Upvote And My Dignity

Image source: Ravenclawguy

#35 Got A Love/Hate Relationship With Dad Jokes

Image source: purplesocks-

#36 B O E I N G

Image source: shrey_bob7

#37 😡

Image source: RegenL

#38 Sorry Buddy

Image source: OnlyHere4ZEMemes

#39 Literally

Image source: kristltmao

#40 Dis One

Image source: WARHEAD25

