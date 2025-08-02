80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

In a time when autocorrect is supposed to be our trusty sidekick, it’s pretty wild how often our brains still manage to swap the right word for one that just sounds right but makes absolutely no sense. We’re talking about those hilariously relatable moments when someone uses a real word or phrase but mixes it up with another legit word or phrase that sounds similar. The result? A delightfully nonsensical mix-up that makes everyone do a double take.

Today, we’re dishing up a fresh batch straight from r/BoneAppleTea, where people proudly share these linguistic facepalms for all of us to enjoy. Think “escape goat” instead of “scapegoat,” or “for all intensive purposes” instead of “for all intents and purposes.” Get ready to laugh, cringe, and maybe discover you’ve been guilty of a few of these yourself. 

#1 Please Ejaculate!!

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: rain_prejudice

#2 Corporate

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: BOTi_flame200

#3 Frank Incest

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#4 Pet Eat

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Wonderaven

#5 Salmon With Aspergers

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: adventu_Rena

#6 Ham Basket

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Gliese_667_Cc

#7 Tumor Rick

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: EscapePerfect4947

#8 My Chlamydia Is In Full Bloom

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#9 Dire Rear, Wrong But Still Somehow Right

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: HattusCattus

#10 Mister Meaner

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: AutoimmuneToYou

#11 Genesis Squash

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: danni_el_e

#12 Sell My Nana Illness Is Going Around

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Condescending Tumble Dryer

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#14 Cream Delay

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: AlwaysSunny512

#15 I’m Tired Of Walking On Egg Shelves

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Qu3stion_R3ality1750

#16 Don’t Let Algebra Grow Anywhere…

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Ch-Peter

#17 Don Don

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: mcpanique

#18 You Will Be Immediately Ejaculated

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Macs_Daddy-

#19 Star Anus

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: NortonBurns

#20 Please Use Your Tongue……

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Mindless-Ad-992

#21 Numb Trucks

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: No_Cook2983

#22 I Guess I’ll Use My Tongue Then

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: 227743

#23 Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: endlesscosmichorror

#24 Do You Realize This Is Antisymmetric?

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: MaleficentGrocery934

#25 A Lip Tickle Machine

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#26 Our Server Nicely Boxed And Labeled Our To-Go Food. Here’s Our Filet Minion

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: FrozenBr33ze

#27 Sorry For The Incontinence

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#28 She’s Cake

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: reddit.com

#29 That’s What I’d Call A Pho Pa

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: AzucarParaTi

#30 Urine Hole

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Last_Parable

#31 Ah Yes. An *enchilada*

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Indieriots

#32 Bubble Bee

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Gods_Goo

#33 Acquit In The Bedroom

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: discountdonkeyshow

#34 Morbidity Scooter

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#35 Popcorn In The Kettle Back

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: SplattyFatty_

#36 The Pilot Ejaculated

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#37 Bat And I

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Larxi

#38 Aspergers

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: AntelopeOk9212

#39 Scoop This Low 💔

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: theteapls

#40 Amber Lamps

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: igobykatenow

#41 Edged Out Of Stone

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: brittyn

#42 I Sweater Got

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: LeBateleur1

#43 Mitch Max Socks

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: DaysInGreen

#44 The Ugly President

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: wakingupfan

#45 Eternal Bleeding

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Carmel Used Onions

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: oslyander

#47 Twofer: “Organizing Pain” And “Syrups And Right”

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: wizardwil

#48 Prostituted?

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: SprattAttak

#49 Autistic Guitar

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#50 Salmon Vanilla

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: 14BaldSkeppys

#51 “Pho” Leather?

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: ayjc

#52 Flushing Blood

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Plutoniumburrito

#53 A Bomb Fire

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Basilstorm

#54 This Evening !

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: quackarooonie

#55 Don’t Give In To Pure Pressure

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: WeCameWeSawWeAteitAL

#56 Bob Wired

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: MktsInTurmoil

#57 Imagine Being Sugar Coded

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Temporary-Host-69420

#58 Dangerous Crab

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: dfreshaf

#59 Winter Bagel

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: AgentTyraBanks

#60 Beauty Is In The Eye When You Hold Her

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: PK_love_yourself

#61 Poke A Dot

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: thisissixsyllables

#62 Crotched

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Cress-Both

#63 Come Do It

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: graysonmorgan

#64 Bugger 🇬🇧🇬🇧

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Knightonex

#65 Lawn More

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: jasminesart

#66 Little Own

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Fullsendornaught

#67 Implement Weather

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Dobbskey

#68 Air Ducks

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: DampButter

#69 Chester Draws

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: atascon

#70 Waiters

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: drunkonhorseback

#71 Doggy Dog World

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#72 Arm Wall

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: the_great_abandoneer

#73 Cyst Male

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: onlysleep258

#74 Dust To Dawn

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: mickey4eyes

#75 Pep Peas (Pet Peeves)

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: PinkLover727

#76 Culver Sack

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: Dawn041802

#77 A Poultry Sum

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: SSAnneCaptain

#78 Capuchin Maker

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: GMCloudRunner

#79 Night Mayor Fuel

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: ExistsKK99

#80 Mute Point

80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

Image source: rxdizzle

