80 Typos So Bad You May Feel Like You’re Having A Stroke

In a time when autocorrect is supposed to be our trusty sidekick, it’s pretty wild how often our brains still manage to swap the right word for one that just sounds right but makes absolutely no sense. We’re talking about those hilariously relatable moments when someone uses a real word or phrase but mixes it up with another legit word or phrase that sounds similar. The result? A delightfully nonsensical mix-up that makes everyone do a double take.
Today, we’re dishing up a fresh batch straight from r/BoneAppleTea, where people proudly share these linguistic facepalms for all of us to enjoy. Think “escape goat” instead of “scapegoat,” or “for all intensive purposes” instead of “for all intents and purposes.” Get ready to laugh, cringe, and maybe discover you’ve been guilty of a few of these yourself.
#1 Please Ejaculate!!
Image source: rain_prejudice
#2 Corporate
Image source: BOTi_flame200
#3 Frank Incest
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#4 Pet Eat
Image source: Wonderaven
#5 Salmon With Aspergers
Image source: adventu_Rena
#6 Ham Basket
Image source: Gliese_667_Cc
#7 Tumor Rick
Image source: EscapePerfect4947
#8 My Chlamydia Is In Full Bloom
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#9 Dire Rear, Wrong But Still Somehow Right
Image source: HattusCattus
#10 Mister Meaner
Image source: AutoimmuneToYou
#11 Genesis Squash
Image source: danni_el_e
#12 Sell My Nana Illness Is Going Around
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Condescending Tumble Dryer
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#14 Cream Delay
Image source: AlwaysSunny512
#15 I’m Tired Of Walking On Egg Shelves
Image source: Qu3stion_R3ality1750
#16 Don’t Let Algebra Grow Anywhere…
Image source: Ch-Peter
#17 Don Don
Image source: mcpanique
#18 You Will Be Immediately Ejaculated
Image source: Macs_Daddy-
#19 Star Anus
Image source: NortonBurns
#20 Please Use Your Tongue……
Image source: Mindless-Ad-992
#21 Numb Trucks
Image source: No_Cook2983
#22 I Guess I’ll Use My Tongue Then
Image source: 227743
#23 Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients
Image source: endlesscosmichorror
#24 Do You Realize This Is Antisymmetric?
Image source: MaleficentGrocery934
#25 A Lip Tickle Machine
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#26 Our Server Nicely Boxed And Labeled Our To-Go Food. Here’s Our Filet Minion
Image source: FrozenBr33ze
#27 Sorry For The Incontinence
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#28 She’s Cake
Image source: reddit.com
#29 That’s What I’d Call A Pho Pa
Image source: AzucarParaTi
#30 Urine Hole
Image source: Last_Parable
#31 Ah Yes. An *enchilada*
Image source: Indieriots
#32 Bubble Bee
Image source: Gods_Goo
#33 Acquit In The Bedroom
Image source: discountdonkeyshow
#34 Morbidity Scooter
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#35 Popcorn In The Kettle Back
Image source: SplattyFatty_
#36 The Pilot Ejaculated
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#37 Bat And I
Image source: Larxi
#38 Aspergers
Image source: AntelopeOk9212
#39 Scoop This Low 💔
Image source: theteapls
#40 Amber Lamps
Image source: igobykatenow
#41 Edged Out Of Stone
Image source: brittyn
#42 I Sweater Got
Image source: LeBateleur1
#43 Mitch Max Socks
Image source: DaysInGreen
#44 The Ugly President
Image source: wakingupfan
#45 Eternal Bleeding
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Carmel Used Onions
Image source: oslyander
#47 Twofer: “Organizing Pain” And “Syrups And Right”
Image source: wizardwil
#48 Prostituted?
Image source: SprattAttak
#49 Autistic Guitar
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#50 Salmon Vanilla
Image source: 14BaldSkeppys
#51 “Pho” Leather?
Image source: ayjc
#52 Flushing Blood
Image source: Plutoniumburrito
#53 A Bomb Fire
Image source: Basilstorm
#54 This Evening !
Image source: quackarooonie
#55 Don’t Give In To Pure Pressure
Image source: WeCameWeSawWeAteitAL
#56 Bob Wired
Image source: MktsInTurmoil
#57 Imagine Being Sugar Coded
Image source: Temporary-Host-69420
#58 Dangerous Crab
Image source: dfreshaf
#59 Winter Bagel
Image source: AgentTyraBanks
#60 Beauty Is In The Eye When You Hold Her
Image source: PK_love_yourself
#61 Poke A Dot
Image source: thisissixsyllables
#62 Crotched
Image source: Cress-Both
#63 Come Do It
Image source: graysonmorgan
#64 Bugger 🇬🇧🇬🇧
Image source: Knightonex
#65 Lawn More
Image source: jasminesart
#66 Little Own
Image source: Fullsendornaught
#67 Implement Weather
Image source: Dobbskey
#68 Air Ducks
Image source: DampButter
#69 Chester Draws
Image source: atascon
#70 Waiters
Image source: drunkonhorseback
#71 Doggy Dog World
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#72 Arm Wall
Image source: the_great_abandoneer
#73 Cyst Male
Image source: onlysleep258
#74 Dust To Dawn
Image source: mickey4eyes
#75 Pep Peas (Pet Peeves)
Image source: PinkLover727
#76 Culver Sack
Image source: Dawn041802
#77 A Poultry Sum
Image source: SSAnneCaptain
#78 Capuchin Maker
Image source: GMCloudRunner
#79 Night Mayor Fuel
Image source: ExistsKK99
#80 Mute Point
Image source: rxdizzle
