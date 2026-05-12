NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 06-May-2026

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The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 06-May-2026

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Wikipedia or WebMD

🔽 Show

Host city of the 2024 Olympics

🔽 Show

Nuclear reactors split them

🔽 Show

Hit 2021 film shot in the same location as “Lawrence of Arabia” and “The Martian”

🔽 Show

C.I.A. asset

🔽 Show

Down

Showed sudden interest

🔽 Show

“Ten thousand spoons, when all you need is a knife,” according to Alanis Morissette

🔽 Show

What’s displayed at the top of many iPhone lock screens

🔽 Show

Pluralizing letter, spelled out

🔽 Show

Football player’s protection

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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