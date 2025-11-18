I Designed Dragon Boxes As Secret Compartment Books For Wizards, Witches, And Warlocks (10 Pics)

Creating is a Joy! My name is Emily Tuckett, and I’ve always loved dragons.
It all started when I began bottling dragon figurines in glass jars. My husband teased me that I was sneaking away to “Pickle Dragons”.
The work of another BoredPanda “Les Nadises” inspired me to make my own dragon creations but instead of books, I use secret compartment books.
Dragon Lovers everywhere will adore these beasties!
More info: tuckettteaching.com | Facebook
A Thunder Of Dragons!
#1 The One That Started It All!
Made with paper clay, a glass eye, and a cardboard box. I painted her with acrylics and she shimmers in the light.
#2 Needs A Name
This fellow is one of my favorites and I am simply tickled with how well he turned out. But I can’t think of a name for him!
Sapphiro? Aguanaughtii?
What do you think?
#3 Irmodei, The Bejeweled
My Daughter meticulously placed every single gem to create a gorgeous piece. I actually made this one as they were jumping at a local jump place.
#4 Tuneos, The Foolhardy
This piece is one of my favorites. The scar across his face turned out especially well.
#5 Freya, The Glittering
I felt like this had a dinosaur-type brow. I used 3 different shades of gold including some copper paint.
#6 Scars Upon Scars
The evil slant of his eyes came when I was frustrated and angry. I felt so torn apart, agitated, and scarred–not good for anything. How wrong I was.
#7 You Would Never Know
This piece was painted by my 5-year-old! You would never know except by the bright shade of pink. She was so incredibly proud.
#8 Dammos, The Powerful
My Grandmother helped me paint this one. Honestly, I couldn’t ask for a more inspiring and encouraging person in my life. Her own art dazzles me.
#9 Pinkalicous
I try to contrast each eyepiece with the dragon’s skin color to create contrast–but this piece had a mind of it’s own.
I tried to paint this piece dark purple to match the box background. But every shade I tried was just wrong until I stumbled on this beauty.
#10 Do You Ever Feel Like Specific Pieces Have A Mind Of Their Own?
I wanted this dragon eye in Goat orientation, and then as I laid the clay to secure the glowing orb, something emerged that I didn’t expect.
