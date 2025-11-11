This Man Is Building A Cathedral Out Of Nothing For Almost 50 Years

by

88-year-old Justo Gallego Martínez literally lives at a construction site. He is single-handedly building his own cathedral.

Without any drawings, plans, architects or engineers, investments or support from the official church — he has been doing that for almost fifty years. Despite all these restraints, the cathedral is turning out large and beautiful, and Martinez himself is very happy.

Don Justo’s cathedral is located in a small town called Mejorada del Campo. It is still far from completion, but even now it is a huge building with a 40-metre dome, towers, a cloister and a courtyard

Image credits: Jose Javier Martin Espartosa

This Cathedral s being built by Justo Gallego Martínez who has never studied architecture or civil engineering. He takes his ideas from the drawings of medieval religious buildings

Image credits: Eoghan Macguire 

He got the idea of building his own cathedral after he had been thrown out from a monastery

Image credits: Susana Girón 

He had to leave the monastery at a young age due to sickness, but still wanted to dedicate his life to God’s service

Image credits: archdaily.mx 

Justo Gallego Martínez sold or leased out some of his property to gather some money to start his work. On the remaining land, he began erecting a building, using literally anything he could find

Image credits: Jose Javier Martin Espartosa

He used empty gasoline cans as the foundation of the pillars. He put to work wires, pieces of iron reinforcements and even old cardboard boxes

Image credits: Eoghan Macguire 

For several decades he has been living inside the cathedral under construction. Every day he wakes up at 3.30 am and works all day

Image credits:  Frank O. Sotomayor 

The main gate to the cathedral is open from morning till night Everybody is welcome to enter

Image credits:  Frank O. Sotomayor 

Justo Gallego Martínez doesn’t charge any admission fee, but there is a donation box, and many visitors are happy to donate

Image credits: Susana Girón 

Almost none of the cathedral premises are finished, but the general view is absolutely stunning

Image credits: Jose Javier Martin Espartosa

The cathedral in Mejorada del Campo has become don Justo’s own private monastery, his Church, his own private world, where he simultaneously acts as a senior priest, a bishop, and the Creator

Image credits: sarahglez.wordpress.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
