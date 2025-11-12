I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

by

I have been making comics as a way of coping with early parenthood since my son (now 3.5) was just 6 months old. Now I have a 6 month old daughter as well, and if I couldn’t spend a few hours a week drawing these sheep I would probably crack and just wander off into the wilderness in my underwear muttering something about “DinoTrux”. I like to share Baby Sheep Comics to let other parents of young kids know that pretty much every crazy and ridiculous thing they’re experiencing is NORMAL, and they’re not alone in feeling like they’re going a little insane.

More info: babysheepcomics.com

Learning to Share

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Turf Wars

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Parenting Tip

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Chuck

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Forgiveness

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Kisses

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Guessing Game

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Futility

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Let’s Cut to the Chase

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

The Cold

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Puddle Fishin’

I Make Comics Based On All The Ways My Precious Children Drive Me Crazy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What the Show “Bahamas Life” Gets Wrong about The Bahamas
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2018
The Mindy Project Season 3 Episode 9 Review: “How to Lose a Mom in 10 Days”
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2014
A Hoverboard Explodes At a Mall and People Stick Around To Smell It
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2017
Donald and Melania Trump Don’t Even Sleep in the Same Room Anymore
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2017
Prison Break Revival Sneak Peek: Nobody Calls Lincoln a “Snowflake”
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
Here Are The Three Richest Cast Members Of “How I Met Your Mother”
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.