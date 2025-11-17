30 Times People Paired Plants And Pots So Perfectly, They Just Had To Share

by

The creativity of people on the internet never ceases to amaze me. Why have a bland anything when there’s countless adorable DIY inspiration online, especially when it comes to potting plants! If you’re anything like me, pandas, your humble abode houses a handful of plant babies as well, and there’s absolutely no reason why they can’t have gorgeous, creative pots.

Below, you’ll find some of the most brilliant ways people have ever potted their houseplants (courtesy of the String of Plants, Plants and Pots and Plants subreddits), as well as a conversation with plant expert Jane Perrone. Enjoy these pics from people who have green thumbs and genius minds, and be sure to upvote the precious plants you wish you could adopt!

#1 Was Told To Post This Here Too

Image source: CrispCorpse

#2 Frog Fam!

Image source: VituperativeOlive

#3 Super Pleased With How This Turned Out!

Image source: TakeMeToTheDriveIn

#4 Guess It’s Better Than Petting My Real Cats Belly

Image source: Treadingresin

#5 One Of My Favorite Pairings

Image source: puffinprincess

#6 Another Redditor Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This Little Guy

Image source: PammaJamma3366

#7 Brah, My New Plant And Pot Are The Perfect Match

Image source: Geekrock84

#8 Heard You Guys Might Like My Air Plant Octopus

Image source: AxReMi

#9 My Husband And I Met As 15 Year Old Sophomores In Our High-School That Is Now Being Torn Down. A Few Summers Ago While I Was Visiting Our Hometown, I Snuck Out One Of The Discarded Bricks From The Construction Site. This Brick Is 112 Years Old

Image source: laguna_redneck

#10 Snake Pot, Snake Plants!

Image source: bucklestarfish

#11 My Friend Just Surprised Me With This Beautiful Selfmade Pot And I Can’t Stop Smiling!

Image source: itsameario

#12 ♥️ My Pothead

Image source: ReflectionRude9334

#13 Psycho Bob Just Chilling

Image source: korziee

#14 Girl And Her Cats, All So Happy With Their Crazy Summer Hairstyles

Image source: piikissa

#15 This Weird Ceramic Tissue Holder Makes A Much Better Air Plant Display I Think!

Image source: go2hill

#16 Perfect Match. Loved This Combo So Much, I Had To Make My First Reddit Post

Image source: hollydoggy

#17 My Friends. He Doesn’t Like To Have His Hair Touched So I Shake His Cute Little Legs Instead

Image source: MonoDilemma

#18 I Was Told That I Should Post My Boston Fern And It’s Plant Pot/Stand Here

Image source: theactualtrashpanda

#19 Can I Interest You In A Bubble Bath?

Image source: counting_noodles

#20 Anyone Else Uses Random Items To Make Homes For Your Plants. This Is A Sponge Holder

Image source: YourBabylonPlants

#21 Painted A Pot For My Oxalis, I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!

Image source: cindymooon

#22 Had A Photo Shoot With My New Myrtillocactus Geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku, A. K. A. Titty Cactus, In Her New Home. I Knew My Tiny Flasher Would Find Her Purpose One Day And Today’s The Day!

Image source: VanityFlare

#23 Found The Perfect Cactus For My Thrifted Ice Cream Cone Pot!

Image source: mrszubris

#24 I Put My String Of Turtles In The New Pot I Got. I Think It’s A Great Fit

Image source: jumponjupiter

#25 I Was Sent Here From R/Succulents: Burro’s Tail In An Estate Sale Find

Image source: ThatCrazyOrchidLady

#26 DIY Pineapple Planter

Image source: Mufffin_Lord

#27 I’m O B S E S S E D!

Image source: chelseacombs

#28 Honestly I’ve Peaked. My Hubs Calls Cacti Alien Babies So I Took The Ones He Picked And Set This Up For His Favorites

Image source: mrszubris

#29 I Was Told You Folks Might Appreciate This Lil Pair. Been Told It Looks Like A Fancy Purple-Pants Yoga Woman Being Sucked Into An Alien Jellyfish!

Image source: expandwithzuli

#30 Ridiculous Yet Useful For My Bedside Table!

Image source: Daisy716

