30 Eerie Pictures Of Abandoned Places, As Shared In This Online Community

One thing that I firmly believe all human beings share is our inner yearning for adventure. We might try and satisfy this calling with good movies, awesome video games, or top-tier tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons (as a Dungeon Master of several years, I’m guilty of this). However, at the end of the day, there’s no real substitute for going out into the field with your own two feet and starting your very own adventure going into the abandoned and mysterious corners of the Earth.
There’s an awesome community on Reddit that documents gorgeous abandoned things and places. With nearly 1.2 million members, they post high-quality images that evoke all of our inner wanderlust. While we’d love to mention their name, our Social Media Overlords don’t take kindly to one of the words in the subreddit’s title, so a link right to their community will have to do! Go on and have a gander once you’re done with this list, they really are worth your attention.
#1 Found This Beautiful Tree Growing Inside An Abandoned Silo While I Was Exploring
#2 I Lit Up This Spooky Abandoned House With My Drone And A Lume Cube Attached To It
#3 Railroad Tracks In Forest
#4 Abandoned Castle In Ireland Country
#5 Sintra, Portugal
#6 Abandoned French Chapel
#7 Norway, The Country Of Fairy Tales
#8 Abandoned Stairway In The Woods: Madame Sherri Forest, Chesterfield, Nh
#9 Found An Old Abandoned Diner While Driving Down Some Back Roads
#10 Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest
#11 Japanese WWII Warplane Lies Wrecked In Shallow Water Off Guam
#12 Abandoned Gothic Church In Portugal
#13 The Eerie Yellow Brick Road Of Abandoned “Land Of Oz” Theme Park In North Carolina
#14 This Hotel In Europe
#15 SS City Of Adelaide, Wrecked Off The Coast Of Magnetic Island
#16 A Library Inside An Abandoned 19th Century Mansion
#17 Turkey’s $200 Million Ghost Town Of Castles – Burj Al Babas
#18 Light Rays Making Their Way Into An Abandoned Theater
#19 Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field
#20 Abandoned Asylum In Italy That Has Been Touched By Bob Ross
#21 Abandoned Duesenberg
#22 16 Mile Hike To An Abandoned Train Track Bridge In California
#23 Nature Took Over
#24 Abandoned 50’s Restaurant
#25 1930s Era Abandoned Orient Express Train
#26 This Cave Full Of Old Cars
#27 Abandoned Funeral Home
#28 Ms World Discoverer Was A German Expedition Cruise Ship. It Hit A Uncharted Reef In The Sandfly Passage, Solomon Islands 29. April 2000
#29 House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California
#30 Popcorn Left In A Theater
