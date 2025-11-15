30 Eerie Pictures Of Abandoned Places, As Shared In This Online Community

One thing that I firmly believe all human beings share is our inner yearning for adventure. We might try and satisfy this calling with good movies, awesome video games, or top-tier tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons (as a Dungeon Master of several years, I’m guilty of this). However, at the end of the day, there’s no real substitute for going out into the field with your own two feet and starting your very own adventure going into the abandoned and mysterious corners of the Earth.

There’s an awesome community on Reddit that documents gorgeous abandoned things and places. With nearly 1.2 million members, they post high-quality images that evoke all of our inner wanderlust. While we’d love to mention their name, our Social Media Overlords don’t take kindly to one of the words in the subreddit’s title, so a link right to their community will have to do! Go on and have a gander once you’re done with this list, they really are worth your attention.

Remember to upvote your fave pics as you scroll on down, dear Pandas! And be sure to let everyone know if you, just like me, get that burning desire to go on a real-life adventure after looking at these gorgeous photos.

#1 Found This Beautiful Tree Growing Inside An Abandoned Silo While I Was Exploring

Image source: reddit.com

#2 I Lit Up This Spooky Abandoned House With My Drone And A Lume Cube Attached To It

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Railroad Tracks In Forest

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Abandoned Castle In Ireland Country

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Sintra, Portugal

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Abandoned French Chapel

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Norway, The Country Of Fairy Tales

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Abandoned Stairway In The Woods: Madame Sherri Forest, Chesterfield, Nh

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Found An Old Abandoned Diner While Driving Down Some Back Roads

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Abandoned Party Mansion Deep In The Maryland Forest

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Japanese WWII Warplane Lies Wrecked In Shallow Water Off Guam

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Abandoned Gothic Church In Portugal

Image source: reddit.com

#13 The Eerie Yellow Brick Road Of Abandoned “Land Of Oz” Theme Park In North Carolina

Image source: reddit.com

#14 This Hotel In Europe

Image source: reddit.com

#15 SS City Of Adelaide, Wrecked Off The Coast Of Magnetic Island

Image source: reddit.com

#16 A Library Inside An Abandoned 19th Century Mansion

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Turkey’s $200 Million Ghost Town Of Castles – Burj Al Babas

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Light Rays Making Their Way Into An Abandoned Theater

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Abandoned Presidents Heads In A Rural Virginia Field

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Abandoned Asylum In Italy That Has Been Touched By Bob Ross

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Abandoned Duesenberg

Image source: reddit.com

#22 16 Mile Hike To An Abandoned Train Track Bridge In California

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Nature Took Over

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Abandoned 50’s Restaurant

Image source: reddit.com

#25 1930s Era Abandoned Orient Express Train

Image source: reddit.com

#26 This Cave Full Of Old Cars

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Abandoned Funeral Home

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Ms World Discoverer Was A German Expedition Cruise Ship. It Hit A Uncharted Reef In The Sandfly Passage, Solomon Islands 29. April 2000

Image source: reddit.com

#29 House Abandoned And Retaken By The Desert In California

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Popcorn Left In A Theater

Image source: reddit.com

