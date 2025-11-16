Hey Pandas, What Are Some Ways You Know Your Pets Are Definitely Judging You? (Closed)

I.e. like when my dog grunts at me when I sit at my computer (working) for too long.
#1
Our jealous puppy (actually a little over two years old) will grunt and whine when I give the wife a hug and will force yourself between my hand and the wife so she can be part of the hug to. If she can’t get me to move my hand she will keep grunting and whining then starts licking my hands until I let her get into the hug. This has been going on since she was a little puppy.
#2
My cat loves literally everyone, except me.
If we have guests that stay overnight, she cuddles with them, but not with me
#3
When I try to leave my house, NY dog gives me a look that says “Where do you think you’re going” and so I have to distract her before I can make a run for the door
Follow Us