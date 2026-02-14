40 Random Tweets That Have No Business Being So Funny

How many times have you laughed today? The answer is probably “not enough,” as it’s estimated that children laugh nearly 18 times as often as adults do. So if you’re looking to crack a smile and get some giggles in, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
Below, you’ll find a list of some of the funniest posts from Monsieur Bundas on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing hilarious and relatable posts and memes that you might want to immediately share with your friends. So enjoy scrolling through and getting your daily dose of laughter, and be sure to upvote the pics that bring a smile to your face!
#1
Image source: liIpochaco
#2
Image source: monsieurbundas
#3
Image source: monsieurbundas
As cliché as it may sound, there’s some truth to the idea that laughter is the best medicine. Keeping the doctor away might require a combination of both an apple a day and some giggles every day, but why not do both? U.S. Preventative Medicine notes on their site that humor can go a long way in improving your mood, lowering your anxiety, and helping you relax.
At the same time, a good fit of laughter can boost your immune system and stimulate your heart, lungs, and muscles. Of course, humor can’t solve all of your problems. But it can make it a lot easier to get through life, so don’t knock it till you try it!
#4
Image source: xbane1998x
#5
Image source: monsieurbundas
#6
Image source: equine__dentist
Aside from the physical and mental benefits of enjoying a bit of laughter, you might notice some social benefits as well. HelpGuide notes that humor can be a wonderful tool for strengthening relationships, attracting others to you, enhancing teamwork, defusing conflicts, and promoting group bonding.
Enjoying a great joke or some hilarious content can be fun on your own. But it’s much more enjoyable when you get to laugh alongside others. In fact, humans are 30 times more likely to laugh if there’s someone else there to enjoy the joke with them. So the next time you want to watch a comedic film, you might just want to do so in a movie theatre next to your best friend!
#7
Image source: monsieurbundas
#8
Image source: monsieurbundas
#9
Image source: monsieurbundas
When it comes to strengthening our relationships through laughter, HelpGuide points out that enjoying a good laugh with someone not only creates a positive bond. It also creates a buffer against stress, tension, disagreements, and disappointments in your relationship. Plus, this isn’t only reserved for friends, family members, or romantic partners. Laughter can even help you build a stronger bond with your colleagues, leading to better collaboration.
#10
Image source: monsieurbundas
#11
Image source: monsieurbundas
#12
Image source: poolsdrunk
If you’re looking for ways to get even more laughter into your daily life, Angel Cleare, BS, and Sharon Brock, MS, MEd, at Stanford recommend trying laughter exercises. After all, if you think of increasing your daily dose of laughter like strengthening a muscle, it makes sense to practice exercises!
And according to Gigi Otálvaro, PhD, these practices can help people get out of their heads and into their bodies. “[They] encourage students to laugh from the body rather than the mind since we are bypassing the cognitive and judgmental processes of determining if a joke is funny or not,” she explained.
#13
Image source: acidhorizonpod
#14
Image source: cryingrnwyd
#15
Image source: monsieurbundas
Some examples of exercises that Dr. Otálvaro recommends are “Milkshake Laughter” and “Aloha Laughter.” The former involves participants imagining that they’re adding “feel-good ingredients” to a milkshake. These might include happiness, joy, sunshine, dancing, etc. Then, they are to pretend as though they’re pouring and drinking the shake as they laugh. Aloha Laughter, on the other hand, involves participants raising their arms while saying “Alo” then bending forward at the waist, exhaling and laughing, as they say “ha.”
#16
Image source: squid_bees
#17
Image source: monsieurbundas
#18
Image source: monsieurbundas
Gill Harrop, PhD, also wrote a piece for Psychology Today sharing her tips on how to find more laughter. The first is an easy one: seek out more humor in your life. Watch funny films, follow meme accounts on Instagram, attend a stand-up comedy show, and play funny board games with your friends.
#19
Image source: sirboggington1
#20
Image source: monsieurbundas
#21
Image source: monsieurbundas
Dr. Harrop also urges people not to feel self-conscious about being silly or playful. You might need to push yourself outside of your comfort zone at first, as many of us are forced to silence our inner child during adulthood. But you deserve to giggle every single day, no matter how old you are. Even if you’re going through a difficult time, if you can manage to find something that will make you smile or laugh every day, it can help ease the pain.
#22
Image source: monsieurbundas
#23
Image source: monsieurbundas
#24
Image source: monsieurbundas
Is this list helping to bring some joy and laughter into your life, pandas? We hope you’ve encountered at least a few memes and posts that have made you chuckle. Keep upvoting the pics you plan on sharing with your friends, and let us know in the comments below how you manage to get your daily dose of laughter into each day. Then, if you’re looking for even more silly images that should make you smile, check out this Bored Panda list next!
#25
Image source: luhaenten
#26
Image source: supreili
#27
Image source: monsieurbundas
#28
Image source: monsieurbundas
#29
Image source: monsieurbundas
#30
Image source: monsieurbundas
#31
Image source: monsieurbundas
#32
Image source: monsieurbundas
#33
Image source: monsieurbundas
#34
Image source: monsieurbundas
#35
Image source: monsieurbundas
#36
Image source: monsieurbundas
#37
Image source: monsieurbundas
#38
Image source: monsieurbundas
#39
Image source: monsieurbundas
#40
Image source: monsieurbundas
Follow Us