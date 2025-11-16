Hey Pandas, What Do You Think The Future Will Be Like? (Closed)

by

Do you ever wonder? Share your thoughts.

#1

Beautiful, because I’ll be married to my boyfriend, and we’ll be a happy couple. Being a teenager in love is difficult, but even more so when you’re actually gay, I’m gay, and I worry about what people think about my relationship with my boyfriend.

#2

Either an amazing uptopia or not existent.

#3

Bleak.

#4

boring lame annoying

#5

Expensive, difficult, unlivable, world panic

#6

WW3

#7

Earth spontaneously combusted along with every human on it

#8

Happy

#9

Paradise

#10

To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure if humanity will even still be here in another hundred years. Too busy destroying ourselves and doing nothing about it. Thoroughly looking forward to the apocalypse.

#11

Its going to suck for a while. Then eventually we’ll die.

