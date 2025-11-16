45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

by

Our planet is home to billions of people with unique quirks and traits – and every single one of us holds different opinions. 

Is eating breakfast for dinner acceptable? How essential is a college education? Is social media creating a toxic culture or helping us stay connected? Is Shrek the best-animated movie ever? The list could go on and on, but you get the gist.

Some might argue that being overly opinionated is somewhat frowned upon – however, everybody perceives life in their own way. Distinct opinions foster debate – and debate is great, as you get the opportunity to view the world through someone else’s eyes:

What is the smallest, pettiest hill you’ll still die on?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities, wondering what seemingly unimportant beliefs people are willing to defend, no matter what it costs them. The thread has managed to receive over 14K upvotes in just a matter of days, as well as 14.5K worth of comments and intriguing examples. 

More info: Reddit

#1 No One Wants To Hear Your Phone Conversation In Public

No one wants to hear your phone conversations in public. NO ONE.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: psykokittie, Susanne Nilsson

#2 Beyoncé Is Overhyped

Beyonce is overhyped

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: ChipKey5682, beyonce

#3 If Today Is Monday, Then The Upcoming Saturday Is Considered “This Saturday” Not “Next Saturday”

If today is Monday, then the upcoming Saturday is considered “this Saturday” not “next Saturday”. “Next” would be two Saturdays from now.

Fight me.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: liketysplits, Dindo Mojica

#4 You Wait For People To Come Off The Elevator Before Entering

It’s common courtesy to wait for someone to come off the elevator before entering.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: mkittyxoxo, Dushan Hanuska

#5 Always Put Your Shopping Cart Back

Put your goddamn shopping cart/trolley in the corral

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Ok_Chocolate3253, 7C0

#6 Adding Apostrophe S At The End Of A Word Doesn’t Make It Plural

Adding ‘s at the end of a word does not make it plural.

I’ve seen it in ads. I’ve seen it on signs. I’ve even seen it on a flyer someone wrote advertising their services as a writer.

People walk around like it’s normal! Out in the street! Saying that they have 14 chicken’s! Like monsters!

I will die on this hill over and over until my assembled corpses make it into a slightly bigger hill.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: TophatDapps, Andy Maguire

#7 Throwing Your Cigarette Butts Is Littering

Throwing your cigarette butts is littering.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: undefined_one, Basharat Alam Shah

#8 When A Kid Has A Birthday, Only They Get To Blow Out The Candles

When a kid has a birthday, only HE gets to blow out the candles! It INFURIATES me to my very soul when I see other kids try to blow them out. The only thing worse is when adults LET THEM.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Drew__Mast, Dark Dwarf

#9 It’s “Could Have,” Not “Could Of”

I don’t care how you pronounce them, but it’s written “could/would/should/might HAVE”, not “could of”.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: TwoTheVictor, kellywritershouse

#10 The Toilet Paper Roll Goes Over Not Under

The toilet paper roll goes over not under!!!

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: wrapped-in-rainbows, edkohler

#11 It’s “I Couldn’t Care Less,” Not “I Could Care Less”

It’s “I couldn’t care less”
“I could care less” doesn’t even make sense.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Aftmostfieesh, Brian Evans

#12 Any Method Of Wasting Another Person’s Time Is Stealing The Most Valuable Thing In Their Life

Being late, making others wait, or any other method of wasting another’s time, is stealing the most valuable, non-retrievable, irreplaceable thing in their life.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Usual_Mayhem, Evan

#13 It Is Possible To Look At Something On A Grocery Store Shelf Without Blocking The Whole Aisle

It is possible to look at something on a grocery store shelf without blocking the whole aisle. Looking at you, shoppers in a certain Aldi this afternoon …

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: treecatks, Virginia Retail

#14 Don’t Talk With Your Mouth Full Of Food

Don’t talk with your mouth full of food.

Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t want to see partially chewed food in your mouth.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: ChillyWillie03, AZ COF

#15 When You’re Off And Something Goes Wrong At Work, It’s Not Your Responsibility To Take Care Of It

When I have time approved off from work and something goes wrong, no it is not my responsibility to log back on and take care of it.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: ironwheatiez, Mitch Barrie

#16 Let People Off The Subway Before You Get On

That you need to let people off the f*****g subway before you get on. My guy, you will get on – let me off first!

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: croix_v, Paul Robertson

#17 Big Groups Who Won’t Make Way On The Sidewalk

Big groups who won’t make way on the sidewalk. If you wont move I will walk right into you.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: marcellabitch, Jaysin Trevino

#18 Cologne And Perfume Should Be Discovered, Not Announced

Cologne (and perfume) should be discovered, not announced.

Stop weaponising that s**t by bathing in it.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: beetrootfuelled, Freddycat1

#19 Use The Left Lane For Passing, And Then Get Back Into The Right Lane

Use the left lane for passing and then get back into the doggone right lane. Grew up in Germany where that’s enforced on the Autobahn. American left lane hogs drive me nuts, especially when they go five miles under the speed limit. What’s the friggin’ point?

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: ellygator13, Thank You (22.5 Millions+) views

#20 Pulled All Three Accounts After The Bank Refused To Reverse A $2 Miscellaneous Charge

Bank of America charged me $2 for a miscellaneous charge, in 1997. I called to ask what it was for because there was no reason. The lady on the phone said, well, I can’t tell you because it is miscellaneous. I asked her to then please reverse it and she refused.

I pulled all three of my accounts from them and moved them to a credit union and ever since, full stop refuse to have a damn thing with that company.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Handbag_Lady, Markus

#21 Scrolling Through Tiktok With The Volume Up In Public

Scrolling through TikTok/Reels/whatever with your volume up in public or semi-public places (transit, waiting room, restaurant).

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: technocraft, Nordskov Media

#22 It’s “Piqued,” Not “Peaked”

Piqued my interest.
It’s not “peaked”

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: bhbbby, Jennie Park mydisneyadventures

#23 Fish Is Meat

Fish is meat.

I had one friend who would not let it go and argued that it was not and it was ‘just fish’ so much that it became a running joke.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Undead-Loyalist, stu_spivack

#24 It’s “Lose,” Not “Loose”

You “lose” a bet. You don’t “loose” a bet

Image source: Any_Ad4737

#25 Don’t Wave Through The 4-Way Stop To Be Nice, Just Take Your Turn

Don’t wave me through the 4 way stop to “be nice”, just take your goddamn turn.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: AudraA444, jantos

#26 Always Clear The Timer On The Microwave

If you open the microwave before it’s done clear the timer so the next person doesn’t have to try figure out why it’s not starting.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: braaibros, CJ Sorg

#27 It’s “Lightning,” Not “Lightening”

The meteorological phenomenon is “lightning”, NOT “lightening”

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: TwoTheVictor, Kenneth Hagemeyer

#28 Inside = Floor, Outside = Ground

When you’re inside it’s the floor, when you are outside it’s the ground.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: DrewCallen, Jon-Eric Melsæter

#29 “Irregardless”

Saying “irregardless”, despite the fact it’s in the dictionary (albeit, as a “nonstandard”), makes you look and sound like a f*****g moron.

“Regardless” does the job. It means “without regard”. So adding the prefix “ir-“ is goddamned redundant.

Image source: AquaSherbet

#30 Sidewalk And Hallway Traffic Should Move Like Road Traffic

Sidewalk and hallway traffic should move like road traffic. Stick to the side of the sidewalk or hallway based on the direction you are going. I will not move out of my way for you if you are walking on the wrong side.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: simongurfinkel, mrhayata

#31 It’s A PIN, Not PIN Number

It is a PIN, not a PIN number. PIN stands for personal identification number.

Just like it is an ATM, not an ATM machine.

Image source: Albanian_Tea

#32 6 A.M. In The Morning

“6 a.m. in the morning.”

No. Just no.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: FantasticPear, Thomas Quine

#33 Squeeze The Air Out Of The Ziploc Bag Before Placing It In The Refrigerator

Before placing a ziploc bag in the refrigerator or freezer, squeeze the air out of the bag. I don’t know why my wife doesn’t, and one day I’ll have to make a choice.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: johnbacosta, michelle

#34 Don’t Ask Questions You Know The Answers To

Do not ask questions you know the answer to. “Are you crying?” no sharon I am just sweating through my eyes, that’s why I look so upset.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: angryage, Karolina Grabowska

#35 An Apology Should Be Used When You’re Genuinely Sorry

An apology should be used when you are genuinely sorry, not as absolution; it should also not be expected to be forgiven, either.

Edit: As a Canadian, I’ll concede that I do use “sorry” several times a day in the most seemingly mundane of situations, but trust me; I am sorry I am in your way.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: methratt, Bob

#36 Don’t Reach Over And Honk The Horn While Driving

Don’t reach over and honk the horn while I am driving.

Image source: Cthulhu625

#37 Store Checkout Should Read “10 Items Or Fewer”

The checkout at the store should read “10 items or **fewer**”

Image source: SurlyJason

#38 “Divide And Conquer”

So many people, movies and TV shows misuse the phrase “divide and conquer”.

It doesn’t mean “to split up and attack on multiple fronts”, which is a horrible idea for military strategy on the grand scale of armies.

It means to divide your enemy, and conquer them one by one.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Bjeaurn, Hans Splinter

#39 First Cereal, Then Milk

Cereal then milk. What kind of heathen would do it the other way around.

Image source: 1980pzx

#40 Acronymized Band Names

I can’t stand every movie/game title or band/artist name being acronymized these days. What the hell is TLAT? SWTROS? When you say BTS are you talking about the musical group or behind the scenes of something? Its like learning a new language.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: asorryfool, bts.bighitofficial

#41 The Oxford Comma

The Oxford comma.

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: PINHEADLARRY5, Rasmus Olsen

#42 If The Earth Is Flat, Why Are There No Penthouses On The Borders?

If the earth was flat why don’t they have penthouses on the borders

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: Socks_for_69, LEGOFIIR

#43 It’s “Hanged,” Not “Hung”

In the business of dangling someone with a rope around their neck until they die, it’s “hanged,” not “hung.”

45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Image source: su1cidesauce, seabamirum

#44 “Begs The Question” Does Not Mean “Raises The Question”

“Begs the question” does not mean “raises the question” or “brings up the question,” even though it’s recently been used that way often.

It’s a specific term for a logical fallacy (basically, circular reasoning) — because rather than arguing the question, you are begging that it be conceded. “You’re begging the question,” means you’re using the point you’re trying to prove as an argument to prove that very same point.

Edit: Folks, I get it. “Raises the question,” is now a common usage, language is determined by use, it’s not prescriptive, etc etc. Please, let me refer to you to the title of this thread and ask you why you didn’t *expect* shallow pedantry. If we can still get pissed about ‘irregardless’, we can still be annoyed by this.

Image source: badass_panda

#45 Rudolph Is Not A Core Member Of Santa’s Reindeer Team

Rudolph is not a core member of Santa’s reindeer team. The song specifically says “then ONE foggy Christmas Eve… Rudolph with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh TONIGHT.”

why would Santa risk being noticed with a red light of a nose if he didn’t need to? Rudolph is like the brights on your car, you only need them when you need to.

Image source: C3-RIO

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Living in China I See The Most Ridiculous Things Like These People Who Have No Idea What They’re Wearing
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Desperately Thirsty Massive Cobra Is Given A Water Bottle
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Is Done With Stalkerish HOA President, Finds Out His Secrets And Makes Him Pay At Court
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Deepest Internet Rabbit Hole You’ve Ever Fallen Into?
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Share The Worst Wedding Fails They’ve Seen, And Here Are 40 Responses (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Netflix Doc Sparks Backlash With Shocking Revelations About ‘The Biggest Loser’
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.