45 Of The Pettiest Beliefs People In This Online Group Would Stand By, No Matter What

Our planet is home to billions of people with unique quirks and traits – and every single one of us holds different opinions.
Is eating breakfast for dinner acceptable? How essential is a college education? Is social media creating a toxic culture or helping us stay connected? Is Shrek the best-animated movie ever? The list could go on and on, but you get the gist.
Some might argue that being overly opinionated is somewhat frowned upon – however, everybody perceives life in their own way. Distinct opinions foster debate – and debate is great, as you get the opportunity to view the world through someone else’s eyes:
“What is the smallest, pettiest hill you’ll still die on?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most thought-provoking communities, wondering what seemingly unimportant beliefs people are willing to defend, no matter what it costs them. The thread has managed to receive over 14K upvotes in just a matter of days, as well as 14.5K worth of comments and intriguing examples.
#1 No One Wants To Hear Your Phone Conversation In Public
No one wants to hear your phone conversations in public. NO ONE.
#2 Beyoncé Is Overhyped
Beyonce is overhyped
#3 If Today Is Monday, Then The Upcoming Saturday Is Considered “This Saturday” Not “Next Saturday”
If today is Monday, then the upcoming Saturday is considered “this Saturday” not “next Saturday”. “Next” would be two Saturdays from now.
Fight me.
#4 You Wait For People To Come Off The Elevator Before Entering
It’s common courtesy to wait for someone to come off the elevator before entering.
#5 Always Put Your Shopping Cart Back
Put your goddamn shopping cart/trolley in the corral
#6 Adding Apostrophe S At The End Of A Word Doesn’t Make It Plural
Adding ‘s at the end of a word does not make it plural.
I’ve seen it in ads. I’ve seen it on signs. I’ve even seen it on a flyer someone wrote advertising their services as a writer.
People walk around like it’s normal! Out in the street! Saying that they have 14 chicken’s! Like monsters!
I will die on this hill over and over until my assembled corpses make it into a slightly bigger hill.
#7 Throwing Your Cigarette Butts Is Littering
Throwing your cigarette butts is littering.
#8 When A Kid Has A Birthday, Only They Get To Blow Out The Candles
When a kid has a birthday, only HE gets to blow out the candles! It INFURIATES me to my very soul when I see other kids try to blow them out. The only thing worse is when adults LET THEM.
#9 It’s “Could Have,” Not “Could Of”
I don’t care how you pronounce them, but it’s written “could/would/should/might HAVE”, not “could of”.
#10 The Toilet Paper Roll Goes Over Not Under
The toilet paper roll goes over not under!!!
#11 It’s “I Couldn’t Care Less,” Not “I Could Care Less”
It’s “I couldn’t care less”
“I could care less” doesn’t even make sense.
#12 Any Method Of Wasting Another Person’s Time Is Stealing The Most Valuable Thing In Their Life
Being late, making others wait, or any other method of wasting another’s time, is stealing the most valuable, non-retrievable, irreplaceable thing in their life.
#13 It Is Possible To Look At Something On A Grocery Store Shelf Without Blocking The Whole Aisle
It is possible to look at something on a grocery store shelf without blocking the whole aisle. Looking at you, shoppers in a certain Aldi this afternoon …
#14 Don’t Talk With Your Mouth Full Of Food
Don’t talk with your mouth full of food.
Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t want to see partially chewed food in your mouth.
#15 When You’re Off And Something Goes Wrong At Work, It’s Not Your Responsibility To Take Care Of It
When I have time approved off from work and something goes wrong, no it is not my responsibility to log back on and take care of it.
#16 Let People Off The Subway Before You Get On
That you need to let people off the f*****g subway before you get on. My guy, you will get on – let me off first!
#17 Big Groups Who Won’t Make Way On The Sidewalk
Big groups who won’t make way on the sidewalk. If you wont move I will walk right into you.
#18 Cologne And Perfume Should Be Discovered, Not Announced
Cologne (and perfume) should be discovered, not announced.
Stop weaponising that s**t by bathing in it.
#19 Use The Left Lane For Passing, And Then Get Back Into The Right Lane
Use the left lane for passing and then get back into the doggone right lane. Grew up in Germany where that’s enforced on the Autobahn. American left lane hogs drive me nuts, especially when they go five miles under the speed limit. What’s the friggin’ point?
#20 Pulled All Three Accounts After The Bank Refused To Reverse A $2 Miscellaneous Charge
Bank of America charged me $2 for a miscellaneous charge, in 1997. I called to ask what it was for because there was no reason. The lady on the phone said, well, I can’t tell you because it is miscellaneous. I asked her to then please reverse it and she refused.
I pulled all three of my accounts from them and moved them to a credit union and ever since, full stop refuse to have a damn thing with that company.
#21 Scrolling Through Tiktok With The Volume Up In Public
Scrolling through TikTok/Reels/whatever with your volume up in public or semi-public places (transit, waiting room, restaurant).
#22 It’s “Piqued,” Not “Peaked”
Piqued my interest.
It’s not “peaked”
#23 Fish Is Meat
Fish is meat.
I had one friend who would not let it go and argued that it was not and it was ‘just fish’ so much that it became a running joke.
#24 It’s “Lose,” Not “Loose”
You “lose” a bet. You don’t “loose” a bet
#25 Don’t Wave Through The 4-Way Stop To Be Nice, Just Take Your Turn
Don’t wave me through the 4 way stop to “be nice”, just take your goddamn turn.
#26 Always Clear The Timer On The Microwave
If you open the microwave before it’s done clear the timer so the next person doesn’t have to try figure out why it’s not starting.
#27 It’s “Lightning,” Not “Lightening”
The meteorological phenomenon is “lightning”, NOT “lightening”
#28 Inside = Floor, Outside = Ground
When you’re inside it’s the floor, when you are outside it’s the ground.
#29 “Irregardless”
Saying “irregardless”, despite the fact it’s in the dictionary (albeit, as a “nonstandard”), makes you look and sound like a f*****g moron.
“Regardless” does the job. It means “without regard”. So adding the prefix “ir-“ is goddamned redundant.
#30 Sidewalk And Hallway Traffic Should Move Like Road Traffic
Sidewalk and hallway traffic should move like road traffic. Stick to the side of the sidewalk or hallway based on the direction you are going. I will not move out of my way for you if you are walking on the wrong side.
#31 It’s A PIN, Not PIN Number
It is a PIN, not a PIN number. PIN stands for personal identification number.
Just like it is an ATM, not an ATM machine.
#32 6 A.M. In The Morning
“6 a.m. in the morning.”
No. Just no.
#33 Squeeze The Air Out Of The Ziploc Bag Before Placing It In The Refrigerator
Before placing a ziploc bag in the refrigerator or freezer, squeeze the air out of the bag. I don’t know why my wife doesn’t, and one day I’ll have to make a choice.
#34 Don’t Ask Questions You Know The Answers To
Do not ask questions you know the answer to. “Are you crying?” no sharon I am just sweating through my eyes, that’s why I look so upset.
#35 An Apology Should Be Used When You’re Genuinely Sorry
An apology should be used when you are genuinely sorry, not as absolution; it should also not be expected to be forgiven, either.
Edit: As a Canadian, I’ll concede that I do use “sorry” several times a day in the most seemingly mundane of situations, but trust me; I am sorry I am in your way.
#36 Don’t Reach Over And Honk The Horn While Driving
Don’t reach over and honk the horn while I am driving.
#37 Store Checkout Should Read “10 Items Or Fewer”
The checkout at the store should read “10 items or **fewer**”
#38 “Divide And Conquer”
So many people, movies and TV shows misuse the phrase “divide and conquer”.
It doesn’t mean “to split up and attack on multiple fronts”, which is a horrible idea for military strategy on the grand scale of armies.
It means to divide your enemy, and conquer them one by one.
#39 First Cereal, Then Milk
Cereal then milk. What kind of heathen would do it the other way around.
#40 Acronymized Band Names
I can’t stand every movie/game title or band/artist name being acronymized these days. What the hell is TLAT? SWTROS? When you say BTS are you talking about the musical group or behind the scenes of something? Its like learning a new language.
#41 The Oxford Comma
The Oxford comma.
#42 If The Earth Is Flat, Why Are There No Penthouses On The Borders?
If the earth was flat why don’t they have penthouses on the borders
#43 It’s “Hanged,” Not “Hung”
In the business of dangling someone with a rope around their neck until they die, it’s “hanged,” not “hung.”
#44 “Begs The Question” Does Not Mean “Raises The Question”
“Begs the question” does not mean “raises the question” or “brings up the question,” even though it’s recently been used that way often.
It’s a specific term for a logical fallacy (basically, circular reasoning) — because rather than arguing the question, you are begging that it be conceded. “You’re begging the question,” means you’re using the point you’re trying to prove as an argument to prove that very same point.
Edit: Folks, I get it. “Raises the question,” is now a common usage, language is determined by use, it’s not prescriptive, etc etc. Please, let me refer to you to the title of this thread and ask you why you didn’t *expect* shallow pedantry. If we can still get pissed about ‘irregardless’, we can still be annoyed by this.
#45 Rudolph Is Not A Core Member Of Santa’s Reindeer Team
Rudolph is not a core member of Santa’s reindeer team. The song specifically says “then ONE foggy Christmas Eve… Rudolph with your nose so bright, won’t you guide my sleigh TONIGHT.”
why would Santa risk being noticed with a red light of a nose if he didn’t need to? Rudolph is like the brights on your car, you only need them when you need to.
