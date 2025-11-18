Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Thing On Your Bucket List? (Closed)

by

Have you ever told a friend something on your bucket list, and they give you a funny look and ask if you’re mentally okay? Well, what did you tell them? What is the strangest thing that you want to do someday?

#1

I’d say these two are tied:

1. Move away to an isolated place away from everyone and only get around by riding an ostrich. I mostly just want to ride an ostrich. I don’t care that they’re big and freaking terrifying, I like them! I think it would be super fun.

2. Get married on Cat Island. I don’t even know who I’m going to marry yet, but they have to be okay with getting married on Cat Island. I’m not even in high school yet, so I know I shouldn’t be thinking about that, but I just think it would be kinda fun.

#2

I desperately need to kick a man in the nuts. it is a NEED. I am DESPERATE.

#3

Be the first person to capture a giant squid and bring it to the surface alive. Not exactly weird but definitely the most far-fetched.

