50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

To us outsiders, being pregnant seems like such a beautiful experience. Months of researching baby names, learning about the human body during doctor’s appointments, and bringing a new life into this world. Honestly, it sounds so magical.

But the everyday life of pregnancy is so much more than that. And way less glamorous than the movies want us to believe. Stylish maternity clothes are really expensive and hard to find, and that “glow” that everyone keeps mentioning is more sweat than sprinkles.

To paint you a more accurate picture of what it’s really like to grow a human being in your belly, Bored Panda has compiled a list of honest posts that mothers and their loved ones made about them expecting.

#1 Unsolicited Advice

Image source: Diamond_Jax

#2 Oops

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: BrydieLK

#3 A Gift My Husband Made For Me To Use When Strangers/Family Get Too Grabby Towards My Belly Without Asking First

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: LadySilvie

#4 Feelin’ Like A Whole Chicken

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: Madiford2

#5 I Texted My 36 Week Pregnant Wife To Ask How She Was Feeling, This Was The Photo I Got In Response

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: s4ltydog

#6 My Pregnant Wife Had To Dress Up As A Superhero For Work Today

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: parkerob

#7 My Pregnant Wife Is Practicing Her Swaddling. Skittles Isn’t A Fan

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: turnbased

#8 Pregnancy Problems

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: mamerwin

#9 Help Your Wife Out

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: __moniiloveee

#10 My Wife Sneaking Up On Me

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: ShivayVeerSharma

#11 My 39-Week Pregnant Wife Went To The Store To “Get Stuff For Dinner”. This Is What She Came Home With

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: w3rewulf

#12 My Pregnant Wife Wanted Pancakes In The Middle Of The Night. I Delivered

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: XY1337

#13 Pregnancy Struggles

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: SufficientCharm

#14 My Wife Is Pregnant And She Thought It Would Be Funny To Take A Picture Of Our Dog’s Feet Looking Like They Are Her’s

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: Preventiongeek

#15 Pregnancy Probs

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: saltymermaident

#16 Pregnancy Is Beautiful They Said. You’ll Glow They Said

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: devilsbitchandaliar

#17 Pregnancy Brain

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: JeremyMcLellan

#18 My Pregnant Wife Has Been Practicing Her Swaddling Technique On The Dog

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: ohaivoltage

#19 Pregnancy Problems

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: AnecdtlBrthCtrl

#20 Before And After

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: healthiermoms

#21 My Wife Is 39 Weeks Pregnant And Really Wants To See Deadpool 2

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: SolidAsSnake

#22 My Husband Found Me Hiding In The Bathroom, Pants Down, Shoveling Cookie Dough Ice Cream In My Mouth And Hiding From Our Kids. This Is Pregnancy (29weeks)

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: imgur.com

#23 Pregnancy Struggles

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: AndreaKBrooks

#24 Pregnancy Hormones

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: AnecdtlBrthCtrl

#25 Pregnancy Brain Is So Real. My Daughters Daycare Lady Sent Me This. I’m So Embarrassed

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: Stacieinhorrorland

#26 Looking All Over The House For A Good While… And Freaking Out Since Already Running Late, Finally Found My Damn Keys

Common side effect of parenting while pregnant.

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: arbonne_with_pam

#27 Too Hot To Wear Pants And Dresses Are Mostly All That Fits Me So I Had To Figure Out A Way To Shave My Legs While Not Being Able To Bend Over

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: bambi_a

#28 8 Months Pregnant And Came Out Of The Bank To Find This… (I’m The Blue Car)

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: skybluepink15

#29 Pregnant In A Heat Wave

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: mrswhitneyanne

#30 I Heard “You’re So Big!” And “You’re So Small!” Literally Within The Same Day In Pregnancy And I Was Like Wut

What is it about our baby bumps that makes people think they can give us their UNSOLICITED comments and suggestions?⁠
Here’s a tip: Just wish us and our baby good health and safe delivery. ⁠

What’s the worst unsolicited comment you’ve heard about your pregnancy?⁠

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: you_lingerie

#31 Cracking Up At The Hilarious (& Oh So Relatable) Difference Of My Undies From March vs. Today At 37 Weeks

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: mrsroyalmountain

#32 The Next Person That Asks Me How My Pregnancy Is Going Will Just Be Shown This Picture

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: pikabu06

#33 Technically This Conversation With My Husband Happened Yesterday, But I Swear It Feels Like I Have A Similar One With Him Everyday

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: nydialjimenez

#34 I Sent This Series Of Texts To My Hubby Just Now

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: rosemarylynn

#35 How Many Breakfasts Have You Had Today? This Is My Third

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: peachy_dahlia_

#36 Nailed It

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: jesssiker

#37 My Husband And I Took Our 5 Year Old To The Amusement Park For The First Time Today. I’m 9 Months Pregnant, This Was My Favorite Ride

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: feloniousskunk

#38 “Let’s Watch Football And Eat Nachos Together All Day!” Not

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: drumsnstrums

#39 Pregnant Women Problems

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: m_scandy

#40 Pickle Juice Popsicles

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: OzakiAmanda

#41 No, I Am Not Enjoying Contractions. Also, I Had A Baby This Morning

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: usernameisoverrated8

#42 Im Not Saying That She Has Pregnancy Brain… I Mean It’s Also Possible That She Made Chocolate Waffles. Either Way It Smells Like A Delicious Campfire In Our Kitchen

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: mrjeriel

#43 Pregnancy Is Weird

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: bethanyann_2

#44 Pregnant Wife Ordered Cheese Fries, This Isn’t Going To End Well

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: Nocab_

#45 My Friend’s Wife Is Pregnant. She Got Cravings For Sweet And Spicy

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: Addicted2Groove

#46 Preggo Brain At Its Finest. Opened My Front Door This Morning To Find These In It

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: _trishee_

#47 Pregnancy Struggles

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: serenawilliams

#48 Pregnant Problems

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: Yo_Yoder13

#49 Let’s Say I “Hypothetically” Forgot To Take A Pyrex Lid Out Of The Oven Before I Preheat It And It “Hypothetically” Melted

What would be the best way to get the plastic off the hypothetical oven rack? Or would one need to just throw the whole damn oven out? Asking for a friend.

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: amy_kl_scheerer

#50 Third Trimester Probz

50 Pregnant Women Whose Day Is Going Worse Than Yours Is

Image source: mumma.son.love

Patrick Penrose
