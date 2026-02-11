Olympic Ice Skater Makes Incredible Save After Wardrobe Malfunction Nearly Ruins Routine

At the Olympics, a wardrobe malfunction isn’t just embarrassing, it can be a serious safety hazard, lead to point deductions, and even cost athletes a medal, despite all their hard work.
On Monday, February 9, one such mishap nearly turned into a disaster for Canadian ice dancer Piper Gilles and her partner, Paul Poirier, during their rhythm dance segment in the ice dance competition of the 2026 Winter Olympics.
“Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier delivered possibly the greatest costume save in ice dance history,” reacted one social media user to the mishap.
Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier nearly lost their hard-earned position at the 2026 Winter Olympics after a wardrobe malfunction
Image credits: pauldpoirier
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are five-time Canadian champions and entered this year’s Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as top medal contenders.
This Olympic appearance is particularly significant, as Gilles is competing as a cancer survivor after undergoing surgery for ovarian cancer in late 2022.
Moreover, many sports enthusiasts and fans of the 34-year-old duo have widely expected this Winter Olympics appearance to be their final competitive games.
Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Image credits: fzzt_simmons
Image credits: bIueIightdreams
Since the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Gilles and Poirier have operated on a season-to-season basis, meaning their free dance performance today, February 11, could potentially be the final competitive skate of their illustrious 15-season career.
In light of this, every competition, and every point, is crucial for the duo.
However, during their rhythm dance performance on Monday at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, Piper and Paul faced an unexpected wardrobe mishap that could have resulted in not only a point deduction, but also a serious safety hazard.
Image credits: Tim Clayton/Getty Images
The pair was reportedly performing to a 1990s-themed medley of RuPaul’s Supermodel (You Better Work) and Right Said Fred’s I’m Too Sexy.
During a complex lift-and-spin maneuver, a black arm cuff from Poirier’s outfit reportedly ripped off and snagged on Gilles’ tights as she spun on his shoulder.
Wardrobe mishaps can lead to a 1.0-point deduction under Olympic rules, as loose costume pieces are considered a major safety hazard on ice
Image credits: tracey_williams
Image credits: UpperBestSide80
Under International Skating Union (ISU) and Olympic rules, a 1.0-point deduction is typically applied if any part of a costume falls onto the ice surface, since it is considered a safety hazard.
In Olympic sports like figure skating, point deductions for wardrobe malfunctions are primarily rooted in long-standing safety regulations that have existed for decades, notably since at least 1976.
The main reason for these strict penalties is to prevent hazardous conditions during high-speed or high-impact maneuvers.
Image credits: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
In figure skating, even a tiny object, such as a sequin or bead, can catch a skate blade, potentially causing a dangerous fall during jumps or lifts.
Thankfully, Piper used quick thinking to snatch the loose fabric mid-routine and discreetly conceal it behind her back during their final pose, ensuring it never touched the ice.
The duo ultimately finished the segment with a score of 86.18, placing them in third position heading into the free dance portion of the competition.
Piper has since gone viral, with netizens praising her for avoiding a point deduction and dubbing her move a “diva moment”
Image credits: pipergilles
Image credits: danielino22
Image credits: tracey_williams
Had the clothing piece made contact with the ice, they would have faced a point deduction, which could have dropped them into fourth place and potentially cost them a medal.
The internet collectively praised Piper’s “impressive” save, with one person commenting in admiration, “Upon reflection, this is some of the most impressive in-the-moment quick thinking and improvisation I’ve ever seen.”
A second viewer wrote, “I had to watch it three times to find [the mishap]. Well done!”
Image credits: EurosportMagyarorszag
A third added, “This was my favourite routine from the olympics so far this year!! so impressive, you can tell how their experience makes a huge difference.”
“What awareness on her part!! She moved so effortlessly to fix it, I didn’t even notice. Well done Piper!!”
The 34-year-old duo, despite the mid-performance hiccup, still placed third, putting them in strong contention for their first-ever Olympic medal
Image credits: EurosportMagyarorszag
Piper and Paul trailed France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, who scored 90.18, while second place went to Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates with a score of 89.72.
Outside of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gilles and Poirier have competed as a team at two previous Winter Games – PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022.
While they have never won an Olympic medal until now, they are far from newcomers to the podium, having earned four World Championship medals and five Canadian national titles.
The duo are scheduled to perform their final competitive routine, a free dance set to Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), which will serve as the final deciding segment for the Olympic ice dance medals.
Their final placement will be determined by their combined total score across the rhythm dance and free dance.
“Piper going viral for a clutch save and avoiding that 1 point deduction – deserved a diva moment,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us