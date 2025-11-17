Hey Pandas, Tell Us A Cool Story About Your Family Member (Closed)

Can be anyone from a sibling to a long-past ancestor. Share your stories with us!
#1
Kind of weird to be commenting on my own post, but my Oma’s uncle/great-uncle (can’t remember which) captured the first German POW in WW1, which is kind of ironic, as her family moved from Germany maybe a decade or so before the war.
On the other side of my family, my great-grandfather was a American POW in Germany, and my grandma’s family still has some of his medals and the Bible he was given. I actually wrote a letter to my great-grandmother from his point of view for a school assignment once.
#2
Idk if this counts, but my sister works in politics (US) and so she has had the opportunity to meet some pretty cool people.
She took me to a meeting and I got to meet our Senator and one of our Congressmen and get pictures with them as well.
I think it’s awesome, and it makes voting and stuff much more personal.
My great-grandpa (who I never met) was a Canadian veteran from WWII. He once punched an axis soldier so hard that it killed him.
I don’t know if you would count it as cool, but he was also so Canadian that he died of a heart attack while playing hockey.
#3
Here’s a little backstory before the actual story. My mom has two sisters and one brother. Here oldest has no kids and hee younger brother and sister both have two kids. Her sisters kids are 6 and 8 years older than me respectively and her brothers kids are 2 and 3 years younger than me respectively.
We were all gathered in my Grandparents house and playing Mario Kart. Small problem. There were six controllers but seven people (me, four cousins, 2 siblings)
We came up with a rule that the person who got last place would give the controller to the person who wasn’t playing. I was the only person in the room who had never played before.
I was in 12th place and my cousin (6 years older than me) was in 11th. We were both just about to reach the finish line but suddenly I overtook him and he was so mad lol and had to give his controller to my younger cousin.
We always talk about this. It doesn’t sound funny, you’d have to be watching it to understand :)
#4
Little background, I’m black and live in the us, I have an Irish surname. Anyway my many many greats ago grand father was an Irish bandit who was caught and banished to Barbados, where he got a plantation from the government. He then had a bunch of babies with one of his slaves, which was fairly common. Anyway this is where it gets murky p, apparently his brothers invited him to dinner to celebrate something and poison him to get the plantation. But little did they know that he had left the plantation to his (black) children!! Now obviously they got it swindled away from them (or they were poisoned I’m not sure) and that’s why my family is light skinned and have an Irish last name.
#5
For the longest time, I thought my grandfather (my mom’s father) went straight from high school to military. My mom told me recently that he apparently quit law school to join the military in 1946 to fight in the Indonesian war of independence. I remember he had a scar on his head from the war. Unfortunately, he passed away when I was 3 years old, so I didn’t get to know him very well.
#6
both of my great-great-grandmother’s parents (my great-great-great grandparents) were killed during the bloody sunday massacre. my g-g-grandma was still just a little kid and ran all the way to her aunt’s house. two miles! then, during the revolution they both were very active in the violent protests. kinda cool but also kinda sad.
#7
my brother drank a jar of pickle juice
Follow Us