Bloom Transfer With Gorgeous Color Combo: My Acrylic Pouring Technique

by

Today I tried the Bloom transfer acrylic pouring technique for the first time. I used Cake lifter to do my Bloom on and then transfer it to an MDF board. My goal with this technique was to get more transparency and color blending with some stretch out lacing… And I did!

I still can improve, but I was really happy with the results.

Pillow: 1 part Titanium white, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol, and water to consistency

Colors: Pouring medium – 1 part JoSonja varnish, 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol

Gold Yellow Hobain

Pebeo Iridescent Gold

Amsterdam Azo yellow medium and Red violet

I mixed 1 part paint to 2 parts Owatrol Floetrol and water to a consistency

Cell activator: 3 parts Ambre art Cell activator to 1 part paint (Titanium white, turquoise green, and oxide black).

More info: youtube.com

Bloom Transfer with Gorgeous Color Combo ~ Acrylic Pouring Technique

Bloom Transfer With Gorgeous Color Combo: My Acrylic Pouring Technique

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Stunning Winners From The 2021 Wildlife Photographer Of The Year That Have Just Been Announced
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mom Of Teen Victim Questions Bizarre Sleeping Arrangement With Stepbrother Now Eyed In Cruise Tragedy
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2025
41 Tricks Animal Care Workers Use For Weighing Different Animals
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Australian Mom Makes These Hilariously Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, And Here Are 30 Of The Newest Ones
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Bridal Stylist Fires Friendly Shots And Says Her Goodbyes In Spanish After Client’s Mom Trash-Talked Her Throughout The Entire Appointment
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Adventures Of Mr. Fox & Kitty Cat
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025