Hey Pandas, How Did You First Discover Bored Panda? (Closed)

#1

Twas the night of October 11 and I have just finished my homework and was about to read a comic, the comic artist had many of her comics shared on bored panda, which I knew about and they had it on apple news, I wanted to read more of her comics so I went to bored panda and found her comics, and here I am….

#2

each morning a colleague would send out an interesting post to the team. Thought i would check it out and became addicted since

#3

You all know Kirbi, right? She is my sister and I was just minding my own buisness doing work and she came to my room and suggested I go on BP. I went on it, created my account and started scrolling through questions, comics, and I got a lot a downvotes. Like on my point counter, I had a red color instead of green. So, I created a new account and started from scratch. This time I would be nicer and post nice comments. And everyone seemed to love that. My sister is currently at 2000 something points. I will catch up with her and make my journey to 100000 baby

#4

It was one of the only good websites that wasn’t blocked at school

#5

I was just looking around and found a cool article, now here i am

#6

I was looking at cat pictures and clicked a link. It took me here. So glad I found it!

#7

I had been on Bored Panda once before, but I don’t remember signing up I jus browsed. recently, I was bored in class and I was looking for something to do and BOOM now we’re here.

#8

I have a laptop, but I use my school account for it so everything interesting is blocked EXCEPT BoredPanda, so here I am.

#9

I was looking around for Baby Yoda memes. (I first watched the Mandalorian in June 2020) And found an article in BoredPanda that showed Baby Yoda memes. I became addicted then created an account last February :)

#10

was looking at karma and there was a bp post on it

#11

I’m on a school account and this is one of the only good unblocked things I could find. So here I am. Sitting here on Bp when I am supposed to be doing homework.

#12

I searched up bored and stumbled upon it, it’s been 2 years and here we are now

#13

I was bored one day so I searched up goods sites to spend time on and one of them was Bored Panda. I clicked on it to see if it was blocked or not, (I am on a school-owned computer) and it was unblocked so I checked out the articles and got really interested in it!

#14

I was bored and looking at memes, and I saw a link to Boredpanda. I clicked it and now I’m here.

#15

I was really bored in hospital, so I googled ‘bored’ and found this site! After a year or two of lurking I signed up so I could comment on or upvote something, I can’t even remember now what that was!

#16

i think some time in october 2020 i was looking at funny text messages on google i,ages when i came across BP

#17

i was tryna find the mermaid problems comic and the thats when i stumbled across bored panda

#18

I was looking for some spoops, I stumbled upon Bored Panda. I clicked on the link to Bored Panda and I loved all the horror stuff I was able to read. So yeah, that’s how me, a dog is on here!

#19

I heard the news anchor show some really cute animal pics, and mentioned it came from bored panda, been hooked ever since, actually just signed up to be a member like a week ago.

#20

I was searching up pictures of doggos and I found a link to go here and here I am

#21

I had been taking on 10-hour days to finish a slew of projects at work. Finally on a Friday everything was done and I told my boss. He said “Good, now go be bored for a while. You deserve a break.” So I Googled ‘bored’ and you popped up. I haven’t been bored since. Thanks for the daily ooo’s, aww’s, and chuckles.

#22

I literally looked up “duolingo memes.” That’s where i found this place!

