Hey Pandas, Make A Dating Profile And See If You Can Get A Date In The Comments (Closed)

Step 1: make the profile
Pls put your sexuality if your comfortable so people know who to comment to
Step 2: Find someone you like on here and maybe find a connection
Step 3: have fun with it!
But the most important rule is to be respectful and polite if not I will throw your butt under the bus!
#1
Hello! My name is Stephanie. I’m a bisexual female. Currently, I’m in eighth grade (which means I’m 13 years old) I love to read, and my favorite book series is the Percy Jackson series and its two sequel series, and the Harry Potter series. I also love to write and am currently writing a story called “Angel of Light.” Also, an anime fan! My favorite is My Hero Academia and my favorite character is Shoto Todoroki (If you didn’t already know from my pfp) lol. I can be shy when you first meet me, but if I’m comfortable around you, I can be very sarcastic and sassy. I’m very humorous and would love to meet some new people!
#2
Hi. I’m William Afton, I am a straight white man. I like to make robots for a living, I made Fredbear’s Family Diner. I also love to kill kids. I also always come back, even if we fight. I also might build you a robot ;)
#3
i’m naomi. i’m straight. i love drawing, long distance running, and biking. i was born in kentucky and now live in oklahoma but i am not a hillbilly i swear. i’ve got 2 dogs and 4 siblings(my house is NEVER quiet). i have long blonde hair I’m short(4’6) and feel very stupid doing this
#4
My name is Grace, and I am a lesbian female. 100% support BLM. Anti-gun, Anti-war, and support all human lives. I am an actress, normally the role of a villan. I hate improper grammar, but I am terrible at spelling. You cannot make me play a competitive sport, even though I think that every gender should be aloud to play in the super bowl and other major sporting events. Has a very high pitched singing voice, and cannot draw very well. Even though I have a bubbly personality, I have a dark side. Has an addiction to Harry Potter. Easily assulted by those damn onion ninjas. Great, now that you have read all of this and might be interested in dating me, I am not looking for a girl right now. I don’t want to date. Just like I said, dark side. I made you read useless information about me.
#5
Hello, I’m Euna! (Pronounced Yuna.) I’m hetrosexual (straight) and I’m a female! Right now I’m in middle school, so I’m only 13 😂. II really like video games, art, and I’m writing songs so I can become a singer when I grow up! I’m clumsy, I try to be kind, and I’m kind of bubbly and quirky. I’m not exactly what you call “popular” but I try my absolute best. I really like dogs (especially pitbulls) and many other animals!
#6
Wellllllll im bored in class so lets do this…. Im Trinity. Im straight. I love drawing and texting. I’ll text someone all night if i wanted to. Im tallish (5’2) Long dark brown hair. thin. Pale. Funny, Very smart but i like to think im stupid. Love listening to music, usually Juice Wrld and other rappers. I feel stupid so doing this.
#7
Hi, I’m Crystal. I’m an 11 years old female. I think I’m straight, and maybe I’m just looking for a friend, not a date. I like animals since I’m not so good with people. I like anything Rick Riordan, HP, some animes, Star Wars, Verne books, and ice cream. My back hurts as I’m writing this. My height is about 5’5, and I’m Chinese. I am awkward near strangers and I’m bad at math. My goal is to find out life’s meaning. The end. I have a hamster. Nobody’s going to look at this. Bye. Nevermind all you’ve read, just forget everything except the first few sentences.
#8
sooo I’m Delonnie(Female) I like to play sports and be weird I paint randomly (I’m not that good) I also like to read ,play video games,and eating.My height is 5,5 and I’m 11 years old! :D
#9
Sup, my name is Eden. I’m lesbian (and female ofc). I’m in middle school. I like to do art, I mostly do scribble/line art and pencil art. I’m kinda an alt not really emo you know I’m the kind of person who wears 4 inch combat boot wedges, little eyeliner hearts and nose blush. I like to sing but I’m horrible at it my favorite song is Violent by carolesdaughter. And I love pets in fact I have 12 animals including 4 fish. I don’t really wanna “connect” with anyone seeing as I’m in middle school but this is just for fun.
#10
Hi I’m Maya and I’m a straight 13 y/o female in 7th grade. I love to read, some of my fave series are Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Divergent, The Mortal Instruments, and The Maze Runner. I do sports such as: Cross Country and Track, I consider myself pretty fast. I’m learning to skateboard and I love to mountain bike. I’m just doing this for fun :D
#11
Well here goes nothing….My name is Jenna and I am a 11 yr old, straight, 6th grade female. I enjoy reading Harry Potter and dancing even though I’m awful. I’m a person who would wear only black every day if I could and I enjoy crime and horror movies. I have multiple animals including a horse, a dog, cats, chickens, and fish. I’m doing this on a school chromebook BTW.
I also feel really stupid for doing this.
#12
Hey! I’m Maddison! (female) I go by Maddy, but yall can call me whatever you want. I’m in 7th grade, 12 YO. I’m straight. I am 5’2 last I checked.. That was on Thanksgiving. So I might be 5’3. I like to play sports, mostly basketball. I like to sing and skateboard. If you like C U D D L I N G we are now friends and yall got nun to say abt it. I try to be kind to people. BUT if you do sum to my family imma kill you no cap bro. My favorite thing to do is listen to sad music for no reason. lmao…Thanks! :] have a great day! Byeeeeee
#13
Ok hi I’m Burgundy I’m 17 and feel suuuuuper old co pared to everyone else who is posting. Music is my life and my first love sorry peeps lol I’m bisexual and very chill don’t smoke but idc if others do….if you know the song aerials by system of down then we’re getting married
#14
Hi! I’m Lisa. I am 15 years old. I’m straight. I’m 5’6 and have long wavy brown hair. I like to read and watch tv. My favorite shows are Switched at Birth and Gilmore Girls (I like Vampire Diaries too but not my favorite). I am also very kind, funny, and really smart. And I love any type of animal.
#15
hi my name is saesha, im straight and im 15 i like dogs, art, gaming, my favorite kind of dog is a german sheperd mixed with a husky. u probably dont care but im a tomboy and i have depression….. i hate bratty people, rich people, bullying, rude people.
#16
Yo I a cat and I don’t like other cats or dogs I like to sleep on Lily and interrupt people who don’t like cats by screaming when people are un-muted on zoom mah nombre is Princess and I like to go on walks wearing a leash (don’t judge me)
#17
My name is Cameron, I am a biracial, straight male that is 15. I have a passion for cars and I play baseball. I also enjoy playing video games and going through bored panda in my free time.I have a pet bird name Mozzie who does everything with me.
#18
If feel really stupid doing this but anyway:
I am a straight girl aged 16 who is very girly bar a few of my interests. I am 4″11, have brunette curls and pretty green-y brown eyes. I love nature, animals, exercise, classic fast vehicles and Aliens the film saga. I cannot abide mess, filth, and pretty much any act of sin/ cruelty. I have a mean streak and a sense of humour too.
#19
My name is Romeo. My friends call me Romery, Rollercoaster and other dumb names. I am a 12 year old male. I like playing Call of Duty Black OPS 4 and I hate writing and math.
#20
Hi! I’m Kathi from germany. I’m a straight female, almost 20 y/o. I’m really into cooking, being creativ, Harry Potter, tattoos, creepy stuff, like horror movies, True Crime and paranormal stuff. I also enjoy going out, either with my friends or alone. I have a almost unhealthy obsession with scented candles and dogs. And I sadly, recently broke up with my boyfriend of 2 1/2 years so I’m open to meet new people :) (IG: same as here ;))
#21
Hello, My name is Allen. I am 12 years old. Male. Straight. Black hair, brown eyes and rather tall. I like cats, Classic games, and drawing.
And… I feel stupid doing this…
#22
Hi, I am Fynn. Male, gay and 17 years old. I love to read, watching Netflix and writing ( or trying to). I am heavily invested in my Special Interest of Criminal Profiling. My favorite book series are Republic Commando by Karen Traviss and the books by Rick Riordan. I also suspect that I, maybe, have Asperger’s. In the moment I am trying to get over a depression, caused by an unrequited straight crush, and finishing high school (1 and a half year to my A-Levels) to finally try to get in Criminology and Psychology courses for college.
#23
Hi I’m a human and I’m vegan………………….
#24
Hi! Call me Butters! I’m 13 years old, and go by she/they pronouns. I like girls and enbies. I love cartoons! My favorites are South Park and Bob’s Burgers. I also love drawing and art. (Digital and traditional) When I get older, I want to be a gymnast, a baker, or an animator. I have also made comics, thought about making a cartoon, and have a youtube channel called Goose Fun Times! (It’s a parody name of kids educational channels lol)
#25
Hey my name is Catherine Mary Montang! I live in Texas. I don’t have an accent. I love drawing, reading, painting, and composing music on my piano, guitar, and ukulele. I have dirty blond hair. I am in sixth grade turning 13 this year. I am tall 5’6″ love any food and going outdoors. People call me kind quiet and considerate. I am also an introvert but don’t let that get in the way I warm up to people easily!! Email me at catmontang@thehighlandsschool,org !
#26
Hi, I’m Bri, 15, bisexual, and I love Billie Eilish, music, Yagami Yato, romance, and a lot more. I’m short (5’3), I have short golden-blonde hair and brown eyes. Have fun!
#27
Hey. I’m a 13 year old girl from Texas and I actually fit the stereotype pretty well so if anyone in north Texas wants to go mudding or fish or bow hunting or something I’m down. I’m also asexual and strongly republican. #fuckbiden lol prolly gonna get downvoted for this but oh well.
#28
Hello. Im Alexander and even though im technically 12, i consider myself 13. Im close enough. Im straight. Also im obsessed with the horror genre, any kind of metal (the music genre, but i guess elements are cool to). Also japanese monster movies. I would tell you my height, but it doesn’t matter.
#29
Heyyyyy! My name is Sophia and I’m a girl! I’m just a friendly 8th grader (14 years old) I always look on the bright side and stay positive! I have a dog and her name is Maggie! I LOVE DOGS SOOOOOOOO CUTE!
Also here’s a few things I’m obsessed with:
-The song Seagulls Stop It Now- seriously look it up!
-THE NUMBER 52!!!! I just one day said Hey my favorite number should be 52!
And now it’s like all over my room!
-Pickles (I have a pet pickle named George Dentures
-MARVEL
-STAR WARS
-HARRY POTTER
Soooooo yeah that stuff about me, what about you?
#30
My friends and family call me Boi. I’m 6’2 and decades old. Great cook but struggle with baking cakes (I followed the recipe, why don’t they ever rise properly?!?!?!?!). I like reading and gaming. I have a small farm filled with the most gorgeous animals. Looking for someone to walk dogs and muck out stables with. Must have patience if I don’t immediately understand your emotional state. Must be willing to complain about your day (as I don’t) while I listen (this is how I learn). If your not persuaded, perhaps you missed the bit about me having gorgeous animals? Call 080-555-HAS-DONKEYS
#31
#32
Hi, I’m Owl. No, my name is not literally Owl I just like it. I am an 11-year-old yooman gurl (Human girl if your sassiness meter is busted like my brother. (meaning I am in 6th grade.) I am a brunette and according to friends “Sassy and sarcastic but hilarious” IDK I’m just bored. Oh, wow. That brick sure has some personality. NOT. My height is 5”2 and my house is NEVER, EVER quiet. EVER. And dead gay heart, I am almost POSITIVE everyone doesn’t feel like an IDIOT doing this. (MORE sarcasm/sassiness.) I feel stupid doing this tho.
#33
Hi, I’m Mia. I’m 13 years old, female, and I love books. I’m sarcastic, funny, and I know a bit too much about the Marx Brothers. I live in Maryland, land of crabs and Old Bay, and am always open for a chat. I’m not looking for a date as much as a friend and my favorite TV shows are I Love Lucy and Greatest American Hero. I’m 5’2 I have brown hair and hazel eyes.
#34
Hi I’m (insert name) I am a bisexual female. I am 13, I love reading my fav books are Out of my Mind, The thing about Jellyfish, Counting by Sevens and A Handful of Stars. I have a ton of pets my favorites being my Goats and my cat Tom. I am very outgoing when I meet someone I believe I can have a future friendship/relationship with. I love listening to Girl in Red. I am very weird and will constantly tell you stories about stupid and funny things I have done. Also I am unable to comment on posts for some reason so Hello Stephanie we have a LOT in common.
#35
Hey everyone It’s me again the tall girl. yeah I know I happen to be tall at my age and I love being tall that’s the first thing people notice about me! I love all your comments and MATH IS THE WORRRRRRRRRRRRRRST (in my opinion)Have a great day :D remember I’m still Imposter >:)
#36
I am Arianna, i’m 13 y/o in the 8th grade. i have an interest in psychology and the mind, i moved to florida from texas in the 3rd grade, im shy at first but when you get to know me, I am quirky but humorous, i LOVE rap and anything kawaii.
#37
F***, here goes nothing. Hello, my name is Charlie and I’m a pansexual demiboy! I’m 12, and in my first year at highschool (anyone who has a different school system can have fun figuring that out). Some of my hobbies include reading, writing, art, sewing and baking. I absolutely LOVE musicals, including (this will be a long list) Hamilton, Wicked, Six, The Sound Of Music, Lès Miz, Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, and some more I can’t be bothered to type. I’m gonna be honest, I’m pretty mean. But I am NOT homopho***, racist or sexist, and I will not tolerate anyone that is! I’m also a huge Harry Potter fan, I’m a mix of Ravenclaw and Slytherin. I’m quite shy at first, but I’ll open up once I get to meet you! Anddd I feel awkward as hell doing this so I’ll stop now-
#38
Hey guys, I’m SareBear, 25 y/o, bisexual cis lady. Currently out of job, living with my folks, and hoping to pursue humanitarian work, or maybe mortuary science. I’m kinda short (5’4”) and I have really curly hair. You can find me at this name on Tumblr, Reddit and TikTok. Bookworm, otaku, kinda-sorta artist, and all-around word nerd. I’m also a major theater geek, and I collect music boxes. I want to listen as much as I talk, and I want to talk a lot. Smokers and/or republicans need not apply. Ask me about my cats!
