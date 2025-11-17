Former Hotel Manager Shares 8 Things You Should And Shouldn’t Do In A Hotel Because Of How Nasty They Are

Age-old wisdom tells us that we don’t actually want to know how the sausage gets made. This applies to literal sausages as well, but nearly every industry has some behind-the-scenes knowledge that is impossible to unlearn and uncomfortable to know.
But at the end of the day, a painful truth is better than a comfortable lie. Travel vlogger and TikToker Melissa Hanks used her experience as a former hospitality manager to share some tips for hotel guests all over the world. We got in touch with her to learn more. So if you want to learn what you should absolutely avoid and what you should always do when you first enter a hotel room, scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own ideas.
More info: TikTok
These I will use. If you look, you have to unlock them to open them and refill them.
The drinking glasses in this room are sealed. They have the plastic on them. There are some hotels where they have the glass glasses and I would not use those unless I washed them out completely myself first
I always check the bed for bed bugs. Now this one has a zip case that I already unzipped and looks like some kind of overlay cover like this or one that just drapes along the bottom.
So the first thing I do is I check that these vents are clean and they are.
As a former hotel manager and an avid coffee drinker, I will not use the Keurigs in a hotel room. And this is why, on top of the fact that I’ve seen other things other than water being brewed, even though the housekeeper may rinse it out or wash the outside, that tube right there never gets cleaned
I will never use these refillable shampoo and conditioner bottles in the tub, like, where people can put anything in it. I’ve seen Nair and god knows what else in there
I will not use an ice bucket at all. People use these for things that you don’t even want to think about. I’ve cleaned out puke from that. If I need ice, I will use this and just fill it up with ice or I’ll take the cups to fill them up.
I never sleep with this because I’m sorry to tell you, they do not get washed every time someone stays in a hotel
