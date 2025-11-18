Here Are The 15 Most Surprising Reunions Of Actors That Took Place At The 2024 Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards was marked by two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television,” the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and, of course, all the glitz and glam brought on by celebrities’ lavish outfits.
Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Actor for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Drama for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Lily Gladstone won best actress for the female version of the category for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Cillian and Lily were undoubtedly one of the 83 Golden Globes attendees to go home with a $500,000 gift bag, distributed to winners and presenters, featuring extravagant items like yacht charters, private jet credits, and other exclusive experiences.
The grandiose event was further struck by occasional blunders, with stand-up comedian Jo Koy who sparked outrage after being labeled “the worst host ever” at the 2024 Golden Globes.
And amidst the memorable moments were those taking place backstage and at afterparties. Nevertheless, it was some of the celebrities’ unexpected reunions that truly stole the viewers’ hearts.
Bored Panda takes a look at all former cast members and talents who reunited, in some cases after many years, at the ceremony on Sunday (January 7).
#1 Meryl Streep And Amanda Seyfried
Meryl Streep, who was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her role in Only Murders in the Building, surprised Amanda Seyfried as she was walking the red carpet.
The actresses portrayed the mother-daughter duo, Sophie and Donna, in the 2008 Mamma Mia! musical.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#2 Martin Scorsese And Jodie Foster
Martin Scorsese and Jodie Foster reunited at the Golden Globes, embracing each other in a heartwarming moment.
The duo worked together a few times, most notably in 1976’s Taxi Driver, which was released when Jodie was only 14 years old.
Martin was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Director for the hit movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Jodie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Nyad.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#3 Jennifer Lawrence And Lenny Kravitz
Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz were happy to reunite and posed for a photo together.
This sweet reunion comes 12 years after they starred together in the first Hunger Games movie as Katniss and Cinna and then again in Catching Fire a year later.
Jennifer was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in No Hard Feelings.
Lenny was nominated for Best Original Song for his track, Road to Freedom, in the movie Rustin.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#4 Emily Blunt And Meryl Streep
Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep were all smiles in between awards.
Emily played Meryl’s assistant in the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada.
The 40-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Oppenheimer.
Meryl was nominated for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, for her role in Only Murders in the Building.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#5 Carey Mulligan And Ryan Gosling
Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling were photographed briefly catching up.
The actors starred together in the 2011 movie Drive, playing a couple.
Carey was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for her role in Maestro, while Ryan was Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his iconic role as Ken in Barbie.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#6 Greta Gerwig And Natalie Portman
Greta Gerwig and Natalie Portman reunited at the Golden Globes’ red carpet.
The actresses previously starred together as best friends in No Strings Attached but also in Jackie.
Greta was nominated for Best Director and Best Screenplay for her movie Barbie.
Natalie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in May December.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#7 Jodie Foster And Robert Downey Jr.
Jodie Foster shared an adorable hug with Robert Downey Jr.
Both actors worked together on the 1995 movie Home for the Holidays, which Jodie directed and Robert starred in.
Robert won Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Oppenheimer.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#8 Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone
Ryan Gosling posed with his arm around Emma Stone.
Ryan and Emma have starred together in quite a few movies together, like La La Land and Crazy, Stupid Love.
Emma won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in Poor Things.
She was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for her role in The Curse.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#9 Brie Larson And Annette Bening
Brie Larson and Annette Bening were photographed smiling together while they were seated at their table.
Brie and Annette starred in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel together.
Brie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, for her role in Lessons in Chemistry.
Annette was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her role in Nyad.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#10 Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, And Gabriel Macht
Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht all reunited to present an award together at the ceremony.
The quartet acted in the TV show Suits from 2011 to 2019, which has recently seen a big resurgence as a result of streaming platforms.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#11 Gillian Anderson With Cailee Spaeny And Elle Fanning
Gillian Anderson shared these heartwarming selfies of her reuniting with Cailee Spaeny and Elle Fanning.
Gillian played Cailee’s mom in the 2022 TV show The First Lady.
The 55-year-old actress also played Elle’s mom in the 2022 TV show The Great, for which Elle was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, category.
Cailee was nominated for her role as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, category.
#12 Andrew Scott And Bella Ramsey
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey reunited at the ceremony.
Both actors appeared in the 2022 movie Catherine Called Birdy. Andrew played Bella’s father.
Andrew was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his role in All of Us Strangers.
Bella was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama, for her role in The Last of Us.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#13 Sam Claflin And Elizabeth Banks
Sam Claflin and Elizabeth Banks posed in a sweet picture together.
The actors starred together in the final three Hunger Games movies as Finnick and Effie, and Elizabeth also directed Sam in Charlie’s Angels in 2019.
Sam was nominated for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in Daisy Jones & The Six.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
#14 Natasha Lyonne And Greta Lee
Natasha Lyonne posted an adorable reunion selfie with Greta Lee.
The actresses starred in Russian Doll together.
Natasha was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in Poker Face.
Greta was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture or Drama for her role in Past Lives.
#15 Nicholas Braun And Riley Keough
Nicholas Braun and Riley Keough were photographed together.
The actors starred together in Zola in 2020.
Riley was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six.
Image source: Getty Images, IMDB
