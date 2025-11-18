“Technically Saves You Money”: 30 Money-Saving Tips Ranging From Helpful To Weird

Not everyone has the resources to splurge and live big. For most people, money is a precious commodity, and each one has their own way of saving for a rainy day.
Some of these folks shared their creative approaches to frugality in their answers to this Reddit question: “What’s the little effortless, stupid thing you do that TECHNICALLY saves you money?”
One person revealed they were saving their chicken bones to make stock. Another user uses soap bars because they “last far longer” than shower gels.
Many of these answers may seem laughable, but they technically get the job done, as the question asks. Scroll through and see which ones make the most sense to you.
#1
I have a vegetable garden. I estimate I have saved about $4.28 in food costs so far this year.
Image source: sbinjax, Priscilla Du Preez
#2
This is a judgement free zone, right? My city does a large trash pickup day once a month. I take my boys hunting for treasures that night. I’ve sold many of the found treasures online for a hefty profit. I might even head to the wealthier areas as they put very nice things out.
Image source: himtopp, Natalia S
#3
When grocery shopping, i look at the unit prices vs sticker prices. You’d be amazed at how many equivalent products are right next to each other on the shelf and one is 2-3x more expensive than the other.
Image source: dannysims, David Gomes
#4
Buy a reliable car, do routine maintenance like oil changes and don’t replace it until it is more expensive to keep than replace.
I have a ‘93 camry that still runs great and still requires few repairs.
Image source: Im_Not_Here2day, Dmitry Alexandrovich
#5
Library card.
Image source: NOGOODGASHOLE, Pixabay
#6
Turn the lights off when you leave. Fix the dripping faucet.
Image source: fly4fun2014, Phil Desforges
#7
When my dog tears up a stuffed toy, I put all the stuffing back in and sew up the hole with some upholstery thread. Occasionally if the toy is completely shredded I will swap arms and legs from toy to toy to make new animals.
Image source: pdxarchitect, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#8
I try to not buy stuff i don’t need. Very simple but often overlooked.
Image source: westport116, Tuur Tisseghem
#9
Re-wear clothing a few times before laundering (not socks underwear t-shirts).
Image source: ztreHdrahciR, cottonbro studio
#10
Mend our clothes – patching, darning. Well, not the formal office wear (my office has a rather strict dresscode) or going-out dressy things, of course , but all home and casual stuff.
Wear thiccc slippers and warm jumpsuits at home not to switch on the heated floors and other heaters.
Open windows rather than switch on a kitchen hood while cooking when the weather is warm.
Hanging out the laundry instead of using dryer (in warm and dry months).
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Emu-138, Go to Alexander Grey’s profile Alexander Grey
#11
Eat at home.
Image source: Cosworth_, Sami Abdullah
#12
If i go outside and play all day, i don’t have consumerist urges to buy stupid s**t.
Image source: looney417, Monstera Production
#13
Cut open lotion, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner bottles to get every last drop.
Image source: drZomber
#14
I use only two tablespoons of laundry detergent in most wash cycles, use a solid shampoo bar, solid soap bars, and a solid dish soap bar in the kitchen. Bars last far longer, take up less space, and I’m not paying for product that’s mostly water.
Image source: jbblue48089, RDNE Stock project
#15
I pick up coins off the ground, even a single penny.
Image source: everyday2013, Pok Rie
#16
When our dishwasher is full and ready to be started, I set an alarm on my watch for 9pm. I start the dishwasher when the alarm goes off since the electricity rate goes down after 9pm.
Edited to add that I live in California and my electric company is Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).
Image source: misterfuss, Nathan Dumlao
#17
I only use a coupon if it is A: something I was already planning on buying and B: makes the item cheaper than the other brands.
Image source: apadley, Julia Morales
#18
Fill my water bottle at work.
Image source: MrPerfectionisback, Bluewater Sweden
#19
Save the water before the hot water warms up.
Image source: SmartQuokka, Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#20
When I go shopping, my mantra is “if I have to think about it, I don’t really want it”. 9/10 times, I talk myself out of buying whatever it is.
Image source: bowandbat, Andrea Piacquadio
#21
Staying the f**k home.
Image source: getfocused12, cottonbro studio
#22
Write every transaction down in a spiral notebook using a pen.
The process makes every purchase feel tangible and immediate. It also gives me time to reconsider buying something.
Image source: Agile_makes_no_sense, cottonbro studio
#23
I saw a video in a store like TJ Maxx or whatever and it described all the items in there as waiting to become goodwill donations and it really made me rethink how I view stores and how much new c**p I need.
Image source: racheldotpsd, TJ Maxx
#24
I keep my cell phones for several years. I use apps like ibotta , fetch and honey and save all my points /money for years and use that to buy a new cell phone in full. Haven’t paid for a phone in a very long time.
Learned to do oil changes & tire rotations on my car. Use credit card points to buy the oil. Free oil change.
I use the Amazon credit card for everything I buy on Amazon and select the “slower shipping” option to get 6% cash back. My points pay for my prime membership now.
Image source: yamerpro, Lisa Fotios
#25
Eat at home and meal prep.
Shop the sales
I don’t buy coffee, water or drinks out. I carry a small thermos.
Image source: Unlucky-Grocery-9682, Ella Olsson
#26
I take the tops and tails of the sliced tomatoes from work with blessings from boss. Haven’t bought a tomato in years.
I get 3 free coffee a day at work so I take one home in a yeti. Haven’t bought one in years.
My coffee mug at home us a mug from work we’re the handle broke off so I took it and glues it back on, same with my teapot.
Image source: Horror_Bus_2555, Ryan Quintal
#27
Save all my chicken bones from my chicken to make stock.
Image source: bannana, Change C.C
#28
Cut my own hair.
Image source: breadexpert69, Darina Belonogova
#29
Ride the bus. It drops me off a few blocks from my job in downtown. Driving gets expensive and a bus fare is a lot less than paying for parking and gas.
Image source: blankisdead, Wender Junior Souza Vieira
#30
I have my tv and cable box/apple tv on a timer plug so that it switches off all night and almost all day and comes on at 6pm when I get home from work. So saves me 18~ish hours of appliances on standby.
Image source: me_version_2, Lisa Fotios
Follow Us