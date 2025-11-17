30 Outstanding Wedding Photographs That Captured Precious Moments Of Love Shared By FdB Photography Awards 2023 (New Pics)

Hey there! Let’s be real, weddings can sometimes be a bit cheesy and boring, but don’t worry, they’re not always like that! Sometimes they turn into crazy parties, sometimes they showcase pure love and affection, and sometimes they’re just downright hilarious. And you know what? We absolutely love it all! We scour the world to find the most amazing images from weddings and boy, do we find some gems!
Speaking of amazing wedding images, have you heard of the FdB Awards? It’s like the Oscars of wedding photography! Every three months, a jury of international experts selects the most original and incredible pictures from recent weddings. So, if you’re a wedding photography enthusiast like us, you don’t want to miss this event!
In this new round, the judges Daniele Torella (Italy), Christelle Rall (South Africa), and Mateo Boffano (Uruguay) have chosen the most unique and original pictures representing the best of the best in wedding photography around the world.
#1 “Grandma And The Bride” Photo By Julio Rodriguez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#2 “One Moment Just For Us Two” Photo By Giuliano Lo Re
Image source: fotografos de boda
#3 “Yes, You Are Beautiful!” Photo By Gabriel Monsalve
Image source: fotografos de boda
#4 “You Are My Favourite Color” Photo By Simona Cancelli
Image source: fotografos de boda
#5 “Who Invited This Pigeon To The Wedding?” Photo By Sara Saganga
Image source: fotografos de boda
#6 “I Want To Be A Bride!” Photo By Monica Lopez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#7 “Shall I Bring An Umbrella, Sweetie?”… Photo By Gaetano Pipitone
Image source: fotografos de boda
#8 “Darling, Tonight I Feel Blue…” Picture By Roberto Montorio
Image source: fotografos de boda
#9 “We Love To Be Classic” Photo By Isma Sanchez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#10 “Oh My God, Stop Doing That!” Photo By David Copado
Image source: fotografos de boda
#11 “Wet Bride, Lucky Bride!” Photo By Pietro Sorano
Image source: fotografos de boda
#12 “Loving The Moment” Picture By Fran Ortiz
Image source: fotografos de boda
#13 “Quick, Kiss Me… Before He Wakes Up!” Photo By Carmelo Ucchino
Image source: fotografos de boda
#14 “3 Stories In One Click” Photo By Matt Kolf
Image source: fotografos de boda
#15 “Boring Pictures? No, Thanks!” Photo By Alberto Ramirez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#16 “Girls, Don’t Run On The Stairs!” Photo By Marnix De Stigter
Image source: fotografos de boda
#17 “Another Day At The Beach” Photo By Sara Sganga
Image source: fotografos de boda
#18 “Riding The Wedding Day” Photo By Rocio Sanchez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#19 “Three Generations” Photo By Alberto Ramirez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#20 “A Long Journey Together…” Photo By Jose Ignacio Ruiz
Image source: fotografos de boda
#21 “Darling, I Feel We Are Not Alone…” Photo By Bris Lemant
Image source: fotografos de boda
#22 “Here Comes Your Dress…” Picture By Federica Ariemma
Image source: fotografos de boda
#23 “One Day, I Will Marry A Girl Just Like Her” Photo By Gabriel Fuselli
Image source: fotografos de boda
#24 “How Many Times I Told You I Love You?” Photo By Roberto Montorio
Image source: fotografos de boda
#25 “Can You Spot The Couple?” Photo By Antonio Montesinos
Image source: fotografos de boda
#26 “Your Hair Is Just Like Sunshine…” Photo By Pedro Alvarez
Image source: fotografos de boda
#27 “We Like Geometry!” Photo By Marc Prades
Image source: fotografos de boda
#28 “Diving In A Purple Splash…” Photo By Angel Blanci
Image source: fotografos de boda
#29 “Darling, Have You Seen The Rings?” Photo By Carmelo Pezzino
Image source: fotografos de boda
#30 “What Happened To My Guests?” Photo By Francesco Frippa
Image source: fotografos de boda
