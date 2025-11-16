18 Outstanding Wedding Photographs That Captured Precious Moments Of Love Shared By FdB Photography Awards 2022

Weddings can sometimes be cheesy and boring, but not always… Sometimes they are just crazy parties, sometimes they show love and affection, sometimes they can be funny… We love to find the most amazing images from weddings around the world.

FdB Awards is one of the most important events among wedding photographers: Every three months, an international jury selects the most original and incredible pictures from recent weddings.

In this new round, the judges Valentina Niño (COLOMBIA), Yuan Man (CHINA), and Daniela Díaz Burgos (MEXICO) have chosen the most unique pictures representing the best of the best in wedding photography.

More than 120 photographers sent pictures this time. From over 2000 pictures, only a small part received an award (less than 10%). We can enjoy some really unique moments, filled with emotion, great light, and perfect composition. The bride and the groom are the most important characters, but we can also find friends, family, and many other elements. It’s just LIFE!

#1 “When The Bride Has The Perfect Dress…” By Ismael Peña

Image source: fotografos de boda

#2 “My Heart Is On Fire!” By Simona Cancelli

Image source: fotografos de boda

#3 “Groom Flight” By Sergio Aguayo

Image source: fotografos de boda

#4 “And They Lived Forever Happily…” By Silvia Peña

Image source: fotografos de boda

#5 “How Funny Is This Kiss?” By Noelia Ferrera

Image source: fotografos de boda

#6 “Classical And Elegant Beauty” By Raul Gori

Image source: fotografos de boda

#7 “Volcano In The Background” By Pedro Alvarez

Image source: fotografos de boda

#8 “So Many Different Points Of View…” By Jesus Herranz

Image source: fotografos de boda

#9 “So Much Beauty, So Many Stairs!” By Marc Prades

Image source: fotografos de boda

#10 “Searching For The Groom’s Head… ” By Ismael Peña

Image source: fotografos de boda

#11 “One, Two, Three: Wet Bride, Lucky Bride!” By David Gil

Image source: fotografos de boda

#12 “Oh, My God…. We Are Lost In This Illusion!” By Santiago Moldes

Image source: fotografos de boda

#13 “Pet Flight” By Antonio Montesinos

Image source: fotografos de boda

#14 “Colours Are So Delicious!” By Miguel Bolaños

Image source: fotografos de boda

#15 “Would You Like Some Vodka?” By Raul Barba

Image source: fotografos de boda

#16 “A Kiss In A Kiss” By Marco Helga

Image source: fotografos de boda

#17 “Natural Bride And A Hand From Her Mum…” By Fran Ortiz

Image source: fotografos de boda

#18 “Darling, I Would Like A Typical American-Indian Wedding!” By Jose Taboada

Image source: fotografos de boda

