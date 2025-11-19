Strange Art Dolls: 30 Funny-Looking Animal Dolls Created By This Georgian Artist

by

Emina Poison is an artist from Georgia who makes unusually-looking designer toys using various materials such as wool, polymer clay, and more. The subjects are often animals, but sometimes you will find weird creatures as well, made in the same style. Sometimes, Emina also takes commissions, specifically for pet dolls, and they are absolutely adorable!

In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared about her creative process: “First, an idea appears, then I draw a sketch and get to work. I also work a lot to order. The customer writes to me what exactly he/she wants, I draw a sketch and agree on it with the customer, so he/she knows in advance what the result will be. I often get ordered toys with the features of specific people or pets (in my artistic interpretation).”

So, let’s hop into the post, and for more information, read the full interview with Emina below.

More info: Instagram | threads.net | youtube.com

Commissioned artwork example:

Image credits: lamartstudio

#1

Image source: lamartstudio

#2

Image source: lamartstudio

#3

Image source: lamartstudio

#4

Image source: lamartstudio

#5

Image source: lamartstudio

#6

Image source: lamartstudio

#7

Image source: lamartstudio

#8

Image source: lamartstudio

#9

Image source: lamartstudio

#10

Image source: lamartstudio

#11

Image source: lamartstudio

#12

Image source: lamartstudio

#13

Image source: lamartstudio

#14

Image source: lamartstudio

#15

Image source: lamartstudio

#16

Image source: lamartstudio

#17

Image source: lamartstudio

#18

Image source: lamartstudio

#19

Image source: lamartstudio

#20

Image source: lamartstudio

#21

Image source: lamartstudio

#22

Image source: lamartstudio

#23

Image source: lamartstudio

#24

Image source: lamartstudio

#25

Image source: lamartstudio

#26

Image source: lamartstudio

#27

Image source: lamartstudio

#28

Image source: lamartstudio

#29

Image source: lamartstudio

#30

Image source: lamartstudio

