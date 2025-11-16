35 Satisfying Pics Of Spaces Before And After Being Cleaned

People tend to underestimate how much of an impact their environment has on their psychological state, as well as their mood. Having a tidy, clean, cozy, distraction-free place to live and work can help give you a boost toward your goals and aspirations. Meanwhile, constantly living in a pigsty can harm your physical, as well as mental health.
Today, Bored Panda is featuring some of the most powerful and beautiful space transformations after people decided to clean their rooms, as shared on the r/ICleanedMyRoom and r/BeforeandAfter subreddits. Seriously, seeing these pics is like removing an irksome splinter. Check out the most impressive clean-ups below and upvote the pics that brought a smile to your face, Pandas. Do you have any tips for doing chores when they’ve piled up or when you can’t find the inner strength to get out of bed? Drop by the comments and help out your fellow Pandas.
If you were waiting for a sign from the Universe, this is it, Pandas. Take the time to do a chore you’ve been putting off, whether it’s vacuuming your room, folding the laundry, throwing out that moldy vegetable at the back of your fridge, or doing the dishes. Even doing something seemingly small is a major step forward. We promise you, you’ll feel soooo much better afterward.
#1 Trying To Get My Life Together After A Bad Bout Of Depression
Image source: vitaminwolf
#2 Depression Took Over My Life And Kept Me Down For Months. Finally Got Motivation To Do Better. Next Step Is Bedroom. The Goal Is The Whole Apartment. Gotta Keep Myself Going
Image source: foreveryoung94
#3 Gave My Depression Dungeon A Makeover!
Image source: AClitNamedElmo
#4 I’m Currently In Intensive Outpatient Therapy For My Depression And Feeling Loads Better, So My Room Needed To Reflect That!
Image source: iamyourshoelace
#5 I Took A Mental Health Day From Work To Deep Clean My Entire House. It Was So So Bad. There Are Lots Of Before And After Shots. Hope To Bring Someone Some Motivation Because It Feels Amazing For It All To Be Clean!
Image source: Doodles07
#6 I Suffer From Severe Depression. As Embarrassing As It Is To Admit, I Had Let My Bathroom Go For So Long That My Cats Had Used The Laundry Pile In The Corner As A Litter Box. It’s Not Finished, But It’s A Small Step Towards A Cleaner House
Image source: Condor-Avenue
#7 I Can’t Believe I Was Able To Push Myself To Do This. I Am Sooo Relieved
Image source: timc0
#8 This Community Is Beyond Amazing. Every Time I Wanted To Give Up, I Kept Going So I Could Post A Picture Here
Image source: _whitneybrooks_
#9 Take 2: From Chronic Binge Drinker To Three Weeks Sober
Image source: i_gotmilkalloverme
#10 The Last Few Months Have Felt Like An Uphill Battle Against Depression. This Is The Cleanest My Room Has Been In A Long While. It Took Me All Day In 35 Degree Heat But I’m So Glad It’s Done. Here’s To A Brighter Tomorrow
Image source: KMACoolCoolNoDoubt
#11 Been Very Depressed And Drinking My Life Away Since Being Laid Off Due To Covid. I’m Finally Pulling My Self Up Off The Ground
Image source: 3y3d3a
#12 My Desk Was A Catch All. Now I Actually Have A Space To Work And Craft
Image source: sshheelleeyy
#13 I Cleaned My Way Out Of My Depression Nest So I Could Start The New Year On A Better (And Cleaner) Note
Image source: aboom5
#14 Before And After! I Cleaned My Garage!
Image source: emkay95
#15 From Chronic Binge Drinker To Two Weeks Sober
Image source: i_gotmilkalloverme
#16 Productivity Has Kicked In!
Image source: articukate
#17 Flipped The Switch And Cleaned My Mom’s Bedroom!
Image source: dogssdogssdogss
#18 Finally Cleaned Our Playroom/Schoolroom That I Neglected All Summer
Image source: capag
#19 Cleaning My Disaster House
Image source: Pure_Platypus8342
#20 Getting My Mental Illness Diagnosed And Starting Medication Is Literally Changing My Life
Image source: swollen
#21 Storage Closet At Work
Image source: bellbros
#22 Shoutout To My Mom For Helping Me
Image source: celeryshark
#23 After Being This Dirty For Over A Year I Finally Cleaned My Living Room In January And I’ve Kept Up With It So Far
Image source: rzolab
#24 After A Bout Of Depression, Many Unsuccessful Attempts To Do More Than Fill The Dishwasher, And A Lot Of Takeout Due To Not Wanting To Be In The Kitchen… It Is Clean
Image source: purplepuns
#25 We Had Company Over For The First Time Since Pre-Pandemic So It Was A Great Excuse To Clean
Image source: practicalsoup
#26 I Cleaned The Damn Playroom
Image source: Chrissykissthecorpse
#27 My Partner’s And My Bedroom In Our First Place Together. Just Need To Add Pictures And Plants To This Room!
Image source: cxriad
#28 Turns Out Living Alone Is More Difficult Than I Thought But I Am Finally Catching Up With The Mess
Image source: BinkyBarnes42069
#29 Depression Cleaning
Image source: Sad_Trust_3734
#30 I Helped My Boyfriend Clean His Room!
Image source: Byejordan
#31 Before And After. 7 Hours Free Cleaning
Image source: CleanwithBarbie
#32 I Don’t Know How It Got This Bad, But Never Again!
Image source: pastelgeorgia
#33 Finally Got My S**t Together And Cleaned And Organized The Living Room
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Cleaning My Disaster House
Image source: Pure_Platypus8342
#35 Downstairs Cleaning- Before And After
Image source: theneedtoclean
