82 Hilarious Comics By Moga (Part 2)

Half a year ago we presented some amazing comics that every girl relates to by Meg Quinn. She calls herself a “cocoa drinking, cat snuggling, comics artist and illustrator based out of sunny Seattle, WA” and continues to draw funny relatable stories based on her day to day experiences.
“I have been drawing since about 1st grade (I won a blue ribbon at the country fair, NBD),” the artist wrote on her website. “But I didn’t really start to take my art seriously until sophomore year of high school (four years ago). I didn’t begin posting my art online until Freshman year of college (2013).”
Meg Quinn draws her comics digitally and uses Photoshop CC to do that. The artist has a distinct, colorful style and is inspired by other artists, such as Brittney Lee, Emily Carroll, Britt Meyers, Loish, and HamletMachine.
Below you will find the newest comics by this amazing artist. Which one is your fave?
More info: Instagram
