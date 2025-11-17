35 Dystopic Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ (New Pics)

When we look at towering skyscrapers, we usually enjoy how majestic they make the skyline look. But every structure casts a shadow.

The subreddit ‘Urban Hell‘ is a place where modern concrete jungles are called out for all the chaos and disarray that they entail.

Created back in 2013, this online community now has 1.2 million members, who are regularly sharing pictures of buildings and cities that suggest we’re already living in a dystopia.

Whether it’s the dirty slums against the shiny downtown in the background, abandoned stadiums, or packed streets under neon lights, is this really the best we humans can do?

#1 Light Pollution From Train Line Over Old Houses In China

Image source: DrinkinDoughnuts

#2 Hong Kong, Enough Said

Image source: public-buttcrack

#3 Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand

Image source: 915297mail

#4 Gurugram, India

Image source: geiselweisel

#5 Satellite View Of New Delhi (A City Of Some 20 Million People)

Image source: TodayWeRemember

#6 Naples, Italy

Image source: aringtingting

#7 Caribbean Coast Estate, Hong Kong

Image source: volossaveroniki

#8 Egyptian Times Square, Cairo, Egypt

Image source: Y_KhIRQ

#9 Istanbul Traffic

Image source: MopCoveredInBleach

#10 The Other-Side Of Rio De Janeiro

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#11 Detroit, Michigan

Image source: FuzzyBlankets777

#12 Contrasts

Image source: genrube

#13 Mumbai Water Pipes With Garbage And Slums, Those Pipes Supply Water To Localities With Apartment Rates Exceeding A Million Dollar For 3bhk In Bandra, Santacruz

Image source: ahivarn

#14 Once Upon A Time, These Houses Have A Sea View, Now They Have This View

Image source: -FaZe-

#15 Hong Kong Apartments

Image source: crubiom

#16 Metro Manila, Philippines

Image source: Diemmedi

#17 Burlington Beach, Ontario

Image source: legacyhmusic

#18 Small City In China

Image source: happyn6s1

#19 Mansion Under Bay Bridge In San Fransisco, Ca

Image source: 5pointz

#20 Phnom Penh New Gated Community

Image source: demetri47

#21 Merry Christmas Sign On A Blast Furnace At Brazil

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Tokyo From Skytree

Image source: Nomad00110

#23 Tokyo, Japan

Image source: RickyMSG

#24 Kindergarten In One Of The Settlements Near Vorkuta

Image source: By-place

#25 Early Powerline Setups – When Thousands Of Cables Filled The Sky

Image source: Lamballama

#26 Brazil

Image source: scarfacedogolpe1533

#27 View From My Hotel In Downtown Naples, Italy

Image source: Shkotz

#28 Sigh… Parking Lots

Image source: sikeig

#29 A Normal Day In Kowloon 20 Years Ago

Image source: KingBlana

#30 State University Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Image source: Etlot

#31 Neon District In The Lahore Walled City

Image source: longwaytotokyo

#32 Imagine Using This Picture To Advertise Your City

Image source: mraza9

#33 Slums In Jakarta, Indonesia

Image source: biwook

#34 Gary, Indiana

Image source: tj51484

#35 Real Estate Boom In Newtown, India

Image source: RockyMahato

