35 Dystopic Examples Of ‘Urban Hell’ (New Pics)

When we look at towering skyscrapers, we usually enjoy how majestic they make the skyline look. But every structure casts a shadow.
The subreddit ‘Urban Hell‘ is a place where modern concrete jungles are called out for all the chaos and disarray that they entail.
Created back in 2013, this online community now has 1.2 million members, who are regularly sharing pictures of buildings and cities that suggest we’re already living in a dystopia.
Whether it’s the dirty slums against the shiny downtown in the background, abandoned stadiums, or packed streets under neon lights, is this really the best we humans can do?
#1 Light Pollution From Train Line Over Old Houses In China
Image source: DrinkinDoughnuts
#2 Hong Kong, Enough Said
Image source: public-buttcrack
#3 Balcony Facade Of A Famous Hotel In Thailand
Image source: 915297mail
#4 Gurugram, India
Image source: geiselweisel
#5 Satellite View Of New Delhi (A City Of Some 20 Million People)
Image source: TodayWeRemember
#6 Naples, Italy
Image source: aringtingting
#7 Caribbean Coast Estate, Hong Kong
Image source: volossaveroniki
#8 Egyptian Times Square, Cairo, Egypt
Image source: Y_KhIRQ
#9 Istanbul Traffic
Image source: MopCoveredInBleach
#10 The Other-Side Of Rio De Janeiro
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#11 Detroit, Michigan
Image source: FuzzyBlankets777
#12 Contrasts
Image source: genrube
#13 Mumbai Water Pipes With Garbage And Slums, Those Pipes Supply Water To Localities With Apartment Rates Exceeding A Million Dollar For 3bhk In Bandra, Santacruz
Image source: ahivarn
#14 Once Upon A Time, These Houses Have A Sea View, Now They Have This View
Image source: -FaZe-
#15 Hong Kong Apartments
Image source: crubiom
#16 Metro Manila, Philippines
Image source: Diemmedi
#17 Burlington Beach, Ontario
Image source: legacyhmusic
#18 Small City In China
Image source: happyn6s1
#19 Mansion Under Bay Bridge In San Fransisco, Ca
Image source: 5pointz
#20 Phnom Penh New Gated Community
Image source: demetri47
#21 Merry Christmas Sign On A Blast Furnace At Brazil
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Tokyo From Skytree
Image source: Nomad00110
#23 Tokyo, Japan
Image source: RickyMSG
#24 Kindergarten In One Of The Settlements Near Vorkuta
Image source: By-place
#25 Early Powerline Setups – When Thousands Of Cables Filled The Sky
Image source: Lamballama
#26 Brazil
Image source: scarfacedogolpe1533
#27 View From My Hotel In Downtown Naples, Italy
Image source: Shkotz
#28 Sigh… Parking Lots
Image source: sikeig
#29 A Normal Day In Kowloon 20 Years Ago
Image source: KingBlana
#30 State University Of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Image source: Etlot
#31 Neon District In The Lahore Walled City
Image source: longwaytotokyo
#32 Imagine Using This Picture To Advertise Your City
Image source: mraza9
#33 Slums In Jakarta, Indonesia
Image source: biwook
#34 Gary, Indiana
Image source: tj51484
#35 Real Estate Boom In Newtown, India
Image source: RockyMahato
